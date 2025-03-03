Collin Morikawa betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
1 Min Read
Collin Morikawa hits the links in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard March 6-9 after a 17th-place finish in The Genesis Invitational in his last tournament.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Over his last four trips to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Morikawa has an average score of 2-over, with an average finish of 37th.
- Morikawa missed the cut (with a score of 6-over) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2024.
- With numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 291.9 in average driving distance (37th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (sixth).
Morikawa's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|MC
|70-80
|+6
|3/2/2023
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|3/5/2020
|9
|70-71-75-73
|+1
Morikawa's recent performances
- Morikawa has finished in the top five in two of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Morikawa has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has carded an average score of 14-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Collin Morikawa has averaged 299.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Morikawa has an average of 1.285 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Morikawa is averaging 6.457 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings
- Morikawa put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.417 last season, which ranked 19th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (296.0 yards) ranked 135th, and his 73.9% driving accuracy average ranked first.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Morikawa ranked 42nd on TOUR with an average of 0.292 per round. Additionally, he ranked 143rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.19%.
- On the greens, Morikawa's 0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 73rd last season, while he averaged 27.80 putts per round (second).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|135
|296.0
|299.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|143
|65.19%
|71.94%
|Putts Per Round
|2
|27.80
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|25
|26.79%
|32.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|9
|12.10%
|9.44%
Morikawa's best finishes
- Morikawa took part in 23 tournaments last season, securing seven finishes in the top five and earning eight top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 91.3%.
- Last season Morikawa's best performance came at The Sentry, where he shot 32-under and finished second.
- Morikawa accumulated 2456 points last season, which ranked him fourth in the FedExCup standings.
Morikawa's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.812.
- Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he posted a 5.244 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Morikawa delivered his best performance last season at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 3.779. In that tournament, he finished 22nd.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Morikawa posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.089). That ranked 17th in the field.
- Morikawa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which was held in June 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that event).
Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.417
|1.489
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.292
|3.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|10
|0.374
|0.471
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.121
|1.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|5
|1.203
|6.457
Morikawa's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|70-80
|+6
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-69-70-74
|-4
|14
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|75
|70-74-75-74
|+5
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|3
|71-70-69-74
|-4
|325
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|9
|65-66-68-72
|-13
|200
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|66-70-64-70
|-18
|9
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|67-70-72-74
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|4
|66-65-67-71
|-15
|313
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|4
|68-69-67-68
|-8
|135
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|2
|68-74-68-71
|-7
|400
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|14
|70-74-66-72
|+2
|130
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|13
|66-63-66-69
|-16
|140
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|65-66-66-69
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|16
|73-70-72-71
|+2
|115
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|24
|70-68-70-70
|-6
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|68-71-68-67
|-6
|140
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|28
|70-70-73-74
|-1
|118
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|2
|66-63-67-66
|-22
|0
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|54
|69-67-70-71
|-3
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|2
|66-65-62-67
|-32
|400
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|17
|69-67-71-70
|-11
|60
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|17
|73-72-73-67
|-3
|56
All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.