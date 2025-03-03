Michael Kim betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
1 Min Read
Michael Kim enters play in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard from March 6-9 after a sixth-place finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Over his last two trips to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Kim has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 17th.
- Kim missed the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent go-round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2019.
- With numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 291.9 (37th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (sixth) en route to his win last year.
Kim's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2019
|MC
|73-74
|+3
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Over his last five tournaments, Kim has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 12-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Michael Kim has averaged 304.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Kim has an average of 0.568 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim is averaging 5.608 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.335 this season, which ranks 38th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.1 yards) ranks 74th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 33rd on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.454, while he ranks 55th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.06%.
- On the greens, Kim has delivered a 0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 91st on TOUR, while he ranks 94th with a putts-per-round average of 29.00. He has broken par 21.53% of the time (133rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|74
|305.1
|304.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|55
|71.06%
|68.52%
|Putts Per Round
|94
|29.00
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|133
|21.53%
|20.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|3
|8.56%
|7.72%
Kim's best finishes
- Although Kim has not won any of the seven tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those seven events, he made the cut five times.
- Currently, Kim has 498 points, ranking him 16th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he put up a 2.948 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 4.872.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 4.510 mark ranked third in the field.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.357, which ranked 34th in the field). In that event, he finished second.
- Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.654) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.335
|1.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|33
|0.454
|1.926
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|20
|0.440
|2.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|91
|0.062
|0.568
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13
|1.290
|5.608
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|72-68-67-69
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|68-80
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-67-72-73
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|71-70-70-70
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|70-68-69-68
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-68-62-72
|-141
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-68-70-67
|-11
|25
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|71-68-66-67
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|65-71-70-75
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-6
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|68-68-76
|+2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|5
|66-70-68-62
|-18
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|71-68-70-67
|-12
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|12
|68-71-68-66
|-11
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|11
|65-69-68-68
|-12
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-65
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|43
|67-73-66-70
|-12
|10
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|77-77
|+10
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|2
|69-63-68-67
|-17
|245
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|13
|71-72-71-70
|-4
|95
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|13
|68-68-67-68
|-13
|56
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|6
|65-66-67-71
|-15
|92
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.