Nick Dunlap betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

    Nick Dunlap seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. He finished 48th at the par-72 Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge in 2024.

    Latest odds for Dunlap at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Dunlap has played the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 4-over and finishing 48th.
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 3.262 SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 SG: Putting (fifth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 291.9 (37th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (sixth).

    Dunlap's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/20244872-74-75-71+4

    Dunlap's recent performances

    • Dunlap has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
    • Dunlap has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Nick Dunlap has averaged 304.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Dunlap is averaging 3.154 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Dunlap has an average of 2.058 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Dunlap .

    Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dunlap has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.050 this season, which ranks 179th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.2 yards) ranks 112th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dunlap sports a 0.373 mark (48th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Dunlap's 0.488 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 30th on TOUR this season, and his 28.63 putts-per-round average ranks 59th. He has broken par 22.92% of the time (104th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance112300.2304.4
    Greens in Regulation %9069.21%65.56%
    Putts Per Round5928.6327.9
    Par Breakers10422.92%23.33%
    Bogey Avoidance2610.42%11.39%

    Dunlap's best finishes

    • Dunlap has played six tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-10.
    • In those six events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 100%.
    • With 162 points, Dunlap currently sits 65th in the FedExCup standings.

    Dunlap's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Dunlap delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at The Sentry (January 2025), ranking 49th in the field at -2.124.
    • Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 4.550 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dunlap put up his best mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), ranking 17th in the field with a mark of 2.620.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Dunlap delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.636, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Dunlap posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025. That ranked 10th in the field.

    Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee179-1.050-4.212
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green480.3732.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green510.2000.945
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting300.4883.154
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1040.0122.058

    Dunlap's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4872-74-75-71+414
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-70+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1168-71-63-69-965
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC77-74+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6975-73-68-74+66
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3066-67-67-70-1421
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2469-72-72-72+170
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1270-73-70-75E145
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6668-70-73-68-17
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1067-69-67-71-1462
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-75+4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship567-65-66-69-13420
    August 22-25BMW Championship3169-72-70-77E103
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2869-66-70-68-15--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1668-73-70-76-1--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational1665-76-64E--
    January 2-5The Sentry5576-70-68-71-711
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii1068-67-67-66-1264
    January 16-19The American Express3467-69-71-68-1318
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5869-68-72-74-58
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open5770-70-71-69-45
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational1771-70-74-70-356

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

