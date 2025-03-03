PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Byeong Hun An betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Byeong Hun An betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

    Byeong Hun An looks for a higher finish in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard after he placed eighth shooting 4-under in this tournament in 2024.

    Latest odds for An at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • An's average finish has been 30th, and his average score even-par, over his last seven appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
    • An last played at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2024, finishing eighth with a score of 4-under.
    • With numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 291.9 (37th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (sixth).

    An's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/2024871-69-76-68-4
    3/2/2023W/D75+3
    3/4/20214368-74-75-74+3
    3/5/20205671-76-75-77+11
    3/7/20191072-72-69-68-7

    An's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, An has an average finish of 48th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • An has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five events.
    • Byeong Hun An has averaged 309.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • An is averaging -1.908 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • An is averaging -3.100 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on An .

    An's advanced stats and rankings

    • An owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.438 (26th) this season, while his average driving distance of 306.4 yards ranks 61st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, An sports a -0.688 mark (163rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, An has registered a -0.652 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 166th on TOUR, while he ranks 117th with a putts-per-round average of 29.17. He has broken par 20.99% of the time (144th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance61306.4309.0
    Greens in Regulation %13466.67%62.30%
    Putts Per Round11729.1729.3
    Par Breakers14420.99%18.25%
    Bogey Avoidance3411.11%13.49%

    An's best finishes

    • An has played six tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those six tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
    • As of now, An has compiled 68 points, which ranks him 113th in the FedExCup standings.

    An's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, An's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The Sentry in January 2025, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.923.
    • An's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -1.115. He missed the cut in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 2.522 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, An delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.566, which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 22nd in that event.
    • An posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.985) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025. That ranked 19th in the field.

    An's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee260.4380.975
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green163-0.688-1.734
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green100-0.017-0.431
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting166-0.652-1.908
    Average Strokes Gained: Total155-0.918-3.100

    An's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard871-69-76-68-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-80+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-75+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1670-73-72-75+2113
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6768-66-72-80+27
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson466-67-66-65-20109
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship370-68-71-66-9350
    May 16-19PGA Championship4371-67-72-68-615
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2271-73-73-75+480
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-78+12--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC65-73-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship1375-71-68-71+1135
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition2472-68-66-72-6--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3369-70-68-69-480
    August 22-25BMW Championship1372-69-71-71-5204
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2169-71-69-69-60
    January 2-5The Sentry3270-70-69-67-1627
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-66-2--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2271-69-72-66-1038
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open7368-70-76-72+23
    February 13-16The Genesis InvitationalMC75-79+10--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-73E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T6

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    E

    T9

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -6

    T9

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T11

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    B. Garnett
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW