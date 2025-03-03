PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Brian Harman betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 15: Brian Harman of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on February 15, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

    Brian Harman enters play March 6-9 in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge following a 32nd-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Harman at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Over his last six trips to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Harman has an average score of 2-under, with an average finish of 26th.
    • In Harman's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2024, he finished 12th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 5.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 3.262 SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 SG: Putting (fifth) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 291.9 (37th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (sixth) en route to his win last year.

    Harman's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/20241269-68-77-71-3
    3/2/2023MC75-82+13
    3/5/2020MC77-72+5
    3/7/2019MC75-74+5

    Harman's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Harman has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Over his last five events, Harman has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Brian Harman has averaged 293.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Harman is averaging 0.118 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Harman is averaging 2.255 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Harman .

    Harman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Harman has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.033 this season, which ranks 93rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.6 yards) ranks 170th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Harman owns a 0.210 mark (71st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Harman has registered a -0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 136th on TOUR, while he ranks 153rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.67. He has broken par 21.81% of the time (128th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance170291.6293.2
    Greens in Regulation %2173.46%71.93%
    Putts Per Round15329.6729.1
    Par Breakers12821.81%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance129.67%9.06%

    Harman's best finishes

    • Harman is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played seven tournaments).
    • In those seven events, he made the cut six times.
    • As of now, Harman has collected 164 points, which ranks him 64th in the FedExCup standings.

    Harman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Harman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 4.165 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • Harman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 4.737 mark ranked eighth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he put up a 2.229 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 21st in that event.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2025, Harman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.302, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
    • Harman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, a performance that ranked him 21st in the field.

    Harman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee930.0330.519
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green710.2101.242
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green560.1560.376
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting136-0.3210.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Total970.0782.255

    Harman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1269-68-77-71-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship272-65-64-68-19358
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2571-73-72-68-430
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC81-72+9--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1270-69-70-64-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4774-71-76-70+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship2672-68-68-67-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2466-69-72-72-132
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3377-69-71-77+627
    June 13-16U.S. Open2171-71-71-72+585
    June 20-23Travelers Championship967-69-65-62-17174
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2167-67-69-66-1139
    July 18-20The Open Championship6073-73-72-77+118
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4569-67-69-70-510
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5069-66-75-69-127
    August 22-25BMW Championship2572-69-71-73-3142
    November 21-24The RSM Classic2570-70-69-64-9--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1270-72-72-68-6--
    January 2-5The Sentry5875-74-70-70-39
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii2166-67-66-71-1036
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC68-71-73-4--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5371-72-69-70-611
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open2569-66-70-70-931
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational1776-71-70-68-356
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3265-68-69-72-1021

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

