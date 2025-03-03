Keegan Bradley betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
Keegan Bradley finished 36th in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2024, shooting a 2-over on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher March 6-9 in Orlando, Florida, USA, at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge .
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In his last eight appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Bradley has an average finish of 27th, and an average score of even-par.
- Bradley last played at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2024, finishing 36th with a score of 2-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- Scheffler averaged 291.9 yards off the tee (37th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.
Bradley's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|36
|71-75-70-74
|+2
|3/2/2023
|10
|68-77-71-67
|-5
|3/3/2022
|11
|71-75-70-72
|E
|3/4/2021
|10
|69-74-64-78
|-3
|3/5/2020
|42
|73-72-76-75
|+8
|3/7/2019
|46
|67-68-75-78
|E
Bradley's recent performances
- Bradley has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Bradley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Keegan Bradley has averaged 304.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Bradley is averaging -0.533 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Bradley is averaging 2.234 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bradley's advanced stats and rankings
- Bradley posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.173 (67th) last season, while his average driving distance of 305.5 yards ranked 54th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Bradley ranked 41st on TOUR with a mark of 0.301.
- On the greens, Bradley's -0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 125th on TOUR last season, and his 28.99 putts-per-round average ranked 89th. He broke par 23.70% of the time (114th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|54
|305.5
|304.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|94
|67.09%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|89
|28.99
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|114
|23.70%
|23.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|98
|14.56%
|12.50%
Bradley's best finishes
- Bradley, who took part in 23 tournaments last season, secured one win with four top-five finishes.
- In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
- Last season Bradley's best performance came at the BMW Championship, where he took home the title with a score of 12-under.
- Bradley's 1075 points last season placed him 39th in the FedExCup standings.
Bradley's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.766 (he finished second in that event).
- Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the BMW Championship in August 2024, as he produced a 6.501 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley's best mark last season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he posted a 2.660 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 21st in that event.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Bradley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.612 (his best mark last season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- Bradley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. That ranked second in the field.
Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|67
|0.173
|1.843
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|41
|0.301
|0.978
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|100
|0.008
|-0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.141
|-0.533
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.340
|2.234
Bradley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|71-75-70-74
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|78-71-74-69
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|55
|76-69-68-69
|-2
|10
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|70-70-72-72
|E
|90
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|69-67-68-69
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|2
|68-66-70-67
|-9
|245
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|43
|70-69-78-80
|+9
|18
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|74-70-72-71
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|39
|69-67-70-66
|-8
|20
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|46
|70-70-68-71
|-5
|9
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|69-64-67-70
|-10
|37
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|59
|69-70-74-68
|+1
|20
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|1
|66-68-70-72
|-12
|0
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|21
|69-74-71-68
|-2
|0
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|5
|68-67-68-71
|-14
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|15
|69-64-70-68
|-21
|63
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|6
|69-66-64-68
|-13
|89
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|15
|69-75-70-73
|-1
|46
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|65
|72-69-76-69
|-2
|7
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|34
|74-72-72-70
|E
|25
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
