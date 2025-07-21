PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Chris Kirk betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chris Kirk of the United States tees off on the sixth hole during day two of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 18, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Chris Kirk of the United States tees off on the sixth hole during day two of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 18, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Chris Kirk returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Kirk looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance in 2021 where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Kirk at the 3M Open.

    Kirk's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021MC70-73+1
    2020T4166-71-69-69-9

    At the 3M Open

    • In Kirk's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Kirk's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 41st at 9-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Kirk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    July 6, 2025John Deere Classic6467-68-79-72+24.200
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicPT265-65-69-67-22245.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1273-70-72-71+697.143
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-76+7--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-74+3--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5573-70-78-68+510.500
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4268-73-71-65-317.625
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1871-67-69-68-950.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC75-72+3--

    Kirk's recent performances

    • Kirk has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 22-under.
    • Kirk has an average of -0.002 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kirk has averaged 0.582 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee900.082-0.002
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green600.2010.273
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green830.0350.285
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting157-0.4020.026
    Average Strokes Gained: Total115-0.0830.582

    Kirk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kirk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.082 (90th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.2 yards ranks 138th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kirk is sporting a 0.201 mark that ranks 60th on TOUR. He ranks 62nd with a 67.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kirk is delivering a -0.402 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 157th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.15, and he ranks 124th by breaking par 20.79% of the time.
    • Kirk has accumulated 530 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 77th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Chris Gotterup betting profile: 3M Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Rickie Fowler betting profile: 3M Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Carson Herron betting profile: 3M Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    The Open Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    3

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T4

    CHN
    H. Li
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T7

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -7

    T10

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T10

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T14

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW