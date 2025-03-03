Jackson Koivun betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

In his last three appearances, Koivun has an average finish of 54th.

In the last three times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

In his last three events, his average score has been 12-over.

Jackson Koivun has averaged 294.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Koivun is averaging -2.062 Strokes Gained: Putting.