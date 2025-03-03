PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last time out at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Aldrich Potgieter posted a second-place finish, and he enters the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard aiming to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Potgieter at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • In the past five years, this is Potgieter's first time playing at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 3.262 SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 SG: Putting (fifth).
    • Scheffler also posted numbers of 291.9 in average driving distance (37th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (sixth).

    Potgieter's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Potgieter has finished in the top five once.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
    • Potgieter has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 20-under in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Aldrich Potgieter has averaged 327.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Potgieter is averaging 2.854 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Potgieter is averaging 3.008 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Potgieter .

    Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-327.8
    Greens in Regulation %-%65.36%
    Putts Per Round-28.2
    Par Breakers-%23.20%
    Bogey Avoidance-%12.42%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Potgieter's best finishes

    • Potgieter did not post a top-10 finish last season (he played one tournament).

    Potgieter's best Strokes Gained performances

    Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--2.881
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---2.120
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.607
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--2.854
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--3.008

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Potgieter's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-70+3--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC71-72-69-4--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open1566-76-67-78-146
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld265-61-67-71-62300

    All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

