Billy Horschel betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
1 Min Read
Billy Horschel enters play March 6-9 in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge following a 25th-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches his last time in competition.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Over his last seven trips to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Horschel has an average score of even-par, with an average finish of 31st.
- In 2023, Horschel failed to make the cut (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 5.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 3.262 SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 SG: Putting (fifth) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Scheffler averaged 291.9 yards off the tee (37th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.
Horschel's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/2/2023
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|3/3/2022
|2
|67-71-71-75
|-4
|3/4/2021
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|3/5/2020
|36
|72-73-77-73
|+7
|3/7/2019
|50
|68-71-73-77
|+1
Horschel's recent performances
- Horschel has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Horschel has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 14-under in his last five tournaments.
- Billy Horschel has averaged 305.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Horschel has an average of 0.910 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Horschel has an average of 1.872 in his past five tournaments.
Horschel's advanced stats and rankings
- Horschel has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.197, which ranks 137th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.0 yards) ranks 106th, and his 57% driving accuracy average ranks 114th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Horschel ranks 66th on TOUR with a mark of 0.240.
- On the greens, Horschel has registered a -0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 27th with a putts-per-round average of 28.18, and he ranks 75th by breaking par 23.99% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|106
|301.0
|305.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|117
|67.68%
|63.54%
|Putts Per Round
|27
|28.18
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|75
|23.99%
|24.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|62
|12.12%
|13.54%
Horschel's best finishes
- Horschel has taken part in seven tournaments this season, collecting one top-10 finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut four times (57.1%).
- Currently, Horschel has 232 points, ranking him 47th in the FedExCup standings.
Horschel's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Horschel produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 31st in the field at 0.854. In that tournament, he finished 25th.
- Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.160.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Horschel put up his best mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking second in the field at 3.924. In that event, he finished 25th.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, Horschel posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.107, which was his best so far this season. That ranked eighth in the field.
- Horschel delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.985) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (January 2025), which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.197
|-0.478
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.240
|1.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|78
|0.075
|0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|99
|-0.017
|0.910
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|0.101
|1.872
Horschel's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|69-72-71-67
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|71-68-67-64
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|1
|67-69-66-63
|-23
|300
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|76-72-72-72
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|69-69-69-64
|-13
|191
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-71-67-72
|-1
|32
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|69-74-76-71
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|73-67-74-74
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|72-67-70-67
|-4
|9
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|2
|72-68-69-68
|-7
|375
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|62-68-71-67
|-12
|80
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|10
|68-65-70-67
|-10
|290
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|22
|71-74-68-71
|-4
|156
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|23
|73-69-71-66
|-5
|0
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|51
|72-69-69-72
|-10
|13
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|21
|66-68-67-72
|-15
|37
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|9
|72-65-70-66
|-15
|152
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|25
|66-70-67-70
|-11
|31
All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.