8H AGO

Lucas Glover betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 14: Lucas Glover of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on February 14, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 14: Lucas Glover of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on February 14, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    After he placed 30th in this tournament in 2024, Lucas Glover has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida, USA, March 6-9.

    Latest odds for Glover at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Over his last eight trips to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Glover has an average score of 2-over, with an average finish of 39th.
    • In 2024, Glover finished 30th (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 5.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 3.262 SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 SG: Putting (fifth) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 291.9 (37th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (sixth) en route to his win last year.

    Glover's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/20243073-70-74-72+1
    3/2/2023MC74-79+9
    3/3/20227474-72-77-81+16
    3/4/20216672-74-72-77+7
    3/5/2020MC75-77+8
    3/7/20191070-71-71-69-7

    Glover's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Glover has finished in the top five once.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Glover has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has finished with an average score of -10 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Lucas Glover has averaged 288.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Glover is averaging 0.979 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Glover is averaging 1.681 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Glover's advanced stats and rankings

    • Glover's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.233 ranks 61st on TOUR this season, and his 72.9% driving accuracy average ranks third.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Glover has a 0.193 mark (73rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Glover has registered a 0.328 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 48th on TOUR, while he ranks 18th with a putts-per-round average of 28.05. He has broken par 24.56% of the time (65th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance168292.0288.2
    Greens in Regulation %10468.42%67.04%
    Putts Per Round1828.0527.9
    Par Breakers6524.56%24.07%
    Bogey Avoidance2910.53%11.48%

    Glover's best finishes

    • Although Glover hasn't won any of the six tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
    • In those six events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 50%.
    • As of now, Glover has accumulated 403 points, which ranks him 25th in the FedExCup standings.

    Glover's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Glover's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 1.866 (he finished 21st in that event).
    • Glover produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (January 2025), ranking second in the field with a mark of 5.993.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.518 (he finished 31st in that event).
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, Glover recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.504, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.
    • Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.611) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.

    Glover's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee610.2330.413
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green730.193-0.020
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green910.0160.308
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting480.3280.979
    Average Strokes Gained: Total370.7711.681

    Glover's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3073-70-74-72+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-69E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1168-69-72-69-670
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2570-72-70-72-430
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2071-73-72-75+398
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3369-69-68-71-727
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1671-70-73-69-1110
    May 16-19PGA Championship4371-68-70-69-615
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1269-70-71-67-358
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-74+8--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-79+13--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4470-67-71-66-616
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2364-68-67-69-1637
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC77-78+13--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-71+1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship1369-70-69-71-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship365-67-68-66-22--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship369-66-68-62-19--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2472-68-70-65-13--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship4268-67-66-77-6--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic3071-70-68-65-8--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii2167-69-64-70-1036
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC73-70-70-3--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am366-69-68-67-18338
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC75-67E--
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational3174-74-72-67-130
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

