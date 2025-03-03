PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Aaron Rai betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Aaron Rai of England lines up a putt on the 14th green during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    Aaron Rai looks for better results in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard after he took 53rd shooting 2-over in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Rai at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Over his last two trips to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Rai has an average score of 2-over, with an average finish of 53rd.
    • Rai finished 53rd (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent go-round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (in 2023).
    • With numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 291.9 (37th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (sixth) en route to his win last year.

    Rai's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/2/20235368-74-76-72+2
    3/3/2022MC74-78+8

    Rai's recent performances

    • Rai has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Rai has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Aaron Rai has averaged 292.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Rai is averaging 0.902 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rai is averaging 2.508 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Rai's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rai put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.303 last season (34th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.8 yards) ranked 153rd, while his 72% driving accuracy average ranked sixth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Rai ranked seventh on TOUR with a mark of 0.676.
    • On the greens, Rai delivered a 0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 142nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.36, and he ranked 58th by breaking par 25.39% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance153293.8292.3
    Greens in Regulation %971.58%72.84%
    Putts Per Round14229.3629.4
    Par Breakers5825.39%26.23%
    Bogey Avoidance2612.79%12.96%

    Rai's best finishes

    • Rai, who participated in 26 tournaments last season, secured one win with four top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 22 times, a success rate of 84.6%.
    • Last season Rai's best performance came at the Wyndham Championship, where he won the title with a score of 18-under.
    • Rai collected 1381 points last season, ranking 25th in the FedExCup standings.

    Rai's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Rai put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking second in the field at 5.069. In that event, he finished 14th.
    • Rai's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he delivered a 8.780 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai's best performance last season was in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.703. He finished fourth in that event.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Rai recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.918, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished seventh.
    • Rai recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.902) at the Wyndham Championship, which was held in August 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).

    Rai's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee340.3031.051
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green70.6761.541
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green560.152-0.987
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting870.0540.902
    Average Strokes Gained: Total61.1852.508

    Rai's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2369-69-70-68-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-72-68-71-622
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open766-70-67-67-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5872-73-74-70+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-76+3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2361-70-68-71-189
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson467-65-68-64-20109
    May 16-19PGA Championship3968-68-70-71-720
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3271-71-67-71E22
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1467-70-65-70-851
    June 13-16U.S. Open1969-74-68-73+4103
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic266-65-68-72-17184
    July 4-7John Deere Classic765-63-66-69-2180
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open468-65-70-63-14100
    July 18-20The Open Championship7573-74-75-77+155
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship165-65-68-64-18500
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1669-66-70-67-8208
    August 22-25BMW Championship4374-70-74-74+450
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2366-70-72-70-60
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1471-71-72-70-4--
    January 2-5The Sentry1568-71-66-66-2163
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-78+3--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4069-68-72-71-818
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational3772-70-75-72+123
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld467-64-68-67-18123

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

