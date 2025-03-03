Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
After he finished 12th in this tournament in 2024, Hideki Matsuyama has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida, USA, March 6-9.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Matsuyama's average finish has been 33rd, and his average score 1-over, over his last eight appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- Matsuyama last played at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2024, finishing 12th with a score of 3-under.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 3.262 SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 SG: Putting (fifth).
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 291.9 (37th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (sixth).
Matsuyama's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|12
|67-70-72-76
|-3
|3/2/2023
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|3/3/2022
|20
|73-72-76-70
|+3
|3/4/2021
|18
|75-70-69-72
|-2
|3/5/2020
|56
|69-73-80-77
|+11
|3/7/2019
|33
|72-70-71-73
|-2
Matsuyama's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 twice.
- Over his last five appearances, Matsuyama has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Hideki Matsuyama has averaged 303.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Matsuyama is averaging 1.095 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Matsuyama is averaging 3.953 Strokes Gained: Total.
Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings
- Matsuyama's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.073 ranks 111th on TOUR this season, and his 51.8% driving accuracy average ranks 163rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Matsuyama ranks 14th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.724, while he ranks 107th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.06%.
- On the greens, Matsuyama's 0.474 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 33rd this season, and his 28.04 putts-per-round average ranks 17th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|110
|300.6
|303.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|107
|68.06%
|64.17%
|Putts Per Round
|17
|28.04
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|36
|25.93%
|21.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|26
|10.42%
|11.94%
Matsuyama's best finishes
- Matsuyama has played six tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also secured .
- In those six events, he made the cut six times (100%).
- Currently, Matsuyama has 909 points, ranking him third in the FedExCup standings.
Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.028 (he finished first in that tournament).
- Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry in January 2025, as he produced a 9.167 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama delivered his best performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.693.
- At The Sentry in January 2025, Matsuyama delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.428, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished first in that event).
- Matsuyama recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.978) in January 2025 at The Sentry. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.073
|-0.604
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|14
|0.724
|1.356
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|14
|0.516
|2.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|33
|0.474
|1.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|5
|1.641
|3.953
Matsuyama's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|67-70-72-76
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|69-69-68-67
|-15
|263
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|7
|73-70-66-71
|-8
|85
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|76-74-71-74
|+7
|20
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|70-65-70-71
|-8
|24
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|73-70-74-70
|-1
|191
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|6
|72-66-70-70
|-2
|275
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|23
|66-69-69-64
|-12
|78
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|66
|75-72-75-74
|+12
|6
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|3
|63-68-71-65
|-17
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|1
|65-64-64-70
|-17
|0
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|W/D
|67
|-5
|--
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|9
|70-70-68-67
|-9
|0
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|46
|71-71-66-68
|-4
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|1
|65-65-62-65
|-35
|700
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|16
|67-69-67-66
|-11
|49
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|32
|68-75-70-76
|+1
|21
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|48
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|13
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|25
|70-70-65-70
|-9
|31
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|13
|74-72-68-70
|-4
|95
All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.