PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

    Matt Fitzpatrick will appear in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard from March 6-9 after a 49th-place finish at The Genesis Invitational.

    Latest odds for Fitzpatrick at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • In his last eight appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Fitzpatrick has an average finish of 10th, and an average score of 4-under.
    • Fitzpatrick missed the cut (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2024.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth).
    • Scheffler averaged 291.9 yards off the tee (37th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.

    Fitzpatrick's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/2024MC74-75+5
    3/2/20231470-69-76-69-4
    3/3/2022973-71-70-73-1
    3/4/20211069-71-71-74-3
    3/5/2020970-75-75-69+1
    3/7/2019270-70-67-71-10

    Fitzpatrick's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Fitzpatrick has an average finish of 37th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five events, Fitzpatrick has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Matt Fitzpatrick has averaged 301.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.316 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Fitzpatrick is averaging -0.815 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Fitzpatrick .

    Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.036 last season ranked 102nd on TOUR, and his 67% driving accuracy average ranked 34th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Fitzpatrick ranked 127th on TOUR with a mark of -0.122.
    • On the greens, Fitzpatrick registered a 0.417 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 23rd on TOUR, while he ranked 22nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.34. He broke par 25.12% of the time (71st on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance111299.0301.6
    Greens in Regulation %15564.40%72.53%
    Putts Per Round2228.3429.8
    Par Breakers7125.12%24.69%
    Bogey Avoidance9614.55%15.12%

    Fitzpatrick's best finishes

    • Fitzpatrick last season took part in 22 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 17 times (77.3%).
    • Last season Fitzpatrick's best performance came when he shot 16-under and finished fifth at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • Fitzpatrick accumulated 1074 points last season, which ranked him 40th in the FedExCup standings.

    Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Fitzpatrick put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking third in the field at 3.987. In that event, he finished 15th.
    • Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 4.406 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fitzpatrick posted his best effort last season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 3.330.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fitzpatrick delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.295), which ranked second in the field.
    • Fitzpatrick recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1020.0361.214
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green127-0.122-1.183
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green790.075-1.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting230.4170.316
    Average Strokes Gained: Total600.406-0.815

    Fitzpatrick's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-75+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship566-69-68-69-16300
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1071-74-70-67-668
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2271-73-73-75+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2870-66-70-70-850
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-68-65-69-2031
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5274-73-78-67+811
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC69-73E--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday573-70-74-69-2275
    June 13-16U.S. Open6473-72-79-69+137
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3674-65-63-69-923
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3967-69-66-70-814
    July 18-20The Open Championship5070-78-73-72+911
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf CompetitionW/D73-64-81+5--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1870-65-68-70-7184
    August 22-25BMW Championship2874-72-71-70-1118
    January 2-5The Sentry2473-65-66-68-2043
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4873-67-72-69-713
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational4974-70-74-75+514

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T6

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    E

    T9

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -6

    T9

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T11

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    B. Garnett
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW