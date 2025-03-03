PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Michael Kim betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Kim betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

    Michael Kim enters play in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard from March 6-9 after a sixth-place finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Over his last two trips to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Kim has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 17th.
    • Kim missed the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent go-round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2019.
    • With numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 291.9 (37th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (sixth) en route to his win last year.

    Kim's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/2019MC73-74+3

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Kim has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 12-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Michael Kim has averaged 304.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kim has an average of 0.568 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim is averaging 5.608 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.335 this season, which ranks 38th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.1 yards) ranks 74th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 33rd on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.454, while he ranks 55th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.06%.
    • On the greens, Kim has delivered a 0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 91st on TOUR, while he ranks 94th with a putts-per-round average of 29.00. He has broken par 21.53% of the time (133rd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance74305.1304.4
    Greens in Regulation %5571.06%68.52%
    Putts Per Round9429.0028.8
    Par Breakers13321.53%20.06%
    Bogey Avoidance38.56%7.72%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Although Kim has not won any of the seven tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut five times.
    • Currently, Kim has 498 points, ranking him 16th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he put up a 2.948 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 4.872.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 4.510 mark ranked third in the field.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.357, which ranked 34th in the field). In that event, he finished second.
    • Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.654) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee380.3351.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green330.4541.926
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green200.4402.081
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting910.0620.568
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131.2905.608

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2372-68-67-69-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC68-80+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-67-72-73-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6471-70-70-70+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1470-68-69-68-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-68-62-72-14131
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2068-68-70-67-1125
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-70+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1471-68-66-67-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5265-71-70-75-77
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-68-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC71-67-6--
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipW/D68-68-76+2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC66-74-4--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC68-71-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open566-70-68-62-18--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3071-68-70-67-12--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship1268-71-68-66-11--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1165-69-68-68-12--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-65-2--
    January 16-19The American Express4367-73-66-70-1210
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC77-77+10--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open269-63-68-67-17245
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational1371-72-71-70-495
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld1368-68-67-68-1356
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches665-66-67-71-1592

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T6

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    E

    T9

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -6

    T9

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T11

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    B. Garnett
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2
