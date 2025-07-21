Zach Johnson betting profile: 3M Open

Johnson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.311 (147th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 286.1 yards ranks 170th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Johnson sports a -0.176 mark that ranks 132nd on TOUR. He ranks 56th with a 67.24% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Johnson has delivered a 0.372 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95, and he ranks 137th by breaking par 20.37% of the time.