8H AGO

Isaiah Salinda betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Isaiah Salinda will compete March 6-9 in Orlando, Florida, USA, at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. In his last tournament he took 39th in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, shooting 9-under at PGA National Resort (The Champion).

    Latest odds for Salinda at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Salinda is competing at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard for the first time in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
    • Scheffler averaged 291.9 yards off the tee (37th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.

    Salinda's recent performances

    • Salinda has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
    • Salinda has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Isaiah Salinda has averaged 315.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Salinda is averaging -0.507 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Salinda is averaging 1.910 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Salinda's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-321.4315.1
    Greens in Regulation %-52.78%70.26%
    Putts Per Round-29.0029.2
    Par Breakers-12.50%27.12%
    Bogey Avoidance-20.83%13.73%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Salinda's best finishes

    • Salinda, who played one tournament last season, did not finish in the top 10.
    • Last season Salinda's best performance came when he shot 19-under and finished third at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    Salinda's best Strokes Gained performances

    Salinda's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.676
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.456
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.285
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.507
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.910

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Salinda's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 13-16U.S. Open3270-72-73-72+7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC67-68-74-7--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open4268-75-75-73+312
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld365-67-68-65-19190
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3968-69-69-69-916

    All stats in this article are accurate for Salinda as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

