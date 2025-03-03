Brian Campbell betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA - JUNE 20: Amateur Brian Campbell of the United States hits his tee shot on the 14th hole during the third round of the 115th U.S. Open Championship at Chambers Bay on June 20, 2015 in University Place, Washington. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Brian Campbell will compete March 6-9 in Orlando, Florida, USA, at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. In his most recent tournament he finished 48th in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, shooting 7-under at PGA National Resort (The Champion).
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- This is Campbell's first time competing at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in the past five years.
- With numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 291.9 (37th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (sixth).
Campbell's recent performances
- Campbell has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Campbell has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 27-under over his last five events.
- Brian Campbell has averaged 269.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Campbell is averaging 0.947 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Campbell is averaging 3.282 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campbell's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|286.0
|269.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|48.61%
|70.00%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.25
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|2.78%
|28.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.67%
|11.11%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Campbell's best finishes
- Campbell, who participated in one tournament last season, did not finish in the top 10.
- Last season Campbell's best performance came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he shot 62-under and finished first.
Campbell's best Strokes Gained performances
Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.415
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.924
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.947
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|3.282
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Campbell's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|73-70-75-74
|+12
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|W/D
|67
|-3
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|51
|70-69-67-71
|-11
|7
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|1
|65-65-64-70
|-62
|500
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|48
|68-68-66-75
|-7
|8
All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
