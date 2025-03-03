Joe Highsmith betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
Joe Highsmith enters the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard after shooting 19-under to win the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in his most recent tournament.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Highsmith is playing at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard for the first time in the past five years.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 3.262 SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 SG: Putting (fifth).
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 291.9 (37th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (sixth).
Highsmith's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Highsmith has finished first once.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Highsmith has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -13 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Joe Highsmith has averaged 305.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Highsmith is averaging -0.107 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Highsmith is averaging 1.819 Strokes Gained: Total.
Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings
- Highsmith owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.290 (49th) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.8 yards ranks 108th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Highsmith has a 0.458 mark (32nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Highsmith's -0.032 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 101st on TOUR this season, and his 29.11 putts-per-round average ranks 108th. He has broken par 27.78% of the time (13th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|108
|300.8
|305.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|47
|71.60%
|71.88%
|Putts Per Round
|108
|29.11
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|13
|27.78%
|28.47%
|Bogey Avoidance
|109
|13.27%
|13.54%
Highsmith's best finishes
- Highsmith has played six tournaments this season, and he has collected one win .
- In those six events, he made the cut three times.
- Currently, Highsmith sits 10th in the FedExCup standings with 548 points.
Highsmith's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.960.
- Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 3.803 mark ranked 16th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Highsmith's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he put up a 0.927 mark, which ranked him 28th in the field. He finished first in that event.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Highsmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.956). That ranked seventh in the field.
- Highsmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.516) in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|49
|0.290
|1.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|32
|0.458
|1.485
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|165
|-0.397
|-0.745
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.032
|-0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.319
|1.819
Highsmith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|65-65-71-70
|-17
|55
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|65-70-72-67
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|73-71-72-72
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-75
|-65
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|71-64-73-74
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|44
|68-72-70-68
|-6
|12
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|70-68-68-73
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|55
|70-68-70-70
|-10
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|6
|66-68-62-71
|-17
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|16
|65-72-68-65
|-14
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|5
|68-68-65-68
|-19
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|11
|71-66-68-65
|-12
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|66
|75-64-65-76
|-8
|4
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|17
|68-68-68-68
|-12
|44
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|1
|65-72-64-64
|-19
|500
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.