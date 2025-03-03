Corey Conners betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
When he takes the course March 6-9, Corey Conners will try to improve upon his last performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. In 2024, he shot 2-under and finished 18th at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Conners' average finish has been 13th, and his average score 3-under, over his last six appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- In 2024, Conners finished 18th (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 291.9 (37th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (sixth) en route to his win last year.
Conners' recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|18
|70-71-71-74
|-2
|3/2/2023
|21
|72-66-75-72
|-3
|3/3/2022
|11
|72-73-69-74
|E
|3/4/2021
|3
|66-69-71-74
|-8
|3/5/2020
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|3/7/2019
|MC
|71-78
|+5
Conners' recent performances
- Over his last five events, Conners has finished in the top five once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Conners has finished in the top 10 once.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Corey Conners has averaged 294.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Conners has an average of -0.275 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Conners is averaging -1.152 Strokes Gained: Total.
Conners' advanced stats and rankings
- Conners' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.411 last season ranked 21st on TOUR, and his 67.4% driving accuracy average ranked 30th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Conners ranked third on TOUR with an average of 0.776 per round. Additionally, he ranked 26th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.31%.
- On the greens, Conners' -0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 128th last season, while he averaged 29.32 putts per round (136th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|90
|301.2
|294.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|26
|70.31%
|72.53%
|Putts Per Round
|136
|29.32
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|46
|25.73%
|23.77%
|Bogey Avoidance
|83
|14.11%
|14.51%
Conners' best finishes
- Conners played 25 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning six top-10 finishes.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 25 times (100%).
- Last season Conners' best performance came at the Grant Thornton Invitational. He shot even-par and finished fourth in that event.
- Conners accumulated 1249 points last season, which ranked him 30th in the FedExCup standings.
Conners' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Conners' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he posted a 4.848 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
- Conners delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking second in the field at 7.014. In that event, he finished 13th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners' best effort last season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where his 4.513 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Conners delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.922, which was his best last season. That ranked seventh in the field.
- Conners posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024. That ranked sixth in the field.
Conners' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|21
|0.411
|0.673
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|3
|0.776
|-0.660
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|124
|-0.057
|-0.890
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.168
|-0.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|14
|0.962
|-1.152
Conners' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|70-71-71-74
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-68-73-68
|-11
|135
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|70-71-75-68
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|70-76-76-73
|+7
|20
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|69-71-66-74
|-4
|16
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-66-70
|-20
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|13
|70-68-74-70
|-2
|135
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|70-71-67-67
|-9
|50
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|6
|69-67-67-65
|-12
|100
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|20
|68-76-76-71
|+3
|98
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|9
|69-70-71-70
|E
|180
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|27
|67-70-66-66
|-11
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|10
|65-67-68-67
|-13
|65
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|25
|71-70-80-68
|+5
|63
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|9
|68-69-69-66
|-12
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|69-70-70-70
|-1
|27
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|22
|68-70-73-73
|-4
|156
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|7
|73-64-66-73
|-12
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|4
|59-71-62
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|5
|66-66-69-67
|-24
|267
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|65
|70-69-76-71
|-2
|7
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|74
|67-71-73-76
|+3
|3
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|72-74-73-67
|-2
|38
All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.