Max McGreevy betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

McGreevy has finished in the top five once over his last five events.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

McGreevy has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has carded an average score of 14-under over his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Max McGreevy has averaged 304.9 yards in his past five starts.

McGreevy has an average of 1.829 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.