8H AGO

Billy Horschel betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Billy Horschel enters play March 6-9 in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge following a 25th-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Horschel at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Over his last seven trips to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Horschel has an average score of even-par, with an average finish of 31st.
    • In 2023, Horschel failed to make the cut (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 5.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 3.262 SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 SG: Putting (fifth) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Scheffler averaged 291.9 yards off the tee (37th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.

    Horschel's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/2/2023MC73-75+4
    3/3/2022267-71-71-75-4
    3/4/2021MC74-75+5
    3/5/20203672-73-77-73+7
    3/7/20195068-71-73-77+1

    Horschel's recent performances

    • Horschel has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Horschel has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 14-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Billy Horschel has averaged 305.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Horschel has an average of 0.910 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Horschel has an average of 1.872 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Horschel .

    Horschel's advanced stats and rankings

    • Horschel has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.197, which ranks 137th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.0 yards) ranks 106th, and his 57% driving accuracy average ranks 114th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Horschel ranks 66th on TOUR with a mark of 0.240.
    • On the greens, Horschel has registered a -0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 27th with a putts-per-round average of 28.18, and he ranks 75th by breaking par 23.99% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance106301.0305.4
    Greens in Regulation %11767.68%63.54%
    Putts Per Round2728.1827.8
    Par Breakers7523.99%24.31%
    Bogey Avoidance6212.12%13.54%

    Horschel's best finishes

    • Horschel has taken part in seven tournaments this season, collecting one top-10 finish.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut four times (57.1%).
    • Currently, Horschel has 232 points, ranking him 47th in the FedExCup standings.

    Horschel's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Horschel produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 31st in the field at 0.854. In that tournament, he finished 25th.
    • Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.160.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Horschel put up his best mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking second in the field at 3.924. In that event, he finished 25th.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, Horschel posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.107, which was his best so far this season. That ranked eighth in the field.
    • Horschel delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.985) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (January 2025), which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.

    Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee137-0.197-0.478
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green660.2401.272
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green780.0750.168
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting99-0.0170.910
    Average Strokes Gained: Total950.1011.872

    Horschel's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1269-72-71-67-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open771-68-67-64-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-73+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship167-69-66-63-23300
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5276-72-72-72+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship869-69-69-64-13191
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-71-67-72-132
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1569-74-76-71+2115
    June 13-16U.S. Open4173-67-74-74+817
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5572-67-70-67-49
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-71E--
    July 18-20The Open Championship272-68-69-68-7375
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship762-68-71-67-1280
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1068-65-70-67-10290
    August 22-25BMW Championship2271-74-68-71-4156
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2373-69-71-66-50
    January 2-5The Sentry5172-69-69-72-1013
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-67-2--
    January 16-19The American Express2166-68-67-72-1537
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am972-65-70-66-15152
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC71-72+1--
    February 13-16The Genesis InvitationalMC75-74+5--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2566-70-67-70-1131

    All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T6

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    E

    T9

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -6

    T9

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T11

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    B. Garnett
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2
