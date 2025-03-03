Max Greyserman betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Over his last five events, Greyserman has finished in the top 20 once.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Greyserman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.

He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Max Greyserman has averaged 310.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Greyserman is averaging 0.566 Strokes Gained: Putting.