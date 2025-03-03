PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Denny McCarthy betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Denny McCarthy betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

    Denny McCarthy shot 4-over and finished 48th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Latest odds for McCarthy at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Over his last four trips to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, McCarthy has an average score of 5-over, with an average finish of 45th.
    • In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2024, he finished 48th after posting a score of 4-over.
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 3.262 SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 SG: Putting (fifth).
    • Scheffler averaged 291.9 yards off the tee (37th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.

    McCarthy's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/20244872-74-72-74+4
    3/3/20226173-74-73-78+10
    3/4/20212672-73-67-76E
    3/5/2020MC73-78+7

    McCarthy's recent performances

    • McCarthy has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, McCarthy has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Denny McCarthy has averaged 300.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarthy has an average of 2.038 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, McCarthy is averaging 3.833 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on McCarthy .

    McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarthy has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.162 this season, which ranks 129th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.8 yards) ranks 134th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCarthy has a 0.435 mark (38th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, McCarthy's 0.216 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 68th on TOUR this season, and his 29.08 putts-per-round average ranks 104th. He has broken par 22.92% of the time (104th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance134297.8300.7
    Greens in Regulation %4471.76%69.44%
    Putts Per Round10429.0828.9
    Par Breakers10422.92%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance229.95%11.11%

    McCarthy's best finishes

    • McCarthy has participated in six tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those six tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
    • Currently, McCarthy has 380 points, ranking him 26th in the FedExCup standings.

    McCarthy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.206.
    • McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he produced a 4.336 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy's best effort this season was in February 2025 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.789. He finished fifth in that event.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, McCarthy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.464, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
    • McCarthy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.311) at The Genesis Invitational (February 2025), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.

    McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee129-0.162-0.878
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green380.4352.327
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green720.1010.347
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting680.2162.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Total500.5893.833

    McCarthy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4872-74-72-74+414
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-71-71-69-622
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open268-70-67-63-39300
    April 11-14Masters Tournament4574-74-79-70+915
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2869-70-66-71-850
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship670-71-69-69-5263
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2470-66-70-73-132
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3976-70-73-76+721
    June 13-16U.S. Open3275-67-72-73+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3167-67-69-67-1035
    July 4-7John Deere Classic764-66-69-64-2180
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-74+7--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC73-78+9--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3368-68-70-66-821
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship966-63-72-68-11320
    August 22-25BMW Championship2671-74-69-72-2133
    November 21-24The RSM Classic2569-70-68-66-9--
    January 2-5The Sentry4673-66-71-70-1215
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii1664-66-71-68-1149
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5871-70-70-72-58
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open1672-64-68-69-1149
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational568-70-71-71-8250
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4867-70-71-69-78

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T6

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    E

    T9

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -6

    T9

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T11

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    B. Garnett
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW