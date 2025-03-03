Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

This season, Pavon produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2025), ranking in the field at 0.595.

Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he posted a 4.733 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 42nd in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pavon's best mark this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2025, as he put up a 2.407 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 44th in that event.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Pavon delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.144 (his best mark this season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished 63rd in that event.