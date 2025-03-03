Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
1 Min Read
Matthieu Pavon shot 6-over and placed 52nd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Pavon finished 52nd (with a score of 6-over) in his lone appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in recent years (in 2024).
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 3.262 SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 SG: Putting (fifth).
- Scheffler averaged 291.9 yards off the tee (37th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.
Pavon's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|52
|74-68-76-76
|+6
Pavon's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Pavon has an average finish of 56th.
- He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
- Matthieu Pavon has averaged 299.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Pavon is averaging 1.011 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Pavon has an average of -2.409 in his past five tournaments.
Pavon's advanced stats and rankings
- Pavon owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.036 (91st) this season, while his average driving distance of 296.1 yards ranks 149th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pavon has a -0.729 mark (165th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Pavon has delivered a 0.268 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 60th on TOUR, while he ranks 94th with a putts-per-round average of 29.00. He has broken par 21.72% of the time (130th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|149
|296.1
|299.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|143
|65.91%
|65.12%
|Putts Per Round
|94
|29.00
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|130
|21.72%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|149
|15.15%
|16.36%
Pavon's best finishes
- Pavon, who has played six tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
- Pavon, who has 50 points, currently ranks 128th in the FedExCup standings.
Pavon's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Pavon produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2025), ranking in the field at 0.595.
- Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he posted a 4.733 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 42nd in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pavon's best mark this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2025, as he put up a 2.407 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 44th in that event.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Pavon delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.144 (his best mark this season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished 63rd in that event.
- Pavon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.516) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, a performance that ranked him 42nd in the field.
Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|91
|0.036
|0.339
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|165
|-0.729
|-2.344
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|169
|-0.436
|-1.416
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|60
|0.268
|1.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|153
|-0.860
|-2.409
Pavon's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|74-68-76-76
|+6
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|70-73-74-72
|+1
|140
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|69-73-70-69
|-3
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|67
|76-74-74-77
|+17
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|5
|67-70-69-71
|-3
|300
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|71-65-62-68
|-14
|113
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|50
|72-72-77-72
|+9
|11
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|58
|71-75-77-74
|+13
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|46
|65-73-72-68
|-2
|39
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|33
|73-72-76-68
|+1
|82
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|17
|67-69-71-67
|-10
|0
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|17
|74-73-69-72
|E
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|5
|63-67-65
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|48
|74-70-69-68
|-11
|14
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|73
|68-73-78-71
|+2
|5
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|63
|68-68-72-73
|-3
|4
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|79-69-75-68
|+3
|16
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|42
|66-64-71-75
|-8
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.