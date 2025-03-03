Ludvig Åberg betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
1 Min Read
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Ludvig Åberg looks to repeat his winning performance from The Genesis Invitational in his most recent competition when he competes in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 6-9.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Over his last two trips to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Åberg has an average score of 1-under, with an average finish of 25th.
- In 2024, Åberg finished 25th (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 291.9 (37th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (sixth).
Åberg's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|25
|73-74-69-72
|E
|3/2/2023
|24
|70-70-73-73
|-2
Åberg's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Åberg has one win, two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Åberg has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Ludvig Åberg has averaged 306.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Åberg has an average of -0.452 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Åberg has an average of 1.565 in his past five tournaments.
Åberg's advanced stats and rankings
- Åberg had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.502 last season, which ranked 14th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (310.1 yards) ranked 22nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Åberg sported a 0.434 mark that ranked 21st on TOUR. He ranked 73rd with a 68.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Åberg registered a 0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 67th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 43rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.59, and he ranked 22nd by breaking par 27.04% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|22
|310.1
|306.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|73
|68.15%
|51.96%
|Putts Per Round
|43
|28.59
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|22
|27.04%
|27.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|31
|12.96%
|13.73%
Åberg's best finishes
- Åberg played 22 tournaments last season, securing five finishes in the top five and earning nine top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 20 occasions.
- Last season Åberg's best performance came at The Genesis Invitational. He shot 12-under and finished first in that event.
- Åberg ranked sixth in the FedExCup standings with 2092 points last season.
Åberg's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.263. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.759.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Åberg posted his best effort last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking fourth in the field at 3.524. In that event, he finished fifth.
- At the BMW Championship in August 2024, Åberg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.587, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished second.
- Åberg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|14
|0.502
|0.626
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|0.434
|1.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|105
|-0.008
|0.377
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|67
|0.135
|-0.452
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|7
|1.064
|1.565
Åberg's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|73-74-69-72
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|8
|67-73-67-67
|-14
|225
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-71-67-73
|-5
|47
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|2
|73-69-70-69
|-7
|400
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|10
|66-66-68-72
|-12
|170
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|68-72-72-74
|-2
|275
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|12
|66-69-73-73
|+1
|150
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|27
|67-69-62-71
|-11
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|64-64-65-73
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|18
|68-70-66-72
|-8
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|40
|71-68-70-68
|-3
|54
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|2
|72-63-71-71
|-11
|833
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|16
|71-68-68-70
|-7
|0
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|17
|73-64-71-64
|-10
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|6
|67-70-72-67
|-12
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|5
|69-70-65-64
|-24
|267
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|42
|63-75-74-79
|+3
|12
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|W/D
|77
|+5
|--
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|1
|74-66-70-66
|-12
|700
All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.