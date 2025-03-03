PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Keegan Bradley betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Keegan Bradley finished 36th in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2024, shooting a 2-over on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher March 6-9 in Orlando, Florida, USA, at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge .

    Latest odds for Bradley at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • In his last eight appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Bradley has an average finish of 27th, and an average score of even-par.
    • Bradley last played at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2024, finishing 36th with a score of 2-over.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth).
    • Scheffler averaged 291.9 yards off the tee (37th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.

    Bradley's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/20243671-75-70-74+2
    3/2/20231068-77-71-67-5
    3/3/20221171-75-70-72E
    3/4/20211069-74-64-78-3
    3/5/20204273-72-76-75+8
    3/7/20194667-68-75-78E

    Bradley's recent performances

    • Bradley has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • Bradley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Keegan Bradley has averaged 304.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Bradley is averaging -0.533 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Bradley is averaging 2.234 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Bradley .

    Bradley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bradley posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.173 (67th) last season, while his average driving distance of 305.5 yards ranked 54th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Bradley ranked 41st on TOUR with a mark of 0.301.
    • On the greens, Bradley's -0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 125th on TOUR last season, and his 28.99 putts-per-round average ranked 89th. He broke par 23.70% of the time (114th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance54305.5304.2
    Greens in Regulation %9467.09%69.44%
    Putts Per Round8928.9929.0
    Par Breakers11423.70%23.33%
    Bogey Avoidance9814.56%12.50%

    Bradley's best finishes

    • Bradley, who took part in 23 tournaments last season, secured one win with four top-five finishes.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
    • Last season Bradley's best performance came at the BMW Championship, where he took home the title with a score of 12-under.
    • Bradley's 1075 points last season placed him 39th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bradley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.766 (he finished second in that event).
    • Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the BMW Championship in August 2024, as he produced a 6.501 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley's best mark last season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he posted a 2.660 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 21st in that event.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Bradley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.612 (his best mark last season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • Bradley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. That ranked second in the field.

    Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee670.1731.843
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green410.3010.978
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1000.008-0.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting125-0.141-0.533
    Average Strokes Gained: Total670.3402.234

    Bradley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3671-75-70-74+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-78+6--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2278-71-74-69+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5576-69-68-69-210
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2170-70-72-72E90
    May 16-19PGA Championship1869-67-68-69-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge268-66-70-67-9245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4370-69-78-80+918
    June 13-16U.S. Open3274-70-72-71+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3969-67-70-66-820
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC74-75+7--
    July 25-283M Open4670-70-68-71-59
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2269-64-67-70-1037
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5969-70-74-68+120
    August 22-25BMW Championship166-68-70-72-120
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2169-74-71-68-20
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge568-67-68-71-14--
    January 2-5The Sentry1569-64-70-68-2163
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii669-66-64-68-1389
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open1569-75-70-73-146
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6572-69-76-69-27
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational3474-72-72-70E25

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

