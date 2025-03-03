J.T. Poston betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
In his most recent tournament at The Genesis Invitational, J.T. Poston concluded the weekend at 2-over, good for a 39th-place finish. He heads into the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard March 6-9 seeking an improved score.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Poston's average finish has been 61st, and his average score 7-over, over his last four appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- In Poston's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2024, he finished 55th after posting a score of 8-over.
- With numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 291.9 (37th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (sixth) en route to his win last year.
Poston's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|55
|71-74-75-76
|+8
|3/4/2021
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|3/5/2020
|MC
|84-71
|+11
|3/7/2019
|66
|71-72-73-78
|+6
Poston's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Poston has finished in the top 20 twice.
- Poston has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, J.T. Poston has averaged 302.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Poston is averaging -2.649 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Poston is averaging -0.073 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Poston's advanced stats and rankings
- Poston owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.093 (81st) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.8 yards ranks 151st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Poston has a 0.193 mark (73rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Poston's -0.785 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 174th this season, and his 29.27 putts-per-round average ranks 129th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|151
|295.8
|302.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|46
|71.72%
|69.75%
|Putts Per Round
|129
|29.27
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|44
|25.51%
|23.77%
|Bogey Avoidance
|84
|12.63%
|12.35%
Poston's best finishes
- Poston has participated in six tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those six events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 83.3%.
- Poston, who has 155 points, currently sits 67th in the FedExCup standings.
Poston's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Poston's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2025 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.208. He finished 53rd in that tournament.
- Poston's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 2.634 mark ranked 23rd in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston's best effort this season was in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.916. He finished 16th in that tournament.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Poston recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (-0.805, which ranked 50th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 16th.
- Poston delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.654) in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
Poston's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.093
|0.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.193
|1.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|29
|0.329
|1.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|174
|-0.785
|-2.649
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|119
|-0.169
|-0.073
Poston's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|55
|71-74-75-76
|+8
|11
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|69-68-69-78
|-4
|14
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|75-74-74-70
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|63-68-70-69
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|60
|73-77-72-72
|+10
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|68-69-69-71
|-3
|58
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|75-69-72-76
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|73-71-71-72
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|66-71-69-70
|-4
|9
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|30
|66-69-67-68
|-14
|27
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-72
|+8
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|69-70-67-70
|-4
|80
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|33
|70-74-70-75
|+1
|82
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|1
|64-65-66-67
|-22
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|5
|70-71-64-63
|-14
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|9
|61-72-65
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|40
|74-64-71-69
|-14
|19
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|12
|62-76-64-69
|-17
|57
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|53
|69-70-69-74
|-6
|11
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|16
|69-67-68-69
|-11
|49
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|75-71-72-72
|+2
|20
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.