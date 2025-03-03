PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Brian Campbell betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA - JUNE 20: Amateur Brian Campbell of the United States hits his tee shot on the 14th hole during the third round of the 115th U.S. Open Championship at Chambers Bay on June 20, 2015 in University Place, Washington. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA - JUNE 20: Amateur Brian Campbell of the United States hits his tee shot on the 14th hole during the third round of the 115th U.S. Open Championship at Chambers Bay on June 20, 2015 in University Place, Washington. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Brian Campbell will compete March 6-9 in Orlando, Florida, USA, at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. In his most recent tournament he finished 48th in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, shooting 7-under at PGA National Resort (The Champion).

    Latest odds for Campbell at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • This is Campbell's first time competing at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 291.9 (37th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (sixth).

    Campbell's recent performances

    • Campbell has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Campbell has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of 27-under over his last five events.
    • Brian Campbell has averaged 269.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Campbell is averaging 0.947 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Campbell is averaging 3.282 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Campbell .

    Campbell's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-286.0269.1
    Greens in Regulation %-48.61%70.00%
    Putts Per Round-29.2528.8
    Par Breakers-2.78%28.15%
    Bogey Avoidance-16.67%11.11%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Campbell's best finishes

    • Campbell, who participated in one tournament last season, did not finish in the top 10.
    • Last season Campbell's best performance came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he shot 62-under and finished first.

    Campbell's best Strokes Gained performances

    Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.415
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--1.924
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.947
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--3.282

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Campbell's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 13-16U.S. Open5673-70-75-74+12--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiW/D67-3--
    January 16-19The American Express5170-69-67-71-117
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-74+5--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld165-65-64-70-62500
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4868-68-66-75-78

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T6

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    E

    T9

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -6

    T9

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T11

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    B. Garnett
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW