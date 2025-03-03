PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Joe Highsmith betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Andrew Putnam and Joe Highsmith of the United States plays their shots from the 11th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    Joe Highsmith enters the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard after shooting 19-under to win the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Highsmith at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Highsmith is playing at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard for the first time in the past five years.
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 3.262 SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 SG: Putting (fifth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 291.9 (37th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (sixth).

    Highsmith's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Highsmith has finished first once.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Highsmith has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -13 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Joe Highsmith has averaged 305.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Highsmith is averaging -0.107 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Highsmith is averaging 1.819 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Highsmith owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.290 (49th) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.8 yards ranks 108th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Highsmith has a 0.458 mark (32nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Highsmith's -0.032 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 101st on TOUR this season, and his 29.11 putts-per-round average ranks 108th. He has broken par 27.78% of the time (13th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance108300.8305.1
    Greens in Regulation %4771.60%71.88%
    Putts Per Round10829.1129.0
    Par Breakers1327.78%28.47%
    Bogey Avoidance10913.27%13.54%

    Highsmith's best finishes

    • Highsmith has played six tournaments this season, and he has collected one win .
    • In those six events, he made the cut three times.
    • Currently, Highsmith sits 10th in the FedExCup standings with 548 points.

    Highsmith's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.960.
    • Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 3.803 mark ranked 16th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Highsmith's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he put up a 0.927 mark, which ranked him 28th in the field. He finished first in that event.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Highsmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.956). That ranked seventh in the field.
    • Highsmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.516) in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

    Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee490.2901.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green320.4581.485
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green165-0.397-0.745
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting101-0.032-0.107
    Average Strokes Gained: Total750.3191.819

    Highsmith's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open665-65-71-70-1755
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-76+9--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2165-70-72-67-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5173-71-72-72E7
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-75-65--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-67-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-71-1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-69+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5771-64-73-74-65
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-69-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC70-69-5--
    July 25-283M Open4468-72-70-68-612
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship1370-68-68-73-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship5570-68-70-70-10--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship666-68-62-71-17--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open1665-72-68-65-14--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship568-68-65-68-19--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1171-66-68-65-12--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-71+2--
    January 16-19The American Express6675-64-65-76-84
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-75+3--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC70-72E--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld1768-68-68-68-1244
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches165-72-64-64-19500

    All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T6

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    E

    T9

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -6

    T9

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T11

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    B. Garnett
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2
