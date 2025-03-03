Byeong Hun An betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
1 Min Read
Byeong Hun An looks for a higher finish in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard after he placed eighth shooting 4-under in this tournament in 2024.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- An's average finish has been 30th, and his average score even-par, over his last seven appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- An last played at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2024, finishing eighth with a score of 4-under.
- With numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 291.9 (37th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (sixth).
An's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|8
|71-69-76-68
|-4
|3/2/2023
|W/D
|75
|+3
|3/4/2021
|43
|68-74-75-74
|+3
|3/5/2020
|56
|71-76-75-77
|+11
|3/7/2019
|10
|72-72-69-68
|-7
An's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, An has an average finish of 48th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- An has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five events.
- Byeong Hun An has averaged 309.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- An is averaging -1.908 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- An is averaging -3.100 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
An's advanced stats and rankings
- An owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.438 (26th) this season, while his average driving distance of 306.4 yards ranks 61st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, An sports a -0.688 mark (163rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, An has registered a -0.652 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 166th on TOUR, while he ranks 117th with a putts-per-round average of 29.17. He has broken par 20.99% of the time (144th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|61
|306.4
|309.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|134
|66.67%
|62.30%
|Putts Per Round
|117
|29.17
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|144
|20.99%
|18.25%
|Bogey Avoidance
|34
|11.11%
|13.49%
An's best finishes
- An has played six tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
- As of now, An has compiled 68 points, which ranks him 113th in the FedExCup standings.
An's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, An's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The Sentry in January 2025, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.923.
- An's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -1.115. He missed the cut in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 2.522 mark ranked in the field.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, An delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.566, which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 22nd in that event.
- An posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.985) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025. That ranked 19th in the field.
An's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|26
|0.438
|0.975
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|163
|-0.688
|-1.734
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|100
|-0.017
|-0.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|166
|-0.652
|-1.908
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|155
|-0.918
|-3.100
An's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|71-69-76-68
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-80
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|70-73-72-75
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|67
|68-66-72-80
|+2
|7
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|66-67-66-65
|-20
|109
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|3
|70-68-71-66
|-9
|350
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-67-72-68
|-6
|15
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|71-73-73-75
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-78
|+12
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|65-73
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|13
|75-71-68-71
|+1
|135
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|24
|72-68-66-72
|-6
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|69-70-68-69
|-4
|80
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|72-69-71-71
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|21
|69-71-69-69
|-6
|0
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|32
|70-70-69-67
|-16
|27
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|22
|71-69-72-66
|-10
|38
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|73
|68-70-76-72
|+2
|3
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-79
|+10
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.