Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

In his last five appearances, Fitzpatrick has an average finish of 37th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Over his last five events, Fitzpatrick has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Matt Fitzpatrick has averaged 301.6 yards in his past five starts.

Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.316 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.