Cam Davis betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
1 Min Read
Cam Davis seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. He took 18th at the par-72 Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge in 2024.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Davis' average finish has been 18th, and his average score 2-under, over his last four appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- In Davis' most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2024, he finished 18th after posting a score of 2-under.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 3.262 SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 SG: Putting (fifth).
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 291.9 (37th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (sixth) en route to his win last year.
Davis' recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|18
|72-70-74-70
|-2
|3/2/2023
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|3/3/2022
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|3/4/2021
|MC
|76-72
|+4
Davis' recent performances
- Davis has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Davis has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -18 those three times he's made the cut.
- Cam Davis has averaged 295.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Davis is averaging 0.718 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Davis is averaging 2.428 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Davis' advanced stats and rankings
- Davis put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.109 last season, which ranked 127th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (303.2 yards) ranked 69th, and his 64.4% driving accuracy average ranked 59th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Davis ranked 123rd on TOUR with an average of -0.105 per round. Additionally, he ranked 163rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.49%.
- On the greens, Davis' -0.254 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 147th on TOUR last season, and his 28.69 putts-per-round average ranked 52nd. He broke par 23.67% of the time (118th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|69
|303.2
|295.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|163
|63.49%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|52
|28.69
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|118
|23.67%
|32.29%
|Bogey Avoidance
|110
|14.86%
|11.81%
Davis' best finishes
- Davis last season participated in 23 tournaments, picking up one win with two top-five finishes.
- In those 23 tournaments, he had a 73.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
- Last season Davis' best performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He shot 18-under and took home the title (his only win last season).
- Davis' 1051 points last season placed him 43rd in the FedExCup standings.
Davis' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Davis delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the 3M Open, ranking seventh in the field at 3.275. In that tournament, he finished 19th.
- Davis' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.326 (he finished 20th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Davis produced his best effort last season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking third in the field at 4.229. In that event, he finished 26th.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Davis posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.056, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 30th.
- Davis delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.
Davis' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.109
|-1.519
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|123
|-0.105
|1.613
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|94
|0.041
|1.616
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|147
|-0.254
|0.718
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|151
|-0.426
|2.428
Davis' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|72-70-74-70
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-82
|+17
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-71-68-67
|-6
|37
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|69-72-73-75
|+1
|140
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|70-74-70-67
|-3
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|70-69-72-77
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|69-70-69-76
|+4
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|50
|73-72-77-79
|+13
|13
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-72
|+9
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|65-71-69-70
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|1
|68-66-66-70
|-18
|500
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|26
|68-66-66-70
|-10
|29
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|19
|68-69-65-72
|-10
|43
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|40
|70-69-71-67
|-3
|54
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|5
|72-70-72-66
|-8
|385
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-78
|+11
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|13
|73-64-64-69
|-22
|105
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|18
|69-67-67-69
|-16
|47
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|5
|65-68-69-69
|-17
|288
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
