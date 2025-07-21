PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Max Greyserman betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max Greyserman of the United States reacts after playing his second shot on the second hole during day one of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 17, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Max Greyserman returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Greyserman looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished second at 16-under.

    Latest odds for Greyserman at the 3M Open.

    Greyserman's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024270-68-67-63-16

    At the 3M Open

    • In Greyserman's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished second after posting a score of 16-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Greyserman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC78-67+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicPT263-70-66-67-22245.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3666-72-66-74-221.625
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2376-67-71-74+842.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2578-70-75-69+437.083
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2270-67-71-68-436.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3371-72-67-74E28.250
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5467-73-73-67E9.750
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2866-68-62-74-185.500

    Greyserman's recent performances

    • Greyserman has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 22-under.
    • Greyserman has an average of 0.403 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Greyserman has averaged 1.172 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee116-0.0290.403
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green980.0330.219
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green550.1220.371
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting280.3330.178
    Average Strokes Gained: Total540.4581.172

    Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Greyserman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.029 (116th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.3 yards ranks 42nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman sports a 0.033 mark that ranks 98th on TOUR. He ranks 114th with a 65.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Greyserman has delivered a 0.333 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 28th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranks 30th by breaking par 23.04% of the time.
    • Greyserman has accumulated 768 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 54th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

