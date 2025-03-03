Nick Dunlap betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Dunlap has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.

Dunlap has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Nick Dunlap has averaged 304.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Dunlap is averaging 3.154 Strokes Gained: Putting.