8H AGO

Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 15: Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa plays his shot from the seventh tee during the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on February 15, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

    Christiaan Bezuidenhout will compete in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard from March 6-9 after a 42nd-place finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Bezuidenhout at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • In his last five appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Bezuidenhout has an average finish of 22nd, and an average score of 1-over.
    • In 2024, Bezuidenhout finished 44th (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 5.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 3.262 SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 SG: Putting (fifth) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Scheffler averaged 291.9 yards off the tee (37th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.

    Bezuidenhout's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/20244474-73-71-73+3
    3/2/2023MC73-77+6
    3/3/20222073-74-69-75+3
    3/4/2021770-70-70-73-5
    3/5/20201868-72-73-79+4

    Bezuidenhout's recent performances

    • Bezuidenhout has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
    • Bezuidenhout has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 8-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 289.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Bezuidenhout has an average of 2.925 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Bezuidenhout is averaging 1.865 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Bezuidenhout .

    Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bezuidenhout has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.481 this season, which ranks 163rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (283.8 yards) ranks 182nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bezuidenhout owns a -0.456 average that ranks 148th on TOUR. He ranks 78th with a 69.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bezuidenhout's 0.861 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks third this season, and his 28.26 putts-per-round average ranks 31st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance182283.8289.5
    Greens in Regulation %7869.81%67.54%
    Putts Per Round3128.2628.0
    Par Breakers10322.95%22.81%
    Bogey Avoidance199.90%10.53%

    Bezuidenhout's best finishes

    • Bezuidenhout has taken part in six tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish.
    • In those six tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
    • Bezuidenhout, who has 191 points, currently sits 56th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.058 (he finished 42nd in that event).
    • Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 2.433 mark ranked 28th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bezuidenhout's best performance this season was in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.086. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Bezuidenhout delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.193, which ranked fifth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
    • Bezuidenhout posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.654) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2025. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).

    Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee163-0.481-0.712
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green148-0.456-1.713
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green240.3771.365
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting30.8612.925
    Average Strokes Gained: Total770.3001.865

    Bezuidenhout's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4474-73-71-73+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1369-70-68-70-11135
    March 21-24Valspar Championship969-69-72-67-778
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2573-71-69-71-430
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2868-70-73-65-850
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1670-69-72-72-1110
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-68E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1768-72-70-68-245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday472-67-74-72-3325
    June 13-16U.S. Open3272-71-72-72+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2366-70-68-64-1278
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenW/D69-1--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC75-74+7--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition1670-71-64-69-10--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2270-66-63-71-1037
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship2270-66-70-68-6140
    August 22-25BMW Championship3374-72-74-69+182
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2971-69-73-74+30
    January 2-5The Sentry4073-70-63-72-1419
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC74-68-71-3--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4068-70-71-71-818
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open467-66-69-66-16123
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational3976-71-69-74+220
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4266-71-72-67-812

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

