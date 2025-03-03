Adam Scott betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
Adam Scott will play March 6-9 in Orlando, Florida, USA, at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. In his most recent tournament he placed 37th in The Genesis Invitational, shooting 1-over at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Scott's average finish has been 33rd, and his average score even-par, over his last five appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- In 2024, Scott failed to make the cut (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 3.262 SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 SG: Putting (fifth).
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 291.9 (37th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (sixth).
Scott's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|3/2/2023
|31
|69-71-75-72
|-1
|3/3/2022
|26
|68-76-74-74
|+4
|3/5/2020
|MC
|77-72
|+5
Scott's recent performances
- Scott has finished in the top five twice over his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Scott has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Adam Scott has averaged 303.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Scott is averaging 0.499 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Scott is averaging 4.248 Strokes Gained: Total.
Scott's advanced stats and rankings
- Scott posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.321 last season (31st on TOUR). His average driving distance (307.1 yards) ranked 41st, while his 61.8% driving accuracy average ranked 100th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Scott ranked 88th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.114, while he ranked 110th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 66.35%.
- On the greens, Scott's 0.399 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 27th last season, while he averaged 28.45 putts per round (28th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|41
|307.1
|303.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|110
|66.35%
|71.11%
|Putts Per Round
|28
|28.45
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|145
|22.54%
|30.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|36
|13.07%
|13.61%
Scott's best finishes
- Last season Scott played 19 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 17 times.
- Last season Scott's best performance came at the BMW Championship, where he shot 11-under and finished second.
- Scott's 1041 points last season placed him 46th in the FedExCup standings.
Scott's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Scott's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.214. He finished 30th in that event.
- Scott produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking third in the field at 6.474. In that tournament, he finished eighth.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scott's best performance last season was in August 2024 at the BMW Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.419. He finished second in that tournament.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Scott recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.157, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
- Scott recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.828) in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Scott's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|31
|0.321
|0.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.114
|2.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|71
|0.104
|1.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.399
|0.499
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|17
|0.938
|4.248
Scott's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|70-72-71-71
|-4
|14
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|73-70-70-70
|-5
|47
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|76-74-70-72
|+4
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|69-65-68-68
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|71-71-73-71
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|69-68-69-71
|-3
|58
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|70-69-70-69
|-2
|11
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|70-72-76-69
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|39
|74-67-67-64
|-8
|20
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|2
|67-65-64-67
|-17
|300
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|10
|70-77-66-71
|E
|165
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|18
|70-68-68-67
|-7
|184
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|2
|68-63-74-72
|-11
|833
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|4
|66-67-68-67
|-16
|0
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|15
|68-69-64-70
|-21
|63
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|22
|74-71-69-64
|-10
|38
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|37
|74-70-75-70
|+1
|23
All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.