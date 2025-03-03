Adam Hadwin betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Hadwin has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.

He has finished with an average score of -7 those three times he's made the cut.

Adam Hadwin has averaged 304.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Hadwin is averaging -0.917 Strokes Gained: Putting.