Corey Conners betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Corey Conners betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

    When he takes the course March 6-9, Corey Conners will try to improve upon his last performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. In 2024, he shot 2-under and finished 18th at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge.

    Latest odds for Conners at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Conners' average finish has been 13th, and his average score 3-under, over his last six appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
    • In 2024, Conners finished 18th (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth).
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 291.9 (37th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (sixth) en route to his win last year.

    Conners' recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/20241870-71-71-74-2
    3/2/20232172-66-75-72-3
    3/3/20221172-73-69-74E
    3/4/2021366-69-71-74-8
    3/5/2020MC73-75+4
    3/7/2019MC71-78+5

    Conners' recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Conners has finished in the top five once.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Conners has finished in the top 10 once.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Corey Conners has averaged 294.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Conners has an average of -0.275 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Conners is averaging -1.152 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Conners' advanced stats and rankings

    • Conners' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.411 last season ranked 21st on TOUR, and his 67.4% driving accuracy average ranked 30th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Conners ranked third on TOUR with an average of 0.776 per round. Additionally, he ranked 26th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.31%.
    • On the greens, Conners' -0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 128th last season, while he averaged 29.32 putts per round (136th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance90301.2294.6
    Greens in Regulation %2670.31%72.53%
    Putts Per Round13629.3229.9
    Par Breakers4625.73%23.77%
    Bogey Avoidance8314.11%14.51%

    Conners' best finishes

    • Conners played 25 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning six top-10 finishes.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 25 times (100%).
    • Last season Conners' best performance came at the Grant Thornton Invitational. He shot even-par and finished fourth in that event.
    • Conners accumulated 1249 points last season, which ranked him 30th in the FedExCup standings.

    Conners' best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Conners' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he posted a 4.848 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
    • Conners delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking second in the field at 7.014. In that event, he finished 13th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners' best effort last season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where his 4.513 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Conners delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.922, which was his best last season. That ranked seventh in the field.
    • Conners posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024. That ranked sixth in the field.

    Conners' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee210.4110.673
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green30.776-0.660
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green124-0.057-0.890
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting128-0.168-0.275
    Average Strokes Gained: Total140.962-1.152

    Conners' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1870-71-71-74-2105
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1368-68-73-68-11135
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2570-71-75-68-430
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3870-76-76-73+720
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4469-71-66-74-416
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1163-69-66-70-2031
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1370-68-74-70-2135
    May 16-19PGA Championship2670-71-67-67-950
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open669-67-67-65-12100
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2068-76-76-71+398
    June 13-16U.S. Open969-70-71-70E180
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2767-70-66-66-1158
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open1065-67-68-67-1365
    July 18-20The Open Championship2571-70-80-68+563
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition968-69-69-66-12--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5069-70-70-70-127
    August 22-25BMW Championship2268-70-73-73-4156
    September 12-15Procore Championship773-64-66-73-12--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational459-71-62E--
    January 2-5The Sentry566-66-69-67-24267
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6570-69-76-71-27
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open7467-71-73-76+33
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational2472-74-73-67-238

    All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

