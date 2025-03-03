Isaiah Salinda betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Salinda has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.

He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.

Salinda has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.

He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Isaiah Salinda has averaged 315.1 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Salinda is averaging -0.507 Strokes Gained: Putting.