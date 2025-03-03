PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Maverick McNealy betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Maverick McNealy betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

    After he placed 73rd in this tournament in 2022, Maverick McNealy has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida, USA, March 6-9.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Over his last three trips to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, McNealy has an average score of 9-over, with an average finish of 61st.
    • In McNealy's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2022, he finished 73rd after posting a score of 14-over.
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 3.262 SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 SG: Putting (fifth).
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 291.9 (37th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (sixth).

    McNealy's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/3/20227373-74-76-79+14
    3/4/20214971-72-72-77+4
    3/5/2020MC73-75+4

    McNealy's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, McNealy has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • McNealy has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Maverick McNealy has averaged 309.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • McNealy is averaging 2.707 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, McNealy is averaging 4.569 Strokes Gained: Total.
    McNealy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McNealy has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.175 this season (71st on TOUR). His average driving distance (305.8 yards) ranks 67th, while his 54.7% driving accuracy average ranks 142nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McNealy ranks 13th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.780. Additionally, he ranks 44th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.76%.
    • On the greens, McNealy's 0.591 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 20th on TOUR this season, and his 29.29 putts-per-round average ranks 132nd. He has broken par 27.08% of the time (18th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance67305.8309.7
    Greens in Regulation %4471.76%68.61%
    Putts Per Round13229.2929.2
    Par Breakers1827.08%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance6812.27%13.61%

    McNealy's best finishes

    • Although McNealy has not won any of the six tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those six events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 100%.
    • McNealy, who has 664 points, currently sits seventh in the FedExCup standings.

    McNealy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Sentry in January 2025, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.699.
    • McNealy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking second in the field at 6.550. In that event, he finished second.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy delivered his best mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking 23rd in the field at 1.131. In that tournament, he finished 52nd.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2025, McNealy delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.375 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • McNealy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.311) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2025. That ranked second in the field.

    McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee710.1750.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130.7802.660
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green154-0.292-0.845
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting200.5912.707
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141.2534.569

    McNealy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship967-68-68-72-13188
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-71-71-72-110
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5871-74-74-70+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-69--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4167-67-68-69-1312
    May 16-19PGA Championship2366-72-69-67-1080
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1770-72-70-66-245
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open774-65-66-65-1085
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4473-66-71-70-810
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC67-75E--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC71-81+10--
    July 25-283M Open370-66-63-70-15163
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4567-68-69-71-510
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1270-68-69-64-9237
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open1669-70-67-64-14--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPW/D71+1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship669-66-67-69-17--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship1770-67-70-67-10--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic162-70-66-68-16--
    January 2-5The Sentry868-64-69-68-23155
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii4569-66-65-73-79
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open5270-73-73-77+57
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4068-71-73-68-818
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open970-68-63-69-1475
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational275-70-68-64-11400

    All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

