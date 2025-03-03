Nick Taylor betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
When he takes the course March 6-9, Nick Taylor will aim to improve upon his last performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. In 2024, he shot 3-under and placed 12th at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In his last six appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Taylor has an average finish of 33rd, and an average score of 4-over.
- In 2024, Taylor finished 12th (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 3.262 SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 SG: Putting (fifth).
- Scheffler averaged 291.9 yards off the tee (37th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.
Taylor's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|12
|69-71-74-71
|-3
|3/2/2023
|MC
|69-79
|+4
|3/3/2022
|32
|70-77-72-74
|+5
|3/4/2021
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|3/5/2020
|56
|73-73-74-79
|+11
Taylor's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Taylor has one win and two top-10 finishes.
- Taylor has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in each of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -16 those five times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Nick Taylor has averaged 294.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Taylor is averaging 2.373 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor is averaging 6.614 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.020 (103rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 290.2 yards ranks 173rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor owns a 1.048 mark (fourth on TOUR).
- On the greens, Taylor's 0.303 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 53rd this season, while he averages 28.83 putts per round (74th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|173
|290.2
|294.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|6
|75.46%
|74.72%
|Putts Per Round
|74
|28.83
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|12
|28.01%
|28.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|41
|11.34%
|11.67%
Taylor's best finishes
- Taylor has taken part in six tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also come away with two finishes in the top-10.
- In those six events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 100%.
- With 777 points, Taylor currently ranks fifth in the FedExCup standings.
Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he produced a 0.873 mark, which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished first in that event.
- Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he posted a 5.861 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor posted his best effort this season at The American Express, ranking 10th in the field at 1.843. In that event, he finished 12th.
- At The American Express in January 2025, Taylor recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.394, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished 12th.
- Taylor recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.794) at The American Express (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished 12th.
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|-0.020
|-0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|4
|1.048
|4.392
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|124
|-0.102
|0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.303
|2.373
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|15
|1.230
|6.614
Taylor's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-71-74-71
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|66-68-76-70
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|68-74-75-70
|+3
|4
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-81
|+14
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|71-70-69-71
|-3
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|10
|63-69-64-71
|-21
|46
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|71-69-75-75
|+6
|17
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|73-73-74-73
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|42
|68-73-65-67
|-7
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|57
|65-71-69-69
|-6
|5
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|30
|70-73-68-69
|-4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|63-74
|-3
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|65
|68-68-70-77
|+3
|16
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|69-67-66-69
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|54
|68-69-71-72
|-4
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|33
|68-67-71-67
|-7
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|48
|73-73-66-69
|-11
|14
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|1
|66-68-65-65
|-38
|500
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|12
|65-66-73-67
|-17
|57
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|33
|68-69-72-70
|-9
|24
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|25
|70-66-70-69
|-9
|31
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|9
|74-71-69-68
|-6
|152
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
