Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

This season, Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.028 (he finished first in that tournament).

Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry in January 2025, as he produced a 9.167 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama delivered his best performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.693.

At The Sentry in January 2025, Matsuyama delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.428, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished first in that event).