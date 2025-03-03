Adam Scott betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Last season Scott's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.214. He finished 30th in that event.

Scott produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking third in the field at 6.474. In that tournament, he finished eighth.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scott's best performance last season was in August 2024 at the BMW Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.419. He finished second in that tournament.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Scott recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.157, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 14th in that event.