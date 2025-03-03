Justin Rose betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
In his last tournament, Justin Rose missed the cut at The Genesis Invitational. He'll be after better results March 6-9 in Orlando, Florida, USA, at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Over his last eight trips to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Rose has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 26th.
- In Rose's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2024, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 291.9 (37th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (sixth).
Rose's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|3/2/2023
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|3/3/2022
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|3/4/2021
|W/D
|71-68
|-5
|3/5/2020
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|3/7/2019
|63
|71-70-77-75
|+5
Rose's recent performances
- Rose has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Rose has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 12-under.
- Justin Rose has averaged 303.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Rose has an average of 0.461 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Rose is averaging 0.971 Strokes Gained: Total.
Rose's advanced stats and rankings
- Rose posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.061 (119th) last season, while his average driving distance of 297.5 yards ranked 126th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Rose ranked 157th on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.377, while he ranked 167th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 63.30%.
- On the greens, Rose registered a 0.022 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 37th with a putts-per-round average of 28.54, and he ranked 177th by breaking par 20.67% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|126
|297.5
|303.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|167
|63.30%
|64.29%
|Putts Per Round
|37
|28.54
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|177
|20.67%
|21.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|33
|13.02%
|13.49%
Rose's best finishes
- Rose played 19 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 12 times (63.2%).
- Last season Rose's best performance came when he shot 7-under and finished second at The Open Championship.
- Rose collected 881 points last season, ranking 55th in the FedExCup standings.
Rose's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Rose's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 2.157 mark ranked 17th in the field.
- Rose's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.900 (he finished 32nd in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rose posted his best mark last season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking 13th in the field with a mark of 1.593.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Rose delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.839). That ranked 15th in the field.
- Rose recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (3.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 32nd in the field (he finished 32nd in that event).
Rose's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|119
|-0.061
|0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|157
|-0.377
|-0.682
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|112
|-0.029
|1.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|97
|0.022
|0.461
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|152
|-0.445
|0.971
Rose's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|70-73-66-71
|-4
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|74-68-79-71
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|6
|70-67-64-69
|-14
|263
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|70-71-66-73
|E
|22
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|68
|72-75-65-69
|+1
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|2
|69-68-73-67
|-7
|375
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-67
|-3
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|66-66-71-71
|-6
|140
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-80
|+5
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|3
|65-69-68-68
|-18
|338
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.