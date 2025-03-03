J.J. Spaun betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Over his last five events, Spaun has finished in the top five once.

He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.

Over his last five tournaments, Spaun has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five appearances.

Off the tee, J.J. Spaun has averaged 308.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Spaun is averaging 0.856 Strokes Gained: Putting.