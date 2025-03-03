Brian Campbell betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Campbell has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Campbell has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.

He has carded an average score of 27-under over his last five events.

Brian Campbell has averaged 269.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Campbell is averaging 0.947 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.