Denny McCarthy betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
1 Min Read
Denny McCarthy shot 4-over and finished 48th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Over his last four trips to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, McCarthy has an average score of 5-over, with an average finish of 45th.
- In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2024, he finished 48th after posting a score of 4-over.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 3.262 SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 SG: Putting (fifth).
- Scheffler averaged 291.9 yards off the tee (37th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.
McCarthy's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|48
|72-74-72-74
|+4
|3/3/2022
|61
|73-74-73-78
|+10
|3/4/2021
|26
|72-73-67-76
|E
|3/5/2020
|MC
|73-78
|+7
McCarthy's recent performances
- McCarthy has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, McCarthy has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Denny McCarthy has averaged 300.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy has an average of 2.038 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, McCarthy is averaging 3.833 Strokes Gained: Total.
McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarthy has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.162 this season, which ranks 129th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.8 yards) ranks 134th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCarthy has a 0.435 mark (38th on TOUR).
- On the greens, McCarthy's 0.216 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 68th on TOUR this season, and his 29.08 putts-per-round average ranks 104th. He has broken par 22.92% of the time (104th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|134
|297.8
|300.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|44
|71.76%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|104
|29.08
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|104
|22.92%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|22
|9.95%
|11.11%
McCarthy's best finishes
- McCarthy has participated in six tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- Currently, McCarthy has 380 points, ranking him 26th in the FedExCup standings.
McCarthy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.206.
- McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he produced a 4.336 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy's best effort this season was in February 2025 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.789. He finished fifth in that event.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, McCarthy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.464, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
- McCarthy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.311) at The Genesis Invitational (February 2025), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|129
|-0.162
|-0.878
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.435
|2.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|72
|0.101
|0.347
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.216
|2.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.589
|3.833
McCarthy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-74-72-74
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-71-71-69
|-6
|22
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|2
|68-70-67-63
|-39
|300
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|45
|74-74-79-70
|+9
|15
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|69-70-66-71
|-8
|50
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|6
|70-71-69-69
|-5
|263
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|70-66-70-73
|-1
|32
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|39
|76-70-73-76
|+7
|21
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|75-67-72-73
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|67-67-69-67
|-10
|35
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|64-66-69-64
|-21
|80
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|68-68-70-66
|-8
|21
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|9
|66-63-72-68
|-11
|320
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|26
|71-74-69-72
|-2
|133
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|25
|69-70-68-66
|-9
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|46
|73-66-71-70
|-12
|15
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|16
|64-66-71-68
|-11
|49
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|71-70-70-72
|-5
|8
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|16
|72-64-68-69
|-11
|49
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|5
|68-70-71-71
|-8
|250
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|48
|67-70-71-69
|-7
|8
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.