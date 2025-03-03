Brian Harman betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
1 Min Read
LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 15: Brian Harman of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on February 15, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Brian Harman enters play March 6-9 in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge following a 32nd-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches his last time in competition.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Over his last six trips to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Harman has an average score of 2-under, with an average finish of 26th.
- In Harman's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2024, he finished 12th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 5.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 3.262 SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 SG: Putting (fifth) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 291.9 (37th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (sixth) en route to his win last year.
Harman's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|12
|69-68-77-71
|-3
|3/2/2023
|MC
|75-82
|+13
|3/5/2020
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|3/7/2019
|MC
|75-74
|+5
Harman's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Harman has finished in the top 20 once.
- Over his last five events, Harman has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Brian Harman has averaged 293.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Harman is averaging 0.118 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Harman is averaging 2.255 Strokes Gained: Total.
Harman's advanced stats and rankings
- Harman has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.033 this season, which ranks 93rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.6 yards) ranks 170th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Harman owns a 0.210 mark (71st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Harman has registered a -0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 136th on TOUR, while he ranks 153rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.67. He has broken par 21.81% of the time (128th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|170
|291.6
|293.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|21
|73.46%
|71.93%
|Putts Per Round
|153
|29.67
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|128
|21.81%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|12
|9.67%
|9.06%
Harman's best finishes
- Harman is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played seven tournaments).
- In those seven events, he made the cut six times.
- As of now, Harman has collected 164 points, which ranks him 64th in the FedExCup standings.
Harman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Harman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 4.165 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- Harman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 4.737 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he put up a 2.229 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 21st in that event.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2025, Harman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.302, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
- Harman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, a performance that ranked him 21st in the field.
Harman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|93
|0.033
|0.519
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|71
|0.210
|1.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|56
|0.156
|0.376
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|136
|-0.321
|0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|97
|0.078
|2.255
Harman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-68-77-71
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|72-65-64-68
|-19
|358
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|71-73-72-68
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|81-72
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|70-69-70-64
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|74-71-76-70
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|72-68-68-67
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|66-69-72-72
|-1
|32
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|77-69-71-77
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|71-71-71-72
|+5
|85
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|9
|67-69-65-62
|-17
|174
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|21
|67-67-69-66
|-11
|39
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|60
|73-73-72-77
|+11
|8
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|10
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|69-66-75-69
|-1
|27
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|25
|72-69-71-73
|-3
|142
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|25
|70-70-69-64
|-9
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|12
|70-72-72-68
|-6
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|58
|75-74-70-70
|-3
|9
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|21
|66-67-66-71
|-10
|36
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-73
|-4
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|53
|71-72-69-70
|-6
|11
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|25
|69-66-70-70
|-9
|31
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|17
|76-71-70-68
|-3
|56
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|32
|65-68-69-72
|-10
|21
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.