Daniel Berger betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
1 Min Read
In his last competition at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Daniel Berger ended the weekend at 11-under, good for a 25th-place finish. He competes in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard March 6-9 trying for better results.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Berger missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2019.
- With numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 291.9 in average driving distance (37th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (sixth).
Berger's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2019
|MC
|77-72
|+5
Berger's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Berger has finished in the top five once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Berger has carded a score that's better than average in four of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Daniel Berger has averaged 306.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Berger is averaging 1.016 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Berger has an average of 4.468 in his past five tournaments.
Berger's advanced stats and rankings
- Berger has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.426, which ranks 27th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.8 yards) ranks 67th, and his 66.4% driving accuracy average ranks 18th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Berger ranks 51st on TOUR, posting an average of 0.361, while he ranks 65th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.00%.
- On the greens, Berger has delivered a 0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 35th with a putts-per-round average of 28.35, and he ranks 101st by breaking par 23.06% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|67
|305.8
|306.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|65
|70.00%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|35
|28.35
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|101
|23.06%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|13
|9.72%
|9.57%
Berger's best finishes
- Berger has played six tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut four times (66.7%).
- Currently, Berger ranks 22nd in the FedExCup standings with 433 points.
Berger's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Berger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.504. He finished second in that event.
- Berger's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he produced a 3.389 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished second in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Berger's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.660 (he finished second in that event).
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Berger posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.007, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 20th in the field.
- Berger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.654) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025. That ranked second in the field.
Berger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|27
|0.426
|1.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|51
|0.361
|1.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|27
|0.337
|1.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|0.172
|1.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|12
|1.296
|4.468
Berger's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|70-70-69-69
|-2
|9
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|70-70-73-69
|-6
|5
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-73
|-7
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|67-67-67-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|36
|70-69-70-67
|-8
|12
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|69-70-71-72
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-76
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|73-70-73-69
|+5
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-66
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|68-68-68-71
|-5
|10
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|7
|65-65-71-67
|-20
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|35
|72-65-65-70
|-12
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|39
|67-67-70-70
|-10
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|20
|74-66-64-70
|-14
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|62
|73-67-70-73
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|2
|71-66-63-67
|-15
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|13
|63-70-67
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|21
|68-67-65-73
|-15
|37
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|2
|68-66-66-67
|-17
|245
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|12
|75-71-70-67
|-5
|120
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|25
|63-68-70-72
|-11
|31
All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.