Harris English betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

    In his last time out at The Genesis Invitational, Harris English posted a 24th-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard looking for better results.

    Latest odds for English at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • English's average finish has been 25th, and his average score 1-under, over his last seven appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
    • English finished 21st (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (in 2024).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth).
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 291.9 (37th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (sixth) en route to his win last year.

    English's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/20242169-73-68-77-1
    3/2/2023269-72-69-70-8
    3/4/20212673-70-71-74E
    3/5/2020969-70-74-76+1
    3/7/20196876-69-72-78+7

    English's recent performances

    • English has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
    • English has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Harris English has averaged 307.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, English is averaging 2.302 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, English is averaging 0.520 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on English .

    English's advanced stats and rankings

    • English had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.095 last season, which ranked 84th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (301.9 yards) ranked 83rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, English ranked 149th on TOUR with an average of -0.325 per round. Additionally, he ranked 128th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.89%.
    • On the greens, English registered a 0.491 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 16th on TOUR, while he ranked 35th with a putts-per-round average of 28.53. He broke par 21.39% of the time (169th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance83301.9307.1
    Greens in Regulation %12865.89%63.89%
    Putts Per Round3528.5328.3
    Par Breakers16921.39%20.68%
    Bogey Avoidance2912.90%13.27%

    English's best finishes

    • English teed off in 26 tournaments last season, collecting four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he had a 80.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (21 cuts made).
    • Last season English's best performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he shot 8-under and finished first.
    • English's 969 points last season placed him 51st in the FedExCup standings.

    English's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season English's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.106 mark ranked 15th in the field.
    • English's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his 2.822 mark ranked 25th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English posted his best performance last season at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.829.
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, English delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.381 (his best mark last season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
    • English delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.288) at the Shriners Children's Open (which ranked him ninth in the field). In that tournament, he finished ninth.

    English's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee840.095-0.663
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green149-0.325-0.638
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green730.097-0.482
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160.4912.302
    Average Strokes Gained: Total650.3590.520

    English's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2169-73-68-77-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1969-69-75-66-990
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-77+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2272-74-75-71+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2869-71-66-70-850
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3471-73-72-71+326
    May 16-19PGA Championship1868-67-68-70-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-74+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-74+6--
    June 13-16U.S. Open4170-73-74-71+817
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6370-68-72-68-27
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3468-68-70-65-920
    July 18-20The Open Championship5076-71-72-74+911
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6168-68-70-76+218
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship666-64-66-71-17--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open967-65-68-68-16--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship1470-70-67-66-15--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic6067-72-69-72-2--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-72+1--
    January 16-19The American Express4370-68-69-69-1210
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open168-73-66-73-8500
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7368-76-74-72+25
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational2475-71-69-71-238

    All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

