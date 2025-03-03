Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
Matt Fitzpatrick will appear in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard from March 6-9 after a 49th-place finish at The Genesis Invitational.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In his last eight appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Fitzpatrick has an average finish of 10th, and an average score of 4-under.
- Fitzpatrick missed the cut (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2024.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- Scheffler averaged 291.9 yards off the tee (37th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.
Fitzpatrick's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|3/2/2023
|14
|70-69-76-69
|-4
|3/3/2022
|9
|73-71-70-73
|-1
|3/4/2021
|10
|69-71-71-74
|-3
|3/5/2020
|9
|70-75-75-69
|+1
|3/7/2019
|2
|70-70-67-71
|-10
Fitzpatrick's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Fitzpatrick has an average finish of 37th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Fitzpatrick has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Matt Fitzpatrick has averaged 301.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.316 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fitzpatrick is averaging -0.815 Strokes Gained: Total.
Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings
- Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.036 last season ranked 102nd on TOUR, and his 67% driving accuracy average ranked 34th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Fitzpatrick ranked 127th on TOUR with a mark of -0.122.
- On the greens, Fitzpatrick registered a 0.417 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 23rd on TOUR, while he ranked 22nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.34. He broke par 25.12% of the time (71st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|111
|299.0
|301.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|155
|64.40%
|72.53%
|Putts Per Round
|22
|28.34
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|71
|25.12%
|24.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|96
|14.55%
|15.12%
Fitzpatrick's best finishes
- Fitzpatrick last season took part in 22 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 17 times (77.3%).
- Last season Fitzpatrick's best performance came when he shot 16-under and finished fifth at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- Fitzpatrick accumulated 1074 points last season, which ranked him 40th in the FedExCup standings.
Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Fitzpatrick put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking third in the field at 3.987. In that event, he finished 15th.
- Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 4.406 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fitzpatrick posted his best effort last season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 3.330.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fitzpatrick delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.295), which ranked second in the field.
- Fitzpatrick recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.
Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|102
|0.036
|1.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.122
|-1.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|79
|0.075
|-1.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.417
|0.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|60
|0.406
|-0.815
Fitzpatrick's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|5
|66-69-68-69
|-16
|300
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|71-74-70-67
|-6
|68
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|71-73-73-75
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|50
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-68-65-69
|-20
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|74-73-78-67
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|73-70-74-69
|-2
|275
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|64
|73-72-79-69
|+13
|7
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|36
|74-65-63-69
|-9
|23
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|39
|67-69-66-70
|-8
|14
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|50
|70-78-73-72
|+9
|11
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|W/D
|73-64-81
|+5
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|18
|70-65-68-70
|-7
|184
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|28
|74-72-71-70
|-1
|118
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|24
|73-65-66-68
|-20
|43
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|48
|73-67-72-69
|-7
|13
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|49
|74-70-74-75
|+5
|14
All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.