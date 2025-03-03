Chris Kirk betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

In his last five appearances, Kirk has an average finish of 51st.

He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.

Kirk has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 8-under.

Off the tee, Chris Kirk has averaged 307.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Kirk is averaging -2.666 Strokes Gained: Putting.