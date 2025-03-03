Lucas Glover betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Over his last five events, Glover has finished in the top five once.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Glover has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.

He has finished with an average score of -10 those two times he's made the cut.

Lucas Glover has averaged 288.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Glover is averaging 0.979 Strokes Gained: Putting.