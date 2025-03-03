PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Adam Scott betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

    Adam Scott will play March 6-9 in Orlando, Florida, USA, at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. In his most recent tournament he placed 37th in The Genesis Invitational, shooting 1-over at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).

    Latest odds for Scott at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Scott's average finish has been 33rd, and his average score even-par, over his last five appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
    • In 2024, Scott failed to make the cut (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 3.262 SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 SG: Putting (fifth).
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 291.9 (37th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (sixth).

    Scott's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/2024MC73-76+5
    3/2/20233169-71-75-72-1
    3/3/20222668-76-74-74+4
    3/5/2020MC77-72+5

    Scott's recent performances

    • Scott has finished in the top five twice over his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, Scott has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Adam Scott has averaged 303.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Scott is averaging 0.499 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Scott is averaging 4.248 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Scott .

    Scott's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scott posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.321 last season (31st on TOUR). His average driving distance (307.1 yards) ranked 41st, while his 61.8% driving accuracy average ranked 100th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Scott ranked 88th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.114, while he ranked 110th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 66.35%.
    • On the greens, Scott's 0.399 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 27th last season, while he averaged 28.45 putts per round (28th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance41307.1303.8
    Greens in Regulation %11066.35%71.11%
    Putts Per Round2828.4528.6
    Par Breakers14522.54%30.00%
    Bogey Avoidance3613.07%13.61%

    Scott's best finishes

    • Last season Scott played 19 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 17 times.
    • Last season Scott's best performance came at the BMW Championship, where he shot 11-under and finished second.
    • Scott's 1041 points last season placed him 46th in the FedExCup standings.

    Scott's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Scott's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.214. He finished 30th in that event.
    • Scott produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking third in the field at 6.474. In that tournament, he finished eighth.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scott's best performance last season was in August 2024 at the BMW Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.419. He finished second in that tournament.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Scott recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.157, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
    • Scott recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.828) in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Scott's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee310.3210.423
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green880.1142.224
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green710.1041.102
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.3990.499
    Average Strokes Gained: Total170.9384.248

    Scott's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC73-76+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4570-72-71-71-414
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1473-70-70-70-547
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2276-74-70-72+473
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3069-65-68-68-1421
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2971-71-73-71+245
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1269-68-69-71-358
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4270-69-70-69-211
    June 13-16U.S. Open3270-72-76-69+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3974-67-67-64-820
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open267-65-64-67-17300
    July 18-20The Open Championship1070-77-66-71E165
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1870-68-68-67-7184
    August 22-25BMW Championship268-63-74-72-11833
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship466-67-68-67-160
    January 2-5The Sentry1568-69-64-70-2163
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2274-71-69-64-1038
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational3774-70-75-70+123

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

