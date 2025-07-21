Chris Kirk betting profile: 3M Open
Chris Kirk of the United States tees off on the sixth hole during day two of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 18, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Chris Kirk returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Kirk looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance in 2021 where he missed the cut.
Kirk's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|2020
|T41
|66-71-69-69
|-9
At the 3M Open
- In Kirk's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Kirk's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 41st at 9-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Kirk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|64
|67-68-79-72
|+2
|4.200
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|PT2
|65-65-69-67
|-22
|245.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T12
|73-70-72-71
|+6
|97.143
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T55
|73-70-78-68
|+5
|10.500
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T42
|68-73-71-65
|-3
|17.625
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|71-67-69-68
|-9
|50.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
Kirk's recent performances
- Kirk has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 22-under.
- Kirk has an average of -0.002 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kirk has averaged 0.582 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|90
|0.082
|-0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.201
|0.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|83
|0.035
|0.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|157
|-0.402
|0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|115
|-0.083
|0.582
Kirk's advanced stats and rankings
- Kirk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.082 (90th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.2 yards ranks 138th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kirk is sporting a 0.201 mark that ranks 60th on TOUR. He ranks 62nd with a 67.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kirk is delivering a -0.402 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 157th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.15, and he ranks 124th by breaking par 20.79% of the time.
- Kirk has accumulated 530 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 77th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the 3M Open.
