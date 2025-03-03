Joe Highsmith betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

This season, Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.960.

Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 3.803 mark ranked 16th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Highsmith's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he put up a 0.927 mark, which ranked him 28th in the field. He finished first in that event.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Highsmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.956). That ranked seventh in the field.