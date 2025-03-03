PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Ben Griffin betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Griffin betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

    Ben Griffin hits the links in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard March 6-9 coming off a fourth-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Griffin has entered the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard once of late, in 2023. He finished 14th, posting a score of 4-under.
    • With numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 291.9 (37th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (sixth).

    Griffin's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/2/20231469-72-73-70-4

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Griffin has finished in the top five twice.
    • Over his last five appearances, Griffin has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 8-under.
    • Off the tee, Ben Griffin has averaged 300.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging 0.496 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Griffin has an average of 2.908 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Griffin .

    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.173, which ranks 72nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.4 yards) ranks 95th, and his 63.7% driving accuracy average ranks 43rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin has a 0.306 mark (58th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Griffin has delivered a 0.067 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 90th on TOUR, while he ranks 117th with a putts-per-round average of 29.17. He has broken par 24.07% of the time (73rd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance95303.4300.4
    Greens in Regulation %5071.30%70.83%
    Putts Per Round11729.1729.1
    Par Breakers7324.07%23.89%
    Bogey Avoidance9312.96%12.50%

    Griffin's best finishes

    • Griffin has taken part in eight tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 87.5%.
    • Griffin, who has 375 points, currently ranks 28th in the FedExCup standings.

    Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.797.
    • Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.848. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.534 (he finished fourth in that event).
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.223). That ranked eighth in the field.
    • Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.073) in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee720.1730.393
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green580.3061.254
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green500.2020.765
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting900.0670.496
    Average Strokes Gained: Total390.7472.908

    Griffin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5571-68-71-70-84
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-68-70-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3672-68-69-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3969-74-74-69-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1472-68-68-67-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-73-68--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1369-64-67-67-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1667-68-69-68-1229
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipW/D73-65+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open270-65-65-65-15300
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-73+5--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6771-71-67-71E7
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3167-71-71-70-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic568-67-64-62-23105
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3965-70-67-70-814
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC79-74+11--
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-73+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship765-70-63-70-1280
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5066-70-71-72-127
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3764-71-70-70-13--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1167-66-69-67-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-71-2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2271-70-66-64-9--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2473-63-66-73-13--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship869-68-66-68-13--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1569-72-65-65-11--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii4565-70-70-68-79
    January 16-19The American Express766-69-66-68-1983
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-77+5--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6969-70-73-76E6
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open3671-68-68-70-717
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational4474-73-74-70+316
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld467-65-67-67-18123
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches468-65-66-69-16123

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T6

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    E

    T9

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -6

    T9

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T11

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    B. Garnett
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW