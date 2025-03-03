PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Daniel Berger betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last competition at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Daniel Berger ended the weekend at 11-under, good for a 25th-place finish. He competes in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard March 6-9 trying for better results.

    Latest odds for Berger at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Berger missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2019.
    • With numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
    • Scheffler also posted numbers of 291.9 in average driving distance (37th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (sixth).

    Berger's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/2019MC77-72+5

    Berger's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Berger has finished in the top five once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five events, Berger has carded a score that's better than average in four of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Daniel Berger has averaged 306.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Berger is averaging 1.016 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Berger has an average of 4.468 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Berger .

    Berger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Berger has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.426, which ranks 27th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.8 yards) ranks 67th, and his 66.4% driving accuracy average ranks 18th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Berger ranks 51st on TOUR, posting an average of 0.361, while he ranks 65th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.00%.
    • On the greens, Berger has delivered a 0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 35th with a putts-per-round average of 28.35, and he ranks 101st by breaking par 23.06% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance67305.8306.8
    Greens in Regulation %6570.00%69.44%
    Putts Per Round3528.3528.3
    Par Breakers10123.06%24.07%
    Bogey Avoidance139.72%9.57%

    Berger's best finishes

    • Berger has played six tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish.
    • In those six events, he made the cut four times (66.7%).
    • Currently, Berger ranks 22nd in the FedExCup standings with 433 points.

    Berger's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Berger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.504. He finished second in that event.
    • Berger's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he produced a 3.389 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Berger's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.660 (he finished second in that event).
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Berger posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.007, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 20th in the field.
    • Berger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.654) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025. That ranked second in the field.

    Berger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee270.4261.026
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green510.3611.222
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green270.3371.204
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting760.1721.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121.2964.468

    Berger's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC69-73-2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC76-74+8--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4570-70-69-69-29
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5070-70-73-69-65
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-73-7--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1367-67-67-66-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3670-69-70-67-812
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4569-70-71-72+210
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-76+8--
    June 13-16U.S. Open2173-70-73-69+585
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-72-2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-70-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-66-1--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4568-68-68-71-510
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship765-65-71-67-20--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship3572-65-65-70-12--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open3967-67-70-70-10--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2074-66-64-70-14--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship6273-67-70-73-1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic271-66-63-67-15--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational1363-70-67E--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-69-2--
    January 16-19The American Express2168-67-65-73-1537
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-76+7--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open268-66-66-67-17245
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational1275-71-70-67-5120
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2563-68-70-72-1131

    All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

