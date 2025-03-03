PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Min Woo Lee betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 15: Min Woo Lee of Australia plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on February 15, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

    When he takes the course March 6-9, Min Woo Lee will look to build upon his last performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. In 2024, he shot 3-over and finished 44th at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge.

    Latest odds for Lee at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Lee's average finish has been 44th, and his average score 3-over, over his last three appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
    • Lee last participated in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2024, finishing 44th with a score of 3-over.
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 3.262 SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 SG: Putting (fifth).
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 291.9 (37th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (sixth).

    Lee's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/20244469-73-76-73+3
    3/2/2023MC75-79+10
    3/3/2022MC75-82+13

    Lee's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Lee has finished in the top 20 three times.
    • Lee has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 8-under.
    • Off the tee, Min Woo Lee has averaged 316.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Lee is averaging 0.524 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lee has an average of 3.602 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Lee .

    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lee delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.690 last season (fifth on TOUR). His average driving distance (314.8 yards) ranked seventh, while his 61.2% driving accuracy average ranked 109th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lee sported a -0.213 mark (139th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Lee's -0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 118th last season, and his 29.11 putts-per-round average ranked 106th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance7314.8316.9
    Greens in Regulation %13765.40%70.00%
    Putts Per Round10629.1128.7
    Par Breakers4725.67%25.56%
    Bogey Avoidance16617.17%12.50%

    Lee's best finishes

    • Lee played 20 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 85%.
    • Last season Lee's best performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He shot 17-under and finished second in that event.
    • Lee's 783 points last season ranked him 63rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Lee's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.500.
    • Lee put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 6.020.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee put up his best effort last season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.272. In that tournament, he finished second.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.223, his best mark last season. That ranked him 35th in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
    • Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee50.6901.347
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green139-0.213-0.204
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green680.1111.935
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting118-0.1100.524
    Average Strokes Gained: Total560.4783.602

    Lee's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4469-73-76-73+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5473-70-73-70-29
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-75+7--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2274-74-75-69+473
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2466-68-66-69-1533
    May 16-19PGA Championship2672-66-70-67-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-68-68-74-132
    June 13-16U.S. Open2173-69-72-71+585
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic268-68-66-69-17184
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open7367-70-70-75+23
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC71-80+9--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition2276-65-68-68-7--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-71E--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship2270-68-70-66-6140
    September 12-15Procore Championship3268-69-73-71-7--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2769-69-69-65-8--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1769-71-68-69-1160
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open1270-66-68-67-1361
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational4871-77-74-70+414
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1171-65-68-67-1359

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

