Denny McCarthy betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

This season, McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.206.

McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he produced a 4.336 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy's best effort this season was in February 2025 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.789. He finished fifth in that event.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, McCarthy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.464, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 16th in that event.