PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

    After he finished 12th in this tournament in 2024, Hideki Matsuyama has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida, USA, March 6-9.

    Latest odds for Matsuyama at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Matsuyama's average finish has been 33rd, and his average score 1-over, over his last eight appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
    • Matsuyama last played at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2024, finishing 12th with a score of 3-under.
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 3.262 SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 SG: Putting (fifth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 291.9 (37th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (sixth).

    Matsuyama's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/20241267-70-72-76-3
    3/2/2023MC71-78+5
    3/3/20222073-72-76-70+3
    3/4/20211875-70-69-72-2
    3/5/20205669-73-80-77+11
    3/7/20193372-70-71-73-2

    Matsuyama's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 twice.
    • Over his last five appearances, Matsuyama has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Hideki Matsuyama has averaged 303.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Matsuyama is averaging 1.095 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Matsuyama is averaging 3.953 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Matsuyama .

    Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Matsuyama's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.073 ranks 111th on TOUR this season, and his 51.8% driving accuracy average ranks 163rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Matsuyama ranks 14th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.724, while he ranks 107th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.06%.
    • On the greens, Matsuyama's 0.474 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 33rd this season, and his 28.04 putts-per-round average ranks 17th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance110300.6303.9
    Greens in Regulation %10768.06%64.17%
    Putts Per Round1728.0428.3
    Par Breakers3625.93%21.39%
    Bogey Avoidance2610.42%11.94%

    Matsuyama's best finishes

    • Matsuyama has played six tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also secured .
    • In those six events, he made the cut six times (100%).
    • Currently, Matsuyama has 909 points, ranking him third in the FedExCup standings.

    Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.028 (he finished first in that tournament).
    • Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry in January 2025, as he produced a 9.167 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama delivered his best performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.693.
    • At The Sentry in January 2025, Matsuyama delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.428, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished first in that event).
    • Matsuyama recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.978) in January 2025 at The Sentry. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.073-0.604
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140.7241.356
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green140.5162.107
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting330.4741.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Total51.6413.953

    Matsuyama's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1267-70-72-76-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship669-69-68-67-15263
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open773-70-66-71-885
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3876-74-71-74+720
    May 16-19PGA Championship3570-65-70-71-824
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday873-70-74-70-1191
    June 13-16U.S. Open672-66-70-70-2275
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2366-69-69-64-1278
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-67-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship6675-72-75-74+126
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition363-68-71-65-17--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship165-64-64-70-170
    August 22-25BMW ChampionshipW/D67-5--
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship970-70-68-67-90
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4671-71-66-68-4--
    January 2-5The Sentry165-65-62-65-35700
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii1667-69-67-66-1149
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open3268-75-70-76+121
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4870-69-71-71-713
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open2570-70-65-70-931
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational1374-72-68-70-495

    All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T6

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    E

    T9

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -6

    T9

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T11

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    B. Garnett
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW