Nick Taylor betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

This season Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he produced a 0.873 mark, which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished first in that event.

Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he posted a 5.861 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor posted his best effort this season at The American Express, ranking 10th in the field at 1.843. In that event, he finished 12th.

At The American Express in January 2025, Taylor recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.394, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished 12th.