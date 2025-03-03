Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 15: Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa plays his shot from the seventh tee during the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on February 15, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Christiaan Bezuidenhout will compete in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard from March 6-9 after a 42nd-place finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In his last five appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Bezuidenhout has an average finish of 22nd, and an average score of 1-over.
- In 2024, Bezuidenhout finished 44th (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 5.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 3.262 SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 SG: Putting (fifth) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Scheffler averaged 291.9 yards off the tee (37th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.
Bezuidenhout's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|44
|74-73-71-73
|+3
|3/2/2023
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|3/3/2022
|20
|73-74-69-75
|+3
|3/4/2021
|7
|70-70-70-73
|-5
|3/5/2020
|18
|68-72-73-79
|+4
Bezuidenhout's recent performances
- Bezuidenhout has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 8-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 289.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Bezuidenhout has an average of 2.925 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bezuidenhout is averaging 1.865 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings
- Bezuidenhout has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.481 this season, which ranks 163rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (283.8 yards) ranks 182nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bezuidenhout owns a -0.456 average that ranks 148th on TOUR. He ranks 78th with a 69.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bezuidenhout's 0.861 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks third this season, and his 28.26 putts-per-round average ranks 31st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|182
|283.8
|289.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|78
|69.81%
|67.54%
|Putts Per Round
|31
|28.26
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|103
|22.95%
|22.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|19
|9.90%
|10.53%
Bezuidenhout's best finishes
- Bezuidenhout has taken part in six tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish.
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
- Bezuidenhout, who has 191 points, currently sits 56th in the FedExCup standings.
Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.058 (he finished 42nd in that event).
- Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 2.433 mark ranked 28th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bezuidenhout's best performance this season was in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.086. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Bezuidenhout delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.193, which ranked fifth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
- Bezuidenhout posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.654) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2025. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).
Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|163
|-0.481
|-0.712
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|148
|-0.456
|-1.713
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|24
|0.377
|1.365
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|3
|0.861
|2.925
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.300
|1.865
Bezuidenhout's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|74-73-71-73
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|69-70-68-70
|-11
|135
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|9
|69-69-72-67
|-7
|78
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|73-71-69-71
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|68-70-73-65
|-8
|50
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|70-69-72-72
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|68-72-70-68
|-2
|45
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|4
|72-67-74-72
|-3
|325
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|72-71-72-72
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|23
|66-70-68-64
|-12
|78
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|W/D
|69
|-1
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|16
|70-71-64-69
|-10
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|70-66-63-71
|-10
|37
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|70-66-70-68
|-6
|140
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|33
|74-72-74-69
|+1
|82
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|29
|71-69-73-74
|+3
|0
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|40
|73-70-63-72
|-14
|19
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|74-68-71
|-3
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|40
|68-70-71-71
|-8
|18
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|4
|67-66-69-66
|-16
|123
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|76-71-69-74
|+2
|20
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|42
|66-71-72-67
|-8
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
