Keegan Bradley betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Bradley has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.

Bradley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Keegan Bradley has averaged 304.2 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Bradley is averaging -0.533 Strokes Gained: Putting.