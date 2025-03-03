PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Adam Hadwin betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

    When he hits the links March 6-9, Adam Hadwin will look to build upon his last performance in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. In 2024, he shot 6-over and placed 52nd at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge.

    Latest odds for Hadwin at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • In his last five appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Hadwin has an average finish of 30th, and an average score of 1-under.
    • Hadwin finished 52nd (with a score of 6-over) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (in 2024).
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 5.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 3.262 SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 SG: Putting (fifth) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Scheffler also posted numbers of 291.9 in average driving distance (37th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (sixth).

    Hadwin's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/20245269-75-76-74+6
    3/2/2023MC77-70+3
    3/4/2021MC79-72+7
    3/7/20193370-75-68-73-2

    Hadwin's recent performances

    • Hadwin has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Hadwin has finished in the top 10 once.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Adam Hadwin has averaged 304.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hadwin is averaging -0.917 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hadwin has an average of -0.703 in his past five tournaments.
    Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hadwin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.031, which ranks 104th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.8 yards) ranks 118th, and his 61.7% driving accuracy average ranks 58th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadwin ranks 133rd on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.215, while he ranks 105th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.25%.
    • On the greens, Hadwin has registered a -0.068 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 88th with a putts-per-round average of 28.95, and he ranks 64th by breaking par 24.60% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance118299.8304.7
    Greens in Regulation %10568.25%66.34%
    Putts Per Round8828.9529.1
    Par Breakers6424.60%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance12214.02%14.71%

    Hadwin's best finishes

    • Hadwin hasn't won any of the six tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected one top-10 finish.
    • In those six events, he made the cut four times (66.7%).
    • With 120 points, Hadwin currently sits 83rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Hadwin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he produced a 4.085 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 2.050 mark ranked 34th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin posted his best performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 19th in the field at 2.206. In that tournament, he finished ninth.
    • At The Sentry in January 2025, Hadwin delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.289, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 10th in the field.
    • Hadwin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.654) in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked ninth in the field.

    Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee104-0.031-0.432
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green133-0.215-0.357
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green520.1811.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting107-0.068-0.917
    Average Strokes Gained: Total113-0.133-0.703

    Hadwin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5269-75-76-74+612
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship568-71-68-69-896
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5375-73-82-70+1211
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4267-70-70-72-518
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1063-69-64-71-14146
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5271-71-79-71+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship6068-72-71-69-48
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-70+2--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday366-72-72-74-4350
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-73+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2769-69-64-67-1158
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3469-65-68-69-920
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC75-77+10--
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-68+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2866-67-68-70-928
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5071-71-67-70-127
    August 22-25BMW Championship4176-68-75-72+358
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC75-71+4--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic5369-69-71-70-3--
    January 2-5The Sentry2967-69-68-70-1834
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5965-71-69-70-55
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC69-70-71-6--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6572-73-71-70-27
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open968-66-70-66-1475
    February 13-16The Genesis InvitationalMC83-71+10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

