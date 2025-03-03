PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 15: Mackenzie Hughes of Canada watches his shot from the seventh tee during the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on February 15, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 15: Mackenzie Hughes of Canada watches his shot from the seventh tee during the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on February 15, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

    After he placed 30th in this tournament in 2024, Mackenzie Hughes has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida, USA, March 6-9.

    Latest odds for Hughes at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Hughes' average finish has been 48th, and his average score 1-over, over his last four appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
    • In 2024, Hughes finished 30th (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
    • With numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 291.9 (37th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (sixth).

    Hughes' recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/20243075-71-71-72+1
    3/2/20236174-71-74-72+3

    Hughes' recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Hughes has an average finish of 47th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Hughes has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 303.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hughes is averaging -0.327 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hughes is averaging -2.305 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hughes .

    Hughes' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hughes has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.586 this season, which ranks 167th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.7 yards) ranks 100th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hughes owns a -0.535 mark (152nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hughes has registered a -0.333 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 137th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 164th with a putts-per-round average of 29.80, and he ranks 159th by breaking par 20.28% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance100302.7303.7
    Greens in Regulation %10768.06%69.14%
    Putts Per Round16429.8029.6
    Par Breakers15920.28%21.91%
    Bogey Avoidance16616.11%14.81%

    Hughes' best finishes

    • Hughes has participated in six tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those six events, he made the cut four times.
    • With 51 points, Hughes currently ranks 127th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hughes' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, as he ranked 36th in the field with a mark of 0.529.
    • Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he delivered a 1.173 mark, which ranked him 44th in the field. He finished 36th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes' best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 1.746 mark ranked 22nd in the field.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, Hughes recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.715). That ranked 28th in the field.
    • Hughes recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.654) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025. That ranked 36th in the field.

    Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee167-0.586-1.541
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green152-0.535-0.982
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green450.2410.544
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting137-0.333-0.327
    Average Strokes Gained: Total167-1.213-2.305

    Hughes' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3075-71-71-72+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2670-73-69-68-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship368-68-69-70-9163
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1466-72-69-65-855
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3966-66-75-71-620
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4171-64-72-64-1312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship673-71-69-66-5263
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open769-64-67-70-1085
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-71+5--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC72-82+14--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3665-72-69-65-923
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4666-66-69-72-78
    July 18-20The Open Championship1669-74-75-68+2115
    July 25-283M Open1964-72-70-68-1043
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2867-69-69-66-928
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5870-71-70-69E22
    September 12-15Procore Championship470-67-66-72-13--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship865-72-68-64-19--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship6768-69-71-77+1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic568-67-65-68-14--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-75+8--
    January 16-19The American Express5870-68-66-74-105
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4068-69-76-67-818
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open3670-66-71-70-717
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational5274-73-74-75+812
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T6

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    E

    T9

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -6

    T9

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T11

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    B. Garnett
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW