Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Over his last five events, Potgieter has finished in the top five once.

He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.

Potgieter has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has an average score relative to par of 20-under in his last five events.

Off the tee, Aldrich Potgieter has averaged 327.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Potgieter is averaging 2.854 Strokes Gained: Putting.