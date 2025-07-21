Zach Johnson betting profile: 3M Open
Zach Johnson of the United States tees off on the first hole during day one of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 17, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Zach Johnson returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Johnson looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 53rd at 4-under.
Johnson's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T53
|68-71-69-72
|-4
At the 3M Open
- In Johnson's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 53rd after posting a score of 4-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Johnson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|69-68-71-68
|-8
|9.300
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T82
|65-73-71-74
|-5
|1.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T8
|72-74-66-71
|-5
|188.750
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|71-68-73-74
|-2
|42.063
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T42
|66-66-70-74
|-8
|11.750
Johnson's recent performances
- Johnson has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 5-under.
- Johnson has an average of -0.359 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.038 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Johnson has averaged -0.522 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|147
|-0.311
|-0.359
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.176
|-0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|77
|0.048
|-0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|0.372
|-0.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.066
|-0.522
Johnson's advanced stats and rankings
- Johnson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.311 (147th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 286.1 yards ranks 170th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Johnson sports a -0.176 mark that ranks 132nd on TOUR. He ranks 56th with a 67.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Johnson has delivered a 0.372 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95, and he ranks 137th by breaking par 20.37% of the time.
- Johnson has accumulated 298 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 116th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the 3M Open.
