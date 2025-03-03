Aaron Rai betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Aaron Rai of England lines up a putt on the 14th green during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Aaron Rai looks for better results in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard after he took 53rd shooting 2-over in this tournament in 2023.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Over his last two trips to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Rai has an average score of 2-over, with an average finish of 53rd.
- Rai finished 53rd (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent go-round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (in 2023).
- With numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 291.9 (37th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (sixth) en route to his win last year.
Rai's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/2/2023
|53
|68-74-76-72
|+2
|3/3/2022
|MC
|74-78
|+8
Rai's recent performances
- Rai has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Rai has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Aaron Rai has averaged 292.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Rai is averaging 0.902 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rai is averaging 2.508 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rai's advanced stats and rankings
- Rai put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.303 last season (34th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.8 yards) ranked 153rd, while his 72% driving accuracy average ranked sixth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Rai ranked seventh on TOUR with a mark of 0.676.
- On the greens, Rai delivered a 0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 142nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.36, and he ranked 58th by breaking par 25.39% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|153
|293.8
|292.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|9
|71.58%
|72.84%
|Putts Per Round
|142
|29.36
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|58
|25.39%
|26.23%
|Bogey Avoidance
|26
|12.79%
|12.96%
Rai's best finishes
- Rai, who participated in 26 tournaments last season, secured one win with four top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 22 times, a success rate of 84.6%.
- Last season Rai's best performance came at the Wyndham Championship, where he won the title with a score of 18-under.
- Rai collected 1381 points last season, ranking 25th in the FedExCup standings.
Rai's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Rai put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking second in the field at 5.069. In that event, he finished 14th.
- Rai's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he delivered a 8.780 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai's best performance last season was in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.703. He finished fourth in that event.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Rai recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.918, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished seventh.
- Rai recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.902) at the Wyndham Championship, which was held in August 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
Rai's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|34
|0.303
|1.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|7
|0.676
|1.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|56
|0.152
|-0.987
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|87
|0.054
|0.902
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|6
|1.185
|2.508
Rai's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|69-69-70-68
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-72-68-71
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|66-70-67-67
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-73-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|61-70-68-71
|-18
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|67-65-68-64
|-20
|109
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|39
|68-68-70-71
|-7
|20
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|71-71-67-71
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|67-70-65-70
|-8
|51
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|19
|69-74-68-73
|+4
|103
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|66-65-68-72
|-17
|184
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|65-63-66-69
|-21
|80
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|68-65-70-63
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|75
|73-74-75-77
|+15
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|1
|65-65-68-64
|-18
|500
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|69-66-70-67
|-8
|208
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|43
|74-70-74-74
|+4
|50
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|23
|66-70-72-70
|-6
|0
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|14
|71-71-72-70
|-4
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|15
|68-71-66-66
|-21
|63
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|40
|69-68-72-71
|-8
|18
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|37
|72-70-75-72
|+1
|23
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|4
|67-64-68-67
|-18
|123
All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.