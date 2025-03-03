Aaron Rai betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Rai has finished in the top five once over his last five events.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Rai has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Aaron Rai has averaged 292.3 yards in his past five starts.

Rai is averaging 0.902 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.