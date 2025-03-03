Byeong Hun An betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

In his last five tournaments, An has an average finish of 48th.

He's made the cut in two of his last five events.

An has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five events.

Byeong Hun An has averaged 309.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

An is averaging -1.908 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.