Max McGreevy betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MAY 21: Max McGreevy tees off on the 11th hole during the second round of the AdventHealth Championship at Blue Hills Country Club on May 21, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
Max McGreevy hits the links March 6-9 in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge after a fourth-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was his last competition.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In the past five years, this is McGreevy's first time playing at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 291.9 (37th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (sixth) en route to his win last year.
McGreevy's recent performances
- McGreevy has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- McGreevy has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has carded an average score of 14-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Max McGreevy has averaged 304.9 yards in his past five starts.
- McGreevy has an average of 1.829 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McGreevy is averaging 2.636 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings
- McGreevy's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.093 ranks 81st on TOUR this season, and his 66.8% driving accuracy average ranks 14th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McGreevy owns a 0.191 mark (75th on TOUR).
- On the greens, McGreevy's 0.497 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 29th on TOUR this season, and his 28.69 putts-per-round average ranks 66th. He has broken par 25.00% of the time (50th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|83
|304.2
|304.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|62
|70.14%
|69.05%
|Putts Per Round
|66
|28.69
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|50
|25.00%
|26.98%
|Bogey Avoidance
|75
|12.50%
|13.49%
McGreevy's best finishes
- McGreevy has taken part in six tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 33.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
- With 154 points, McGreevy currently sits 68th in the FedExCup standings.
McGreevy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, McGreevy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking 22nd in the field at 1.675.
- McGreevy put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 4.365.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McGreevy's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked 29th in the field with a mark of 0.804.
- At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, McGreevy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.095). That ranked ninth in the field.
- McGreevy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.516) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025. That ranked fourth in the field.
McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.093
|0.278
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|0.191
|0.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|93
|0.007
|0.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.497
|1.829
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|0.787
|2.636
McGreevy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-66-71-66
|-14
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|68-68-64-69
|-15
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|70-74-68
|-4
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|71
|-1
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|25
|74-65-68-66
|-11
|31
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|69-68-64-67
|-16
|123
All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
