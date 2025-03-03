Ben Griffin betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.797.

Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.848. He finished fourth in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.534 (he finished fourth in that event).

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.223). That ranked eighth in the field.