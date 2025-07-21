Max Greyserman betting profile: 3M Open
Max Greyserman of the United States reacts after playing his second shot on the second hole during day one of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 17, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Max Greyserman returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Greyserman looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished second at 16-under.
Greyserman's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|2
|70-68-67-63
|-16
At the 3M Open
- In Greyserman's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished second after posting a score of 16-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Greyserman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-67
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|PT2
|63-70-66-67
|-22
|245.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T36
|66-72-66-74
|-2
|21.625
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|76-67-71-74
|+8
|42.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T25
|78-70-75-69
|+4
|37.083
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|70-67-71-68
|-4
|36.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T33
|71-72-67-74
|E
|28.250
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T54
|67-73-73-67
|E
|9.750
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T28
|66-68-62-74
|-18
|5.500
Greyserman's recent performances
- Greyserman has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 22-under.
- Greyserman has an average of 0.403 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Greyserman has averaged 1.172 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|116
|-0.029
|0.403
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|0.033
|0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|55
|0.122
|0.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|28
|0.333
|0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.458
|1.172
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.029 (116th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.3 yards ranks 42nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman sports a 0.033 mark that ranks 98th on TOUR. He ranks 114th with a 65.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Greyserman has delivered a 0.333 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 28th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranks 30th by breaking par 23.04% of the time.
- Greyserman has accumulated 768 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 54th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the 3M Open.
