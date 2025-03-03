Ben Griffin betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
Ben Griffin hits the links in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard March 6-9 coming off a fourth-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in his most recent competition.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Griffin has entered the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard once of late, in 2023. He finished 14th, posting a score of 4-under.
- With numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 291.9 (37th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (sixth).
Griffin's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/2/2023
|14
|69-72-73-70
|-4
Griffin's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Griffin has finished in the top five twice.
- Over his last five appearances, Griffin has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 8-under.
- Off the tee, Ben Griffin has averaged 300.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging 0.496 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Griffin has an average of 2.908 in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.173, which ranks 72nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.4 yards) ranks 95th, and his 63.7% driving accuracy average ranks 43rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin has a 0.306 mark (58th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Griffin has delivered a 0.067 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 90th on TOUR, while he ranks 117th with a putts-per-round average of 29.17. He has broken par 24.07% of the time (73rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|95
|303.4
|300.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|50
|71.30%
|70.83%
|Putts Per Round
|117
|29.17
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|73
|24.07%
|23.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|93
|12.96%
|12.50%
Griffin's best finishes
- Griffin has taken part in eight tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those eight events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 87.5%.
- Griffin, who has 375 points, currently ranks 28th in the FedExCup standings.
Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.797.
- Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.848. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.534 (he finished fourth in that event).
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.223). That ranked eighth in the field.
- Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.073) in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. That ranked fourth in the field.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|72
|0.173
|0.393
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|58
|0.306
|1.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|50
|0.202
|0.765
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|0.067
|0.496
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|39
|0.747
|2.908
Griffin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|71-68-71-70
|-8
|4
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-68-70-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|72-68-69-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|69-74-74-69
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|72-68-68-67
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-73
|-68
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|69-64-67-67
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|67-68-69-68
|-12
|29
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|W/D
|73-65
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|2
|70-65-65-65
|-15
|300
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|67
|71-71-67-71
|E
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|67-71-71-70
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|5
|68-67-64-62
|-23
|105
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|39
|65-70-67-70
|-8
|14
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-74
|+11
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|65-70-63-70
|-12
|80
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|66-70-71-72
|-1
|27
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|37
|64-71-70-70
|-13
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|67-66-69-67
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|22
|71-70-66-64
|-9
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|24
|73-63-66-73
|-13
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|69-68-66-68
|-13
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|15
|69-72-65-65
|-11
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|45
|65-70-70-68
|-7
|9
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|7
|66-69-66-68
|-19
|83
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|69
|69-70-73-76
|E
|6
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|36
|71-68-68-70
|-7
|17
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|74-73-74-70
|+3
|16
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|4
|67-65-67-67
|-18
|123
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|68-65-66-69
|-16
|123
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.