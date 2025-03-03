Jackson Koivun betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
In his last tournament at the Farmers Insurance Open, Jackson Koivun posted a 56th-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard aiming for better results.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In the past five years, this is Koivun's first time playing at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- With numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 291.9 (37th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (sixth) en route to his win last year.
Koivun's recent performances
- In his last three appearances, Koivun has an average finish of 54th.
- In the last three times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Koivun has an average finishing position of 54th in his last three events.
- In his last three events, his average score has been 12-over.
- Jackson Koivun has averaged 294.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Koivun is averaging -2.062 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Koivun is averaging -4.552 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Koivun's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|286.3
|294.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|49.07%
|53.89%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.33
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|9.26%
|11.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.59%
|18.89%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Koivun's best finishes
- Koivun, who took part in two tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those two events, he made the cut one time (50%).
- Last season Koivun's best performance came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he shot 18-over and finished 52nd.
Koivun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.594
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.552
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Koivun's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|52
|72-76-78-80
|+18
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|68-76-72-78
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Koivun as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.