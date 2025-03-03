J.J. Spaun betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
In his last competition at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, J.J. Spaun ended the weekend at 17-under, good for a second-place finish. He heads into the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard March 6-9 aiming for an improved score.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Over his last four trips to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Spaun has an average score of 5-over, with an average finish of 55th.
- In 2023, Spaun missed the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 3.262 SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 SG: Putting (fifth).
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 291.9 in average driving distance (37th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (sixth).
Spaun's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/2/2023
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|3/3/2022
|52
|67-75-75-79
|+8
|3/7/2019
|63
|71-70-75-77
|+5
Spaun's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Spaun has finished in the top five once.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Spaun has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, J.J. Spaun has averaged 308.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Spaun is averaging 0.856 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Spaun is averaging 2.957 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spaun's advanced stats and rankings
- Spaun owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.016 (97th) this season, while his average driving distance of 306.9 yards ranks 58th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spaun ranks ninth on TOUR with a mark of 0.911.
- On the greens, Spaun's 0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 79th this season, and his 28.96 putts-per-round average ranks 93rd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|58
|306.9
|308.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|22
|73.33%
|69.61%
|Putts Per Round
|93
|28.96
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|81
|23.78%
|22.55%
|Bogey Avoidance
|25
|10.22%
|11.76%
Spaun's best finishes
- While Spaun hasn't won any of the seven tournaments he has played this season, he has collected two top-five finishes.
- In those seven events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 85.7%.
- Spaun, who has 529 points, currently ranks 11th in the FedExCup standings.
Spaun's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Spaun produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking 10th in the field at 2.151. In that tournament, he finished 15th.
- Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 8.101 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.286 (he finished second in that event).
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Spaun posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.950, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished second in that event.
- Spaun delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.516) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was held in February 2025. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that event).
Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|0.016
|-0.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|0.911
|2.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|110
|-0.054
|0.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|79
|0.133
|0.856
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|23
|1.006
|2.957
Spaun's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|72-71-70-75
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-69-71-69
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|73-72-75-68
|E
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|71-67-69-67
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|67-69-69-69
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|23
|65-67-65-71
|-16
|37
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|45
|69-67-70-70
|-12
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|9
|70-68-65-69
|-12
|75
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|3
|68-67-66-64
|-15
|163
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|26
|69-65-74-72
|-8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|W/D
|75
|+3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|69-64-69-69
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|34
|65-69-66-73
|-11
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|68-68-67-64
|-13
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|73-68-69-66
|-12
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-78
|+7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|3
|66-66-65-68
|-15
|163
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|29
|64-66-71-73
|-14
|27
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|15
|73-72-71-71
|-1
|46
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|33
|70-68-70-71
|-9
|24
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|34
|76-69-73-70
|E
|25
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|2
|64-70-67-66
|-17
|245
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.