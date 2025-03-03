Billy Horschel betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Horschel has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Over his last five appearances, Horschel has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of 14-under in his last five tournaments.

Billy Horschel has averaged 305.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Horschel has an average of 0.910 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.