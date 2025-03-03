PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Ludvig Åberg betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Ludvig Åberg looks to repeat his winning performance from The Genesis Invitational in his most recent competition when he competes in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 6-9.

    Latest odds for Åberg at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Over his last two trips to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Åberg has an average score of 1-under, with an average finish of 25th.
    • In 2024, Åberg finished 25th (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth).
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 291.9 (37th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (sixth).

    Åberg's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/20242573-74-69-72E
    3/2/20232470-70-73-73-2

    Åberg's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Åberg has one win, two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Åberg has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Ludvig Åberg has averaged 306.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Åberg has an average of -0.452 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Åberg has an average of 1.565 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Åberg .

    Åberg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Åberg had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.502 last season, which ranked 14th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (310.1 yards) ranked 22nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Åberg sported a 0.434 mark that ranked 21st on TOUR. He ranked 73rd with a 68.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Åberg registered a 0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 67th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 43rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.59, and he ranked 22nd by breaking par 27.04% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance22310.1306.9
    Greens in Regulation %7368.15%51.96%
    Putts Per Round4328.5928.7
    Par Breakers2227.04%27.78%
    Bogey Avoidance3112.96%13.73%

    Åberg's best finishes

    • Åberg played 22 tournaments last season, securing five finishes in the top five and earning nine top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 20 occasions.
    • Last season Åberg's best performance came at The Genesis Invitational. He shot 12-under and finished first in that event.
    • Åberg ranked sixth in the FedExCup standings with 2092 points last season.

    Åberg's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.263. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.759.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Åberg posted his best effort last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking fourth in the field at 3.524. In that event, he finished fifth.
    • At the BMW Championship in August 2024, Åberg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.587, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished second.
    • Åberg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that event.

    Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140.5020.626
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green210.4341.013
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green105-0.0080.377
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting670.135-0.452
    Average Strokes Gained: Total71.0641.565

    Åberg's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2573-74-69-72E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship867-73-67-67-14225
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1472-71-67-73-547
    April 11-14Masters Tournament273-69-70-69-7400
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1066-66-68-72-12170
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday568-72-72-74-2275
    June 13-16U.S. Open1266-69-73-73+1150
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2767-69-62-71-1158
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open464-64-65-73-14100
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC75-76+9--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition1868-70-66-72-8--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4071-68-70-68-354
    August 22-25BMW Championship272-63-71-71-11833
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship1671-68-68-70-70
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1773-64-71-64-10--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge667-70-72-67-12--
    January 2-5The Sentry569-70-65-64-24267
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open4263-75-74-79+312
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmW/D77+5--
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational174-66-70-66-12700

    All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T6

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    E

    T9

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -6

    T9

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T11

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    B. Garnett
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW