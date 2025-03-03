PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Cam Davis betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cam Davis betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

    Cam Davis seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. He took 18th at the par-72 Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge in 2024.

    Latest odds for Davis at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Davis' average finish has been 18th, and his average score 2-under, over his last four appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
    • In Davis' most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2024, he finished 18th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 3.262 SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 SG: Putting (fifth).
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 291.9 (37th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (sixth) en route to his win last year.

    Davis' recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/20241872-70-74-70-2
    3/2/2023MC71-76+3
    3/3/2022MC75-76+7
    3/4/2021MC76-72+4

    Davis' recent performances

    • Davis has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Davis has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -18 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Cam Davis has averaged 295.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Davis is averaging 0.718 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Davis is averaging 2.428 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Davis .

    Davis' advanced stats and rankings

    • Davis put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.109 last season, which ranked 127th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (303.2 yards) ranked 69th, and his 64.4% driving accuracy average ranked 59th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Davis ranked 123rd on TOUR with an average of -0.105 per round. Additionally, he ranked 163rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.49%.
    • On the greens, Davis' -0.254 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 147th on TOUR last season, and his 28.69 putts-per-round average ranked 52nd. He broke par 23.67% of the time (118th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance69303.2295.4
    Greens in Regulation %16363.49%72.22%
    Putts Per Round5228.6928.5
    Par Breakers11823.67%32.29%
    Bogey Avoidance11014.86%11.81%

    Davis' best finishes

    • Davis last season participated in 23 tournaments, picking up one win with two top-five finishes.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he had a 73.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
    • Last season Davis' best performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He shot 18-under and took home the title (his only win last season).
    • Davis' 1051 points last season placed him 43rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Davis' best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Davis delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the 3M Open, ranking seventh in the field at 3.275. In that tournament, he finished 19th.
    • Davis' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.326 (he finished 20th in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Davis produced his best effort last season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking third in the field at 4.229. In that event, he finished 26th.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Davis posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.056, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 30th.
    • Davis delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.

    Davis' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee127-0.109-1.519
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green123-0.1051.613
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green940.0411.616
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting147-0.2540.718
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151-0.4262.428

    Davis' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1872-70-74-70-2105
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-82+17--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-71-68-67-637
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1269-72-73-75+1140
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4970-74-70-67-312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3870-69-72-77+421
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC78-71+7--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5669-70-69-76+45
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5073-72-77-79+1313
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC77-72+9--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4865-71-69-70-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic168-66-66-70-18500
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2668-66-66-70-1029
    July 25-283M Open1968-69-65-72-1043
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-73+2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4070-69-71-67-354
    August 22-25BMW Championship572-70-72-66-8385
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC75-78+11--
    January 2-5The Sentry1373-64-64-69-22105
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-72-1--
    January 16-19The American Express1869-67-67-69-1647
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am565-68-69-69-17288
    February 13-16The Genesis InvitationalMC77-74+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

