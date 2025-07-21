PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
JUST NOW

Zach Johnson betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Zach Johnson of the United States tees off on the first hole during day one of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 17, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

Zach Johnson of the United States tees off on the first hole during day one of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 17, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

    Zach Johnson returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Johnson looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 53rd at 4-under.

    Latest odds for Johnson at the 3M Open.

    Johnson's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5368-71-69-72-4

    At the 3M Open

    • In Johnson's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 53rd after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Johnson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4469-68-71-68-89.300
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT8265-73-71-74-51.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-70+1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-75-1--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT872-74-66-71-5188.750
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1871-68-73-74-242.063
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-70-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4266-66-70-74-811.750

    Johnson's recent performances

    • Johnson has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 5-under.
    • Johnson has an average of -0.359 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.038 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Johnson has averaged -0.522 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee147-0.311-0.359
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green132-0.176-0.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green770.048-0.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting190.372-0.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Total114-0.066-0.522

    Johnson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Johnson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.311 (147th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 286.1 yards ranks 170th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Johnson sports a -0.176 mark that ranks 132nd on TOUR. He ranks 56th with a 67.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Johnson has delivered a 0.372 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95, and he ranks 137th by breaking par 20.37% of the time.
    • Johnson has accumulated 298 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 116th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

