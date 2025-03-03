PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Davis Thompson betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Davis Thompson of the United States plays his tee shot on the 16th hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    After he finished 53rd in this tournament in 2023, Davis Thompson has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida, USA, March 6-9.

    Latest odds for Thompson at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Thompson's average finish has been 48th, and his average score 5-over, over his last two appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
    • In 2023, Thompson finished 53rd (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 5.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 3.262 SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 SG: Putting (fifth) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 291.9 (37th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (sixth).

    Thompson's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/2/20235375-71-74-70+2
    3/3/20224273-71-75-76+7

    Thompson's recent performances

    • Thompson has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Thompson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
    • Davis Thompson has averaged 309.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Thompson is averaging -1.036 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Thompson is averaging 1.339 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Thompson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thompson has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.572 this season, which ranks 11th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.3 yards) ranks 62nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thompson ranks 146th on TOUR with a mark of -0.432.
    • On the greens, Thompson has delivered a -0.379 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 137th with a putts-per-round average of 29.33, and he ranks 66th by breaking par 24.54% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance62306.3309.5
    Greens in Regulation %3272.69%70.37%
    Putts Per Round13729.3329.2
    Par Breakers6624.54%22.84%
    Bogey Avoidance4711.57%10.80%

    Thompson's best finishes

    • Thompson has participated in seven tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut five times.
    • Currently, Thompson has 149 points, ranking him 71st in the FedExCup standings.

    Thompson's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Thompson put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 13th in the field at 3.422. In that tournament, he finished 36th.
    • Thompson put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking in the field at 1.156. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.795 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • At The American Express in January 2025, Thompson posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.601), which ranked 37th in the field.
    • Thompson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.311) at The Genesis Invitational (February 2025), which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.

    Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.5721.928
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green146-0.432-1.013
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green230.3921.459
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting142-0.379-1.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Total910.1531.339

    Thompson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-72-68-66-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4570-73-73-71-110
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1867-68-71-70-1228
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2362-69-68-71-189
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-68-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic265-68-67-68-16135
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1770-70-66-72-245
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC69-74+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2773-73-74-73+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open970-72-70-68E180
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic268-69-66-68-17184
    July 4-7John Deere Classic163-67-62-64-28500
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4665-72-71-65-78
    July 18-20The Open Championship6674-73-71-78+126
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1266-66-66-71-1153
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3372-66-72-66-480
    August 22-25BMW Championship4176-74-69-72+358
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open566-68-66-66-18--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic6070-71-67-72-2--
    January 2-5The Sentry3678-64-68-67-1523
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    January 16-19The American Express5169-69-68-71-117
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5869-70-71-73-58
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open3669-67-70-71-717
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational1370-66-76-72-495
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-70-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

