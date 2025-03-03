PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Chris Kirk betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

    Chris Kirk hits the links March 6-9 in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge following a 56th-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Kirk at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Over his last seven trips to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Kirk has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 21st.
    • Kirk finished 44th (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (in 2024).
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 3.262 SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 SG: Putting (fifth).
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 291.9 (37th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (sixth).

    Kirk's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/20244469-74-72-76+3
    3/2/20233967-75-74-73+1
    3/3/2022569-76-68-72-3
    3/4/2021871-70-69-74-4
    3/7/20191571-73-66-72-6

    Kirk's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Kirk has an average finish of 51st.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Kirk has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 8-under.
    • Off the tee, Chris Kirk has averaged 307.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kirk is averaging -2.666 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Kirk is averaging -2.205 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Kirk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kirk's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.232 ranks 62nd on TOUR this season, and his 59.9% driving accuracy average ranks 74th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kirk ranks 127th on TOUR with a mark of -0.165.
    • On the greens, Kirk's -0.862 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 177th on TOUR this season, and his 28.95 putts-per-round average ranks 88th. He has broken par 23.06% of the time (101st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance122299.2307.7
    Greens in Regulation %8069.72%68.06%
    Putts Per Round8828.9529.2
    Par Breakers10123.06%21.18%
    Bogey Avoidance5511.94%12.85%

    Kirk's best finishes

    • Kirk has participated in six tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those six events, he made the cut four times.
    • Currently, Kirk has 48 points, ranking him 133rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Kirk's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kirk produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking 17th in the field at 1.825. In that event, he finished 62nd.
    • Kirk put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking 15th in the field with a mark of 3.440.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 1.732 mark ranked in the field.
    • At The American Express in January 2025, Kirk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (-0.951, which ranked 53rd in the field). In that tournament, he finished 34th.
    • Kirk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.640) in January 2025 at The American Express, which ranked 43rd in the field. He finished 34th in that event.

    Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.2320.557
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green127-0.1650.052
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green105-0.041-0.147
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting177-0.862-2.666
    Average Strokes Gained: Total152-0.836-2.205

    Kirk's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4469-74-72-76+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2668-70-73-69-860
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1674-75-68-73+2113
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1069-67-67-69-12170
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4373-72-74-71+617
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-74+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-74+8--
    June 13-16U.S. Open2671-71-72-72+658
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6371-70-68-69-27
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4468-69-69-74-810
    July 18-20The Open Championship3170-76-69-75+629
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5064-70-71-74-127
    August 22-25BMW Championship973-68-71-69-7310
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2770-74-67-70-30
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship3566-68-70-68-12--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC70-74+2--
    January 2-5The Sentry4474-67-68-70-1317
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-69E--
    January 16-19The American Express3464-70-73-68-1318
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6269-69-72-74-48
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC72-74+4--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5666-71-69-72-65

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

