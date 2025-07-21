Wyndham Clark betting profile: 3M Open
Wyndham Clark of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during day four of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 20, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Luke Walker/Getty Images for HSBC)
Wyndham Clark returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota from July 24-27, 2025. Clark looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance in 2022, where he finished tied for 38th at 3-under par.
Clark's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T38
|72-68-67-74
|-3
|2021
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|2020
|MC
|68-74
|E
At the 3M Open
- In Clark's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2022, he finished tied for 38th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Clark has missed the cut twice in his three appearances at this event since 2020.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Clark's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T4
|76-66-66-65
|-11
|300.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T11
|66-69-66-71
|-8
|67.500
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|64-72-66-72
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T59
|66-69-74-66
|-5
|4.800
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|56
|78-71-77-75
|+13
|10.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T50
|72-69-73-74
|+4
|13.050
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T63
|69-73-70-70
|+2
|7.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-70
|-8
|--
Clark's recent performances
- Clark has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
- Clark has an average of 0.220 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.302 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Clark has averaged 0.718 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clark's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.173
|0.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|157
|-0.417
|-0.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|18
|0.305
|0.542
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|58
|0.176
|0.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|76
|0.236
|0.718
Clark's advanced stats and rankings
- Clark has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.173 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.6 yards ranks 21st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark is sporting a -0.417 mark that ranks 157th on TOUR. He ranks 102nd with a 65.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Clark is delivering a 0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.66, and he ranks 20th by breaking par 23.69% of the time.
- Clark has accumulated 790 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 51st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the 3M Open.
