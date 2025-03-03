PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Max Greyserman betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Max Greyserman of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    Max Greyserman hits the links March 6-9 in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge following an 11th-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Greyserman at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Greyserman is competing at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard for the first time in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth).
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 291.9 (37th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (sixth) en route to his win last year.

    Greyserman's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Greyserman has finished in the top 20 once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Greyserman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Max Greyserman has averaged 310.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Greyserman is averaging 0.566 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Greyserman has an average of 0.196 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Greyserman .

    Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Greyserman has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.087 this season, which ranks 116th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.8 yards) ranks 51st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Greyserman ranks 42nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.411.
    • On the greens, Greyserman's 0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 69th on TOUR this season, and his 28.89 putts-per-round average ranks 84th. He has broken par 27.16% of the time (16th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance51307.8310.3
    Greens in Regulation %9269.14%64.04%
    Putts Per Round8428.8929.1
    Par Breakers1627.16%23.68%
    Bogey Avoidance13914.61%18.13%

    Greyserman's best finishes

    • Greyserman has taken part in seven tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
    • Currently, Greyserman ranks 46th in the FedExCup standings with 238 points.

    Greyserman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry, where his 2.249 mark ranked 10th in the field.
    • Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The American Express, where his 6.823 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Greyserman's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 1.928 (he finished 11th in that tournament).
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2025, Greyserman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.061, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
    • Greyserman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.640) at The American Express (January 2025), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished seventh in that event.

    Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee116-0.087-0.527
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green420.4110.653
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green112-0.056-0.496
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting690.2150.566
    Average Strokes Gained: Total650.4830.196

    Greyserman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1565-69-70-70-1430
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3369-71-72-70-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open767-69-67-67-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-75+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4071-65-72-72-89
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans464-69-63-69-14473
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-75-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4071-68-66-72-78
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-73+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-75+5--
    June 13-16U.S. Open2171-74-72-68+585
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3169-70-68-72-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2666-66-68-69-1532
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2167-66-69-67-1139
    July 25-283M Open270-68-67-63-16300
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship269-60-66-69-16300
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3375-68-70-63-480
    August 22-25BMW Championship2878-72-66-71-1118
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP264-68-64-65-19--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship468-64-69-65-22--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational764-66-67E--
    January 2-5The Sentry2470-67-63-72-2043
    January 16-19The American Express769-66-65-69-1983
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open4871-73-74-74+49
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmW/D70-72-79+5--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open4971-68-70-70-57
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational2477-68-73-68-238
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1167-70-68-66-1359

    All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T6

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    E

    T9

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -6

    T9

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T11

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    B. Garnett
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2
