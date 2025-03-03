PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

J.T. Poston betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

J.T. Poston betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

    In his most recent tournament at The Genesis Invitational, J.T. Poston concluded the weekend at 2-over, good for a 39th-place finish. He heads into the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard March 6-9 seeking an improved score.

    Latest odds for Poston at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Poston's average finish has been 61st, and his average score 7-over, over his last four appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
    • In Poston's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2024, he finished 55th after posting a score of 8-over.
    • With numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 291.9 (37th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (sixth) en route to his win last year.

    Poston's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/20245571-74-75-76+8
    3/4/2021MC76-74+6
    3/5/2020MC84-71+11
    3/7/20196671-72-73-78+6

    Poston's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Poston has finished in the top 20 twice.
    • Poston has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, J.T. Poston has averaged 302.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Poston is averaging -2.649 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Poston is averaging -0.073 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Poston .

    Poston's advanced stats and rankings

    • Poston owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.093 (81st) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.8 yards ranks 151st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Poston has a 0.193 mark (73rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Poston's -0.785 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 174th this season, and his 29.27 putts-per-round average ranks 129th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance151295.8302.1
    Greens in Regulation %4671.72%69.75%
    Putts Per Round12929.2729.2
    Par Breakers4425.51%23.77%
    Bogey Avoidance8412.63%12.35%

    Poston's best finishes

    • Poston has participated in six tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those six events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 83.3%.
    • Poston, who has 155 points, currently sits 67th in the FedExCup standings.

    Poston's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Poston's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2025 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.208. He finished 53rd in that tournament.
    • Poston's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 2.634 mark ranked 23rd in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston's best effort this season was in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.916. He finished 16th in that tournament.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Poston recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (-0.805, which ranked 50th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 16th.
    • Poston delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.654) in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.

    Poston's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee810.0930.279
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green730.1931.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green290.3291.105
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting174-0.785-2.649
    Average Strokes Gained: Total119-0.169-0.073

    Poston's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5571-74-75-76+811
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4569-68-69-78-414
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3075-74-74-70+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage563-68-70-69-14263
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6073-77-72-72+108
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1268-69-69-71-358
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2275-69-72-76+480
    June 13-16U.S. Open3273-71-71-72+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5566-71-69-70-49
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3066-69-67-68-1427
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC78-72+8--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-71+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3369-70-67-70-480
    August 22-25BMW Championship3370-74-70-75+182
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open164-65-66-67-22--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic570-71-64-63-14--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational961-72-65E--
    January 2-5The Sentry4074-64-71-69-1419
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-71-2--
    January 16-19The American Express1262-76-64-69-1757
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5369-70-69-74-611
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open1669-67-68-69-1149
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational3975-71-72-72+220

    All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T6

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    E

    T9

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -6

    T9

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T11

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    B. Garnett
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW