Ludvig Åberg betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Over his last five appearances, Åberg has one win, two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Åberg has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Ludvig Åberg has averaged 306.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

Åberg has an average of -0.452 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.