Chris Kirk betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
Chris Kirk hits the links March 6-9 in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge following a 56th-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches his last time in competition.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Over his last seven trips to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Kirk has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 21st.
- Kirk finished 44th (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (in 2024).
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 3.262 SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 SG: Putting (fifth).
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 291.9 (37th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (sixth).
Kirk's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|44
|69-74-72-76
|+3
|3/2/2023
|39
|67-75-74-73
|+1
|3/3/2022
|5
|69-76-68-72
|-3
|3/4/2021
|8
|71-70-69-74
|-4
|3/7/2019
|15
|71-73-66-72
|-6
Kirk's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Kirk has an average finish of 51st.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Kirk has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 8-under.
- Off the tee, Chris Kirk has averaged 307.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kirk is averaging -2.666 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Kirk is averaging -2.205 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kirk's advanced stats and rankings
- Kirk's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.232 ranks 62nd on TOUR this season, and his 59.9% driving accuracy average ranks 74th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kirk ranks 127th on TOUR with a mark of -0.165.
- On the greens, Kirk's -0.862 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 177th on TOUR this season, and his 28.95 putts-per-round average ranks 88th. He has broken par 23.06% of the time (101st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|122
|299.2
|307.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|80
|69.72%
|68.06%
|Putts Per Round
|88
|28.95
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|101
|23.06%
|21.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|55
|11.94%
|12.85%
Kirk's best finishes
- Kirk has participated in six tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those six events, he made the cut four times.
- Currently, Kirk has 48 points, ranking him 133rd in the FedExCup standings.
Kirk's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kirk produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking 17th in the field at 1.825. In that event, he finished 62nd.
- Kirk put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking 15th in the field with a mark of 3.440.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 1.732 mark ranked in the field.
- At The American Express in January 2025, Kirk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (-0.951, which ranked 53rd in the field). In that tournament, he finished 34th.
- Kirk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.640) in January 2025 at The American Express, which ranked 43rd in the field. He finished 34th in that event.
Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.232
|0.557
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.165
|0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|105
|-0.041
|-0.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|177
|-0.862
|-2.666
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|152
|-0.836
|-2.205
Kirk's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|69-74-72-76
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|68-70-73-69
|-8
|60
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|74-75-68-73
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|10
|69-67-67-69
|-12
|170
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|73-72-74-71
|+6
|17
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|26
|71-71-72-72
|+6
|58
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|63
|71-70-68-69
|-2
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|68-69-69-74
|-8
|10
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|70-76-69-75
|+6
|29
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|64-70-71-74
|-1
|27
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|9
|73-68-71-69
|-7
|310
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|27
|70-74-67-70
|-3
|0
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|35
|66-68-70-68
|-12
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|44
|74-67-68-70
|-13
|17
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|34
|64-70-73-68
|-13
|18
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|62
|69-69-72-74
|-4
|8
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|66-71-69-72
|-6
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.