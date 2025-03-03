PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Jackson Koivun betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament at the Farmers Insurance Open, Jackson Koivun posted a 56th-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard aiming for better results.

    Latest odds for Koivun at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • In the past five years, this is Koivun's first time playing at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
    • With numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 291.9 (37th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (sixth) en route to his win last year.

    Koivun's recent performances

    • In his last three appearances, Koivun has an average finish of 54th.
    • In the last three times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Koivun has an average finishing position of 54th in his last three events.
    • In his last three events, his average score has been 12-over.
    • Jackson Koivun has averaged 294.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Koivun is averaging -2.062 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Koivun is averaging -4.552 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Koivun .

    Koivun's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-286.3294.7
    Greens in Regulation %-49.07%53.89%
    Putts Per Round-28.3329.1
    Par Breakers-9.26%11.67%
    Bogey Avoidance-17.59%18.89%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Koivun's best finishes

    • Koivun, who took part in two tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
    • In those two events, he made the cut one time (50%).
    • Last season Koivun's best performance came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he shot 18-over and finished 52nd.

    Koivun's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---2.594
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.026
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---2.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---4.552

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Koivun's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5272-76-78-80+18--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-72E--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open5668-76-72-78+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Koivun as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T6

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    E

    T9

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -6

    T9

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T11

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    B. Garnett
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW