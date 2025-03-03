Adam Hadwin betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
1 Min Read
When he hits the links March 6-9, Adam Hadwin will look to build upon his last performance in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. In 2024, he shot 6-over and placed 52nd at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In his last five appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Hadwin has an average finish of 30th, and an average score of 1-under.
- Hadwin finished 52nd (with a score of 6-over) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (in 2024).
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 5.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 3.262 SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 SG: Putting (fifth) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 291.9 in average driving distance (37th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (sixth).
Hadwin's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|52
|69-75-76-74
|+6
|3/2/2023
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|3/4/2021
|MC
|79-72
|+7
|3/7/2019
|33
|70-75-68-73
|-2
Hadwin's recent performances
- Hadwin has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hadwin has finished in the top 10 once.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those three times he's made the cut.
- Adam Hadwin has averaged 304.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hadwin is averaging -0.917 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hadwin has an average of -0.703 in his past five tournaments.
Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadwin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.031, which ranks 104th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.8 yards) ranks 118th, and his 61.7% driving accuracy average ranks 58th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadwin ranks 133rd on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.215, while he ranks 105th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.25%.
- On the greens, Hadwin has registered a -0.068 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 88th with a putts-per-round average of 28.95, and he ranks 64th by breaking par 24.60% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|118
|299.8
|304.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|105
|68.25%
|66.34%
|Putts Per Round
|88
|28.95
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|64
|24.60%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|122
|14.02%
|14.71%
Hadwin's best finishes
- Hadwin hasn't won any of the six tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut four times (66.7%).
- With 120 points, Hadwin currently sits 83rd in the FedExCup standings.
Hadwin's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he produced a 4.085 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 2.050 mark ranked 34th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin posted his best performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 19th in the field at 2.206. In that tournament, he finished ninth.
- At The Sentry in January 2025, Hadwin delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.289, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 10th in the field.
- Hadwin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.654) in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked ninth in the field.
Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|-0.031
|-0.432
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|133
|-0.215
|-0.357
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|52
|0.181
|1.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|107
|-0.068
|-0.917
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|113
|-0.133
|-0.703
Hadwin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|69-75-76-74
|+6
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|68-71-68-69
|-8
|96
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|53
|75-73-82-70
|+12
|11
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|42
|67-70-70-72
|-5
|18
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|10
|63-69-64-71
|-141
|46
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|71-71-79-71
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|60
|68-72-71-69
|-4
|8
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|3
|66-72-72-74
|-4
|350
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|27
|69-69-64-67
|-11
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|34
|69-65-68-69
|-9
|20
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+10
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|28
|66-67-68-70
|-9
|28
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|71-71-67-70
|-1
|27
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|41
|76-68-75-72
|+3
|58
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|53
|69-69-71-70
|-3
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|29
|67-69-68-70
|-18
|34
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|59
|65-71-69-70
|-5
|5
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|69-70-71
|-6
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|65
|72-73-71-70
|-2
|7
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|9
|68-66-70-66
|-14
|75
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|83-71
|+10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.