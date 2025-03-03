Nick Dunlap betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
Nick Dunlap seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. He finished 48th at the par-72 Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge in 2024.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Dunlap has played the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 4-over and finishing 48th.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 3.262 SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 SG: Putting (fifth).
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 291.9 (37th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (sixth).
Dunlap's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|48
|72-74-75-71
|+4
Dunlap's recent performances
- Dunlap has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
- Dunlap has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Nick Dunlap has averaged 304.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dunlap is averaging 3.154 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Dunlap has an average of 2.058 in his past five tournaments.
Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings
- Dunlap has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.050 this season, which ranks 179th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.2 yards) ranks 112th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dunlap sports a 0.373 mark (48th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Dunlap's 0.488 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 30th on TOUR this season, and his 28.63 putts-per-round average ranks 59th. He has broken par 22.92% of the time (104th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|112
|300.2
|304.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|90
|69.21%
|65.56%
|Putts Per Round
|59
|28.63
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|104
|22.92%
|23.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|26
|10.42%
|11.39%
Dunlap's best finishes
- Dunlap has played six tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-10.
- In those six events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 100%.
- With 162 points, Dunlap currently sits 65th in the FedExCup standings.
Dunlap's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Dunlap delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at The Sentry (January 2025), ranking 49th in the field at -2.124.
- Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 4.550 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dunlap put up his best mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), ranking 17th in the field with a mark of 2.620.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Dunlap delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.636, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Dunlap posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025. That ranked 10th in the field.
Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|179
|-1.050
|-4.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.373
|2.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|51
|0.200
|0.945
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|30
|0.488
|3.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|104
|0.012
|2.058
Dunlap's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-74-75-71
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|11
|68-71-63-69
|-9
|65
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|69
|75-73-68-74
|+6
|6
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|66-67-67-70
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|69-72-72-72
|+1
|70
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|70-73-70-75
|E
|145
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|66
|68-70-73-68
|-1
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|67-69-67-71
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|5
|67-65-66-69
|-13
|420
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|31
|69-72-70-77
|E
|103
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|69-66-70-68
|-15
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|16
|68-73-70-76
|-1
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|16
|65-76-64
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|55
|76-70-68-71
|-7
|11
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|68-67-67-66
|-12
|64
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|34
|67-69-71-68
|-13
|18
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|69-68-72-74
|-5
|8
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|57
|70-70-71-69
|-4
|5
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|17
|71-70-74-70
|-3
|56
All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.