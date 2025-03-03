Davis Thompson betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Davis Thompson of the United States plays his tee shot on the 16th hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
After he finished 53rd in this tournament in 2023, Davis Thompson has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida, USA, March 6-9.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Thompson's average finish has been 48th, and his average score 5-over, over his last two appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- In 2023, Thompson finished 53rd (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 5.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 3.262 SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 SG: Putting (fifth) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 291.9 (37th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (sixth).
Thompson's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/2/2023
|53
|75-71-74-70
|+2
|3/3/2022
|42
|73-71-75-76
|+7
Thompson's recent performances
- Thompson has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Thompson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- Davis Thompson has averaged 309.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Thompson is averaging -1.036 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Thompson is averaging 1.339 Strokes Gained: Total.
Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
- Thompson has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.572 this season, which ranks 11th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.3 yards) ranks 62nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thompson ranks 146th on TOUR with a mark of -0.432.
- On the greens, Thompson has delivered a -0.379 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 137th with a putts-per-round average of 29.33, and he ranks 66th by breaking par 24.54% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|62
|306.3
|309.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|32
|72.69%
|70.37%
|Putts Per Round
|137
|29.33
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|66
|24.54%
|22.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|47
|11.57%
|10.80%
Thompson's best finishes
- Thompson has participated in seven tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those seven events, he made the cut five times.
- Currently, Thompson has 149 points, ranking him 71st in the FedExCup standings.
Thompson's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Thompson put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 13th in the field at 3.422. In that tournament, he finished 36th.
- Thompson put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking in the field at 1.156. In that event, he missed the cut.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.795 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- At The American Express in January 2025, Thompson posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.601), which ranked 37th in the field.
- Thompson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.311) at The Genesis Invitational (February 2025), which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.572
|1.928
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|146
|-0.432
|-1.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|23
|0.392
|1.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|142
|-0.379
|-1.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|0.153
|1.339
Thompson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-72-68-66
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|70-73-73-71
|-1
|10
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|67-68-71-70
|-12
|28
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|62-69-68-71
|-18
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|2
|65-68-67-68
|-16
|135
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|70-70-66-72
|-2
|45
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|73-73-74-73
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|9
|70-72-70-68
|E
|180
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|68-69-66-68
|-17
|184
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|1
|63-67-62-64
|-28
|500
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|65-72-71-65
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|66
|74-73-71-78
|+12
|6
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|66-66-66-71
|-11
|53
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|72-66-72-66
|-4
|80
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|41
|76-74-69-72
|+3
|58
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|5
|66-68-66-66
|-18
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|60
|70-71-67-72
|-2
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|36
|78-64-68-67
|-15
|23
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|51
|69-69-68-71
|-11
|7
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|69-70-71-73
|-5
|8
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|36
|69-67-70-71
|-7
|17
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|13
|70-66-76-72
|-4
|95
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.