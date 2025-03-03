Lucas Glover betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 14: Lucas Glover of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on February 14, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
After he placed 30th in this tournament in 2024, Lucas Glover has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida, USA, March 6-9.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Over his last eight trips to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Glover has an average score of 2-over, with an average finish of 39th.
- In 2024, Glover finished 30th (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 5.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 3.262 SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 SG: Putting (fifth) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 291.9 (37th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (sixth) en route to his win last year.
Glover's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|30
|73-70-74-72
|+1
|3/2/2023
|MC
|74-79
|+9
|3/3/2022
|74
|74-72-77-81
|+16
|3/4/2021
|66
|72-74-72-77
|+7
|3/5/2020
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|3/7/2019
|10
|70-71-71-69
|-7
Glover's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Glover has finished in the top five once.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Glover has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those two times he's made the cut.
- Lucas Glover has averaged 288.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Glover is averaging 0.979 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Glover is averaging 1.681 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Glover's advanced stats and rankings
- Glover's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.233 ranks 61st on TOUR this season, and his 72.9% driving accuracy average ranks third.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Glover has a 0.193 mark (73rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Glover has registered a 0.328 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 48th on TOUR, while he ranks 18th with a putts-per-round average of 28.05. He has broken par 24.56% of the time (65th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|168
|292.0
|288.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|104
|68.42%
|67.04%
|Putts Per Round
|18
|28.05
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|65
|24.56%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|29
|10.53%
|11.48%
Glover's best finishes
- Although Glover hasn't won any of the six tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 50%.
- As of now, Glover has accumulated 403 points, which ranks him 25th in the FedExCup standings.
Glover's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Glover's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 1.866 (he finished 21st in that event).
- Glover produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (January 2025), ranking second in the field with a mark of 5.993.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.518 (he finished 31st in that event).
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, Glover recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.504, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.
- Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.611) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.
Glover's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|61
|0.233
|0.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.193
|-0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|91
|0.016
|0.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|48
|0.328
|0.979
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|37
|0.771
|1.681
Glover's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|73-70-74-72
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|11
|68-69-72-69
|-6
|70
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|70-72-70-72
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|20
|71-73-72-75
|+3
|98
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|69-69-68-71
|-7
|27
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|71-70-73-69
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-68-70-69
|-6
|15
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|69-70-71-67
|-3
|58
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-79
|+13
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|44
|70-67-71-66
|-6
|16
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|23
|64-68-67-69
|-16
|37
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-78
|+13
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|69-70-69-71
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|3
|65-67-68-66
|-22
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|3
|69-66-68-62
|-19
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|24
|72-68-70-65
|-13
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|42
|68-67-66-77
|-6
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|30
|71-70-68-65
|-8
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|21
|67-69-64-70
|-10
|36
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|73-70-70
|-3
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|3
|66-69-68-67
|-18
|338
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|74-74-72-67
|-1
|30
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.