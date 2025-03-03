Isaiah Salinda betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
1 Min Read
Isaiah Salinda will compete March 6-9 in Orlando, Florida, USA, at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. In his last tournament he took 39th in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, shooting 9-under at PGA National Resort (The Champion).
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Salinda is competing at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
- Scheffler averaged 291.9 yards off the tee (37th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.
Salinda's recent performances
- Salinda has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Salinda has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Isaiah Salinda has averaged 315.1 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Salinda is averaging -0.507 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Salinda is averaging 1.910 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Salinda's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|321.4
|315.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|52.78%
|70.26%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.00
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|12.50%
|27.12%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|20.83%
|13.73%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Salinda's best finishes
- Salinda, who played one tournament last season, did not finish in the top 10.
- Last season Salinda's best performance came when he shot 19-under and finished third at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Salinda's best Strokes Gained performances
Salinda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.676
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.456
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.507
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.910
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Salinda's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|70-72-73-72
|+7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|67-68-74
|-7
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|42
|68-75-75-73
|+3
|12
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|3
|65-67-68-65
|-19
|190
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|39
|68-69-69-69
|-9
|16
All stats in this article are accurate for Salinda as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.