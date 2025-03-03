PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

J.J. Spaun betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

J.J. Spaun betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

    In his last competition at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, J.J. Spaun ended the weekend at 17-under, good for a second-place finish. He heads into the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard March 6-9 aiming for an improved score.

    Latest odds for Spaun at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Over his last four trips to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Spaun has an average score of 5-over, with an average finish of 55th.
    • In 2023, Spaun missed the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 3.262 SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 SG: Putting (fifth).
    • Scheffler also posted numbers of 291.9 in average driving distance (37th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (sixth).

    Spaun's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/2/2023MC74-73+3
    3/3/20225267-75-75-79+8
    3/7/20196371-70-75-77+5

    Spaun's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Spaun has finished in the top five once.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Spaun has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, J.J. Spaun has averaged 308.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Spaun is averaging 0.856 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Spaun is averaging 2.957 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Spaun .

    Spaun's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spaun owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.016 (97th) this season, while his average driving distance of 306.9 yards ranks 58th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spaun ranks ninth on TOUR with a mark of 0.911.
    • On the greens, Spaun's 0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 79th this season, and his 28.96 putts-per-round average ranks 93rd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance58306.9308.0
    Greens in Regulation %2273.33%69.61%
    Putts Per Round9328.9628.8
    Par Breakers8123.78%22.55%
    Bogey Avoidance2510.22%11.76%

    Spaun's best finishes

    • While Spaun hasn't won any of the seven tournaments he has played this season, he has collected two top-five finishes.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 85.7%.
    • Spaun, who has 529 points, currently ranks 11th in the FedExCup standings.

    Spaun's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Spaun produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking 10th in the field at 2.151. In that tournament, he finished 15th.
    • Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 8.101 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.286 (he finished second in that event).
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Spaun posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.950, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • Spaun delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.516) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was held in February 2025. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that event).

    Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee970.016-0.414
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green90.9112.312
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green110-0.0540.203
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting790.1330.856
    Average Strokes Gained: Total231.0062.957

    Spaun's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6472-71-70-75E7
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-69-71-69-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5173-72-75-68E7
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-75-5--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2671-67-69-67-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-71+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-72+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1067-69-69-69-1462
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2365-67-65-71-1637
    July 11-14ISCO Championship4569-67-70-70-126
    July 25-283M Open970-68-65-69-1275
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship368-67-66-64-15163
    September 12-15Procore Championship2669-65-74-72-8--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipW/D75+3--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2569-64-69-69-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open3465-69-66-73-11--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP668-68-67-64-13--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3073-68-69-66-12--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-78+7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii366-66-65-68-15163
    January 16-19The American Express2964-66-71-73-1427
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open1573-72-71-71-146
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3370-68-70-71-924
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenW/D73+2--
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational3476-69-73-70E25
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches264-70-67-66-17245

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

