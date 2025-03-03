Min Woo Lee betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
When he takes the course March 6-9, Min Woo Lee will look to build upon his last performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. In 2024, he shot 3-over and finished 44th at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Lee's average finish has been 44th, and his average score 3-over, over his last three appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- Lee last participated in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2024, finishing 44th with a score of 3-over.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 3.262 SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 SG: Putting (fifth).
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 291.9 (37th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (sixth).
Lee's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|44
|69-73-76-73
|+3
|3/2/2023
|MC
|75-79
|+10
|3/3/2022
|MC
|75-82
|+13
Lee's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Lee has finished in the top 20 three times.
- Lee has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 8-under.
- Off the tee, Min Woo Lee has averaged 316.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Lee is averaging 0.524 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lee has an average of 3.602 in his past five tournaments.
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.690 last season (fifth on TOUR). His average driving distance (314.8 yards) ranked seventh, while his 61.2% driving accuracy average ranked 109th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lee sported a -0.213 mark (139th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Lee's -0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 118th last season, and his 29.11 putts-per-round average ranked 106th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|7
|314.8
|316.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|137
|65.40%
|70.00%
|Putts Per Round
|106
|29.11
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|47
|25.67%
|25.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|166
|17.17%
|12.50%
Lee's best finishes
- Lee played 20 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 85%.
- Last season Lee's best performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He shot 17-under and finished second in that event.
- Lee's 783 points last season ranked him 63rd in the FedExCup standings.
Lee's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.500.
- Lee put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 6.020.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee put up his best effort last season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.272. In that tournament, he finished second.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.223, his best mark last season. That ranked him 35th in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
- Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|5
|0.690
|1.347
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|139
|-0.213
|-0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|68
|0.111
|1.935
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.110
|0.524
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|56
|0.478
|3.602
Lee's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|69-73-76-73
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|73-70-73-70
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|74-74-75-69
|+4
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|66-68-66-69
|-15
|33
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|72-66-70-67
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-68-68-74
|-1
|32
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|73-69-72-71
|+5
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|68-68-66-69
|-17
|184
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|73
|67-70-70-75
|+2
|3
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-80
|+9
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|22
|76-65-68-68
|-7
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|70-68-70-66
|-6
|140
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|32
|68-69-73-71
|-7
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|27
|69-69-69-65
|-8
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|17
|69-71-68-69
|-11
|60
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|70-66-68-67
|-13
|61
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|48
|71-77-74-70
|+4
|14
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|11
|71-65-68-67
|-13
|59
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
