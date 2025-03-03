Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 15: Mackenzie Hughes of Canada watches his shot from the seventh tee during the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on February 15, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
After he placed 30th in this tournament in 2024, Mackenzie Hughes has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida, USA, March 6-9.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Hughes' average finish has been 48th, and his average score 1-over, over his last four appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- In 2024, Hughes finished 30th (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- With numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 291.9 (37th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (sixth).
Hughes' recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|30
|75-71-71-72
|+1
|3/2/2023
|61
|74-71-74-72
|+3
Hughes' recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Hughes has an average finish of 47th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Hughes has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 303.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Hughes is averaging -0.327 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hughes is averaging -2.305 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hughes' advanced stats and rankings
- Hughes has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.586 this season, which ranks 167th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.7 yards) ranks 100th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hughes owns a -0.535 mark (152nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hughes has registered a -0.333 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 137th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 164th with a putts-per-round average of 29.80, and he ranks 159th by breaking par 20.28% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|100
|302.7
|303.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|107
|68.06%
|69.14%
|Putts Per Round
|164
|29.80
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|159
|20.28%
|21.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|166
|16.11%
|14.81%
Hughes' best finishes
- Hughes has participated in six tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those six events, he made the cut four times.
- With 51 points, Hughes currently ranks 127th in the FedExCup standings.
Hughes' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, as he ranked 36th in the field with a mark of 0.529.
- Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he delivered a 1.173 mark, which ranked him 44th in the field. He finished 36th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes' best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 1.746 mark ranked 22nd in the field.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, Hughes recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.715). That ranked 28th in the field.
- Hughes recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.654) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025. That ranked 36th in the field.
Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|167
|-0.586
|-1.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|152
|-0.535
|-0.982
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|45
|0.241
|0.544
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|137
|-0.333
|-0.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|167
|-1.213
|-2.305
Hughes' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|75-71-71-72
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|70-73-69-68
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|3
|68-68-69-70
|-9
|163
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|66-72-69-65
|-8
|55
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|39
|66-66-75-71
|-6
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|71-64-72-64
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|6
|73-71-69-66
|-5
|263
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|7
|69-64-67-70
|-10
|85
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-82
|+14
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|36
|65-72-69-65
|-9
|23
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|66-66-69-72
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|16
|69-74-75-68
|+2
|115
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|19
|64-72-70-68
|-10
|43
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|28
|67-69-69-66
|-9
|28
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|70-71-70-69
|E
|22
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|4
|70-67-66-72
|-13
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|8
|65-72-68-64
|-19
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|67
|68-69-71-77
|+1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|5
|68-67-65-68
|-14
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|58
|70-68-66-74
|-10
|5
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|40
|68-69-76-67
|-8
|18
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|36
|70-66-71-70
|-7
|17
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|52
|74-73-74-75
|+8
|12
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.