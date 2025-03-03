Harris English betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
In his last time out at The Genesis Invitational, Harris English posted a 24th-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard looking for better results.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- English's average finish has been 25th, and his average score 1-under, over his last seven appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- English finished 21st (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (in 2024).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 291.9 (37th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (sixth) en route to his win last year.
English's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|21
|69-73-68-77
|-1
|3/2/2023
|2
|69-72-69-70
|-8
|3/4/2021
|26
|73-70-71-74
|E
|3/5/2020
|9
|69-70-74-76
|+1
|3/7/2019
|68
|76-69-72-78
|+7
English's recent performances
- English has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- English has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Harris English has averaged 307.1 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, English is averaging 2.302 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, English is averaging 0.520 Strokes Gained: Total.
English's advanced stats and rankings
- English had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.095 last season, which ranked 84th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (301.9 yards) ranked 83rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, English ranked 149th on TOUR with an average of -0.325 per round. Additionally, he ranked 128th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.89%.
- On the greens, English registered a 0.491 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 16th on TOUR, while he ranked 35th with a putts-per-round average of 28.53. He broke par 21.39% of the time (169th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|83
|301.9
|307.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|128
|65.89%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|35
|28.53
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|169
|21.39%
|20.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|29
|12.90%
|13.27%
English's best finishes
- English teed off in 26 tournaments last season, collecting four top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 tournaments, he had a 80.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (21 cuts made).
- Last season English's best performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he shot 8-under and finished first.
- English's 969 points last season placed him 51st in the FedExCup standings.
English's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season English's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.106 mark ranked 15th in the field.
- English's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his 2.822 mark ranked 25th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English posted his best performance last season at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.829.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, English delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.381 (his best mark last season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
- English delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.288) at the Shriners Children's Open (which ranked him ninth in the field). In that tournament, he finished ninth.
English's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.095
|-0.663
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-0.325
|-0.638
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|73
|0.097
|-0.482
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.491
|2.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.359
|0.520
English's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|69-73-68-77
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|69-69-75-66
|-9
|90
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|72-74-75-71
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|69-71-66-70
|-8
|50
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|71-73-72-71
|+3
|26
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|68-67-68-70
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|70-73-74-71
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|63
|70-68-72-68
|-2
|7
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|34
|68-68-70-65
|-9
|20
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|50
|76-71-72-74
|+9
|11
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|68-68-70-76
|+2
|18
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|6
|66-64-66-71
|-17
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|9
|67-65-68-68
|-16
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|14
|70-70-67-66
|-15
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|60
|67-72-69-72
|-2
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|43
|70-68-69-69
|-12
|10
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|1
|68-73-66-73
|-8
|500
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|73
|68-76-74-72
|+2
|5
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|75-71-69-71
|-2
|38
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.