Maverick McNealy betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
1 Min Read
After he placed 73rd in this tournament in 2022, Maverick McNealy has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida, USA, March 6-9.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Over his last three trips to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, McNealy has an average score of 9-over, with an average finish of 61st.
- In McNealy's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2022, he finished 73rd after posting a score of 14-over.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 3.262 SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 SG: Putting (fifth).
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 291.9 (37th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (sixth).
McNealy's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/3/2022
|73
|73-74-76-79
|+14
|3/4/2021
|49
|71-72-72-77
|+4
|3/5/2020
|MC
|73-75
|+4
McNealy's recent performances
- Over his last five events, McNealy has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- McNealy has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Maverick McNealy has averaged 309.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- McNealy is averaging 2.707 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, McNealy is averaging 4.569 Strokes Gained: Total.
McNealy's advanced stats and rankings
- McNealy has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.175 this season (71st on TOUR). His average driving distance (305.8 yards) ranks 67th, while his 54.7% driving accuracy average ranks 142nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McNealy ranks 13th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.780. Additionally, he ranks 44th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.76%.
- On the greens, McNealy's 0.591 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 20th on TOUR this season, and his 29.29 putts-per-round average ranks 132nd. He has broken par 27.08% of the time (18th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|67
|305.8
|309.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|44
|71.76%
|68.61%
|Putts Per Round
|132
|29.29
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|18
|27.08%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|68
|12.27%
|13.61%
McNealy's best finishes
- Although McNealy has not won any of the six tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those six events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 100%.
- McNealy, who has 664 points, currently sits seventh in the FedExCup standings.
McNealy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Sentry in January 2025, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.699.
- McNealy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking second in the field at 6.550. In that event, he finished second.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy delivered his best mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking 23rd in the field at 1.131. In that tournament, he finished 52nd.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2025, McNealy delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.375 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- McNealy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.311) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2025. That ranked second in the field.
McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.175
|0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|13
|0.780
|2.660
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|154
|-0.292
|-0.845
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|20
|0.591
|2.707
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|14
|1.253
|4.569
McNealy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|9
|67-68-68-72
|-13
|188
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-71-71-72
|-1
|10
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|71-74-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-69
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|67-67-68-69
|-13
|12
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|23
|66-72-69-67
|-10
|80
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|70-72-70-66
|-2
|45
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|7
|74-65-66-65
|-10
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|73-66-71-70
|-8
|10
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-81
|+10
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|3
|70-66-63-70
|-15
|163
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|67-68-69-71
|-5
|10
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|12
|70-68-69-64
|-9
|237
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|16
|69-70-67-64
|-14
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|W/D
|71
|+1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|6
|69-66-67-69
|-17
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|17
|70-67-70-67
|-10
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|1
|62-70-66-68
|-16
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|8
|68-64-69-68
|-23
|155
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|45
|69-66-65-73
|-7
|9
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|52
|70-73-73-77
|+5
|7
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|40
|68-71-73-68
|-8
|18
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|9
|70-68-63-69
|-14
|75
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|2
|75-70-68-64
|-11
|400
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.