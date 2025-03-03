Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

In his last five tournaments, Hughes has an average finish of 47th.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.

Over his last five events, Hughes has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 303.7 yards in his past five starts.

Hughes is averaging -0.327 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.