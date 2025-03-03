Max Greyserman betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Max Greyserman of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Max Greyserman hits the links March 6-9 in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge following an 11th-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches his last time in competition.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Greyserman is competing at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 291.9 (37th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (sixth) en route to his win last year.
Greyserman's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Greyserman has finished in the top 20 once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Greyserman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Max Greyserman has averaged 310.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Greyserman is averaging 0.566 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Greyserman has an average of 0.196 in his past five tournaments.
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.087 this season, which ranks 116th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.8 yards) ranks 51st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Greyserman ranks 42nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.411.
- On the greens, Greyserman's 0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 69th on TOUR this season, and his 28.89 putts-per-round average ranks 84th. He has broken par 27.16% of the time (16th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|51
|307.8
|310.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|92
|69.14%
|64.04%
|Putts Per Round
|84
|28.89
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|16
|27.16%
|23.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|139
|14.61%
|18.13%
Greyserman's best finishes
- Greyserman has taken part in seven tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- Currently, Greyserman ranks 46th in the FedExCup standings with 238 points.
Greyserman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry, where his 2.249 mark ranked 10th in the field.
- Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The American Express, where his 6.823 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Greyserman's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 1.928 (he finished 11th in that tournament).
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2025, Greyserman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.061, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
- Greyserman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.640) at The American Express (January 2025), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|116
|-0.087
|-0.527
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.411
|0.653
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|112
|-0.056
|-0.496
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.215
|0.566
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.483
|0.196
Greyserman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|65-69-70-70
|-14
|30
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-71-72-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|67-69-67-67
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|71-65-72-72
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|64-69-63-69
|-144
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|71-68-66-72
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|71-74-72-68
|+5
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|69-70-68-72
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|26
|66-66-68-69
|-15
|32
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|21
|67-66-69-67
|-11
|39
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|2
|70-68-67-63
|-16
|300
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|2
|69-60-66-69
|-16
|300
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|75-68-70-63
|-4
|80
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|28
|78-72-66-71
|-1
|118
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|64-68-64-65
|-19
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|4
|68-64-69-65
|-22
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|7
|64-66-67
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|24
|70-67-63-72
|-20
|43
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|7
|69-66-65-69
|-19
|83
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|48
|71-73-74-74
|+4
|9
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|W/D
|70-72-79
|+5
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|71-68-70-70
|-5
|7
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|77-68-73-68
|-2
|38
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|11
|67-70-68-66
|-13
|59
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.