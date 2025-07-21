Chris Kirk betting profile: 3M Open

Kirk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.082 (90th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.2 yards ranks 138th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kirk is sporting a 0.201 mark that ranks 60th on TOUR. He ranks 62nd with a 67.03% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Kirk is delivering a -0.402 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 157th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.15, and he ranks 124th by breaking par 20.79% of the time.