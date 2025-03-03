PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Nick Taylor betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Taylor betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

    When he takes the course March 6-9, Nick Taylor will aim to improve upon his last performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. In 2024, he shot 3-under and placed 12th at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge.

    Latest odds for Taylor at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • In his last six appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Taylor has an average finish of 33rd, and an average score of 4-over.
    • In 2024, Taylor finished 12th (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 3.262 SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 SG: Putting (fifth).
    • Scheffler averaged 291.9 yards off the tee (37th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.

    Taylor's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/20241269-71-74-71-3
    3/2/2023MC69-79+4
    3/3/20223270-77-72-74+5
    3/4/2021MC73-75+4
    3/5/20205673-73-74-79+11

    Taylor's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Taylor has one win and two top-10 finishes.
    • Taylor has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in each of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of -16 those five times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Nick Taylor has averaged 294.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Taylor is averaging 2.373 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Taylor is averaging 6.614 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Taylor .

    Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

    • Taylor owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.020 (103rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 290.2 yards ranks 173rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor owns a 1.048 mark (fourth on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Taylor's 0.303 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 53rd this season, while he averages 28.83 putts per round (74th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance173290.2294.7
    Greens in Regulation %675.46%74.72%
    Putts Per Round7428.8328.5
    Par Breakers1228.01%28.61%
    Bogey Avoidance4111.34%11.67%

    Taylor's best finishes

    • Taylor has taken part in six tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also come away with two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those six events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 100%.
    • With 777 points, Taylor currently ranks fifth in the FedExCup standings.

    Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he produced a 0.873 mark, which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished first in that event.
    • Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he posted a 5.861 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor posted his best effort this season at The American Express, ranking 10th in the field at 1.843. In that event, he finished 12th.
    • At The American Express in January 2025, Taylor recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.394, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished 12th.
    • Taylor recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.794) at The American Express (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished 12th.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee103-0.020-0.166
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green41.0484.392
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green124-0.1020.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting530.3032.373
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151.2306.614

    Taylor's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1269-71-74-71-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2666-68-76-70-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6468-74-75-70+34
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC77-81+14--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4971-70-69-71-312
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1063-69-64-71-2146
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4371-69-75-75+617
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2773-73-74-73+553
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-74+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4268-73-65-67-718
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open5765-71-69-69-65
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC75-75+8--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3070-73-68-69-4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC63-74-3--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6568-68-70-77+316
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2569-67-66-69-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open5468-69-71-72-4--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3368-67-71-67-7--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    January 2-5The Sentry4873-73-66-69-1114
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii166-68-65-65-38500
    January 16-19The American Express1265-66-73-67-1757
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3368-69-72-70-924
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open2570-66-70-69-931
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational974-71-69-68-6152

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

