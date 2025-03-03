PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Matthieu Pavon shot 6-over and placed 52nd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Latest odds for Pavon at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Pavon finished 52nd (with a score of 6-over) in his lone appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in recent years (in 2024).
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 3.262 SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 SG: Putting (fifth).
    • Scheffler averaged 291.9 yards off the tee (37th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.

    Pavon's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/20245274-68-76-76+6

    Pavon's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Pavon has an average finish of 56th.
    • He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
    • Matthieu Pavon has averaged 299.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Pavon is averaging 1.011 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Pavon has an average of -2.409 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Pavon .

    Pavon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pavon owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.036 (91st) this season, while his average driving distance of 296.1 yards ranks 149th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pavon has a -0.729 mark (165th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Pavon has delivered a 0.268 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 60th on TOUR, while he ranks 94th with a putts-per-round average of 29.00. He has broken par 21.72% of the time (130th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance149296.1299.9
    Greens in Regulation %14365.91%65.12%
    Putts Per Round9429.0029.2
    Par Breakers13021.72%21.30%
    Bogey Avoidance14915.15%16.36%

    Pavon's best finishes

    • Pavon, who has played six tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those six tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
    • Pavon, who has 50 points, currently ranks 128th in the FedExCup standings.

    Pavon's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Pavon produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2025), ranking in the field at 0.595.
    • Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he posted a 4.733 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 42nd in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pavon's best mark this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2025, as he put up a 2.407 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 44th in that event.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Pavon delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.144 (his best mark this season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished 63rd in that event.
    • Pavon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.516) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, a performance that ranked him 42nd in the field.

    Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee910.0360.339
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green165-0.729-2.344
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green169-0.436-1.416
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting600.2681.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Total153-0.860-2.409

    Pavon's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5274-68-76-76+612
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1270-73-74-72+1140
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4969-73-70-69-312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6776-74-74-77+177
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC76-77+11--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-75+8--
    June 13-16U.S. Open567-70-69-71-3300
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1671-65-62-68-14113
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC74-70+4--
    July 18-20The Open Championship5072-72-77-72+911
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition5871-75-77-74+13--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4665-73-72-68-239
    August 22-25BMW Championship3373-72-76-68+182
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship1767-69-71-67-100
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1774-73-69-72E--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational563-67-65E--
    January 2-5The Sentry4874-70-69-68-1114
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-80+9--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7368-73-78-71+25
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open6368-68-72-73-34
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational4479-69-75-68+316
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4266-64-71-75-812

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

