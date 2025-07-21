PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
18M AGO

Wyndham Clark betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Wyndham Clark of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during day four of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 20, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Luke Walker/Getty Images for HSBC)

Wyndham Clark of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during day four of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 20, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Luke Walker/Getty Images for HSBC)

    Wyndham Clark returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota from July 24-27, 2025. Clark looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance in 2022, where he finished tied for 38th at 3-under par.

    Latest odds for Clark at the 3M Open.

    Clark's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022T3872-68-67-74-3
    2021MC68-73-1
    2020MC68-74E

    At the 3M Open

    • In Clark's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2022, he finished tied for 38th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Clark has missed the cut twice in his three appearances at this event since 2020.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Clark's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT476-66-66-65-11300.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1166-69-66-71-867.500
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC66-74-4--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1764-72-66-72-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC74-74+8--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5966-69-74-66-54.800
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5678-71-77-75+1310.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5072-69-73-74+413.050
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT6369-73-70-70+27.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-70-8--

    Clark's recent performances

    • Clark has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
    • Clark has an average of 0.220 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.302 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Clark has averaged 0.718 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Clark's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee660.1730.220
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green157-0.417-0.346
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green180.3050.542
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting580.1760.302
    Average Strokes Gained: Total760.2360.718

    Clark's advanced stats and rankings

    • Clark has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.173 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.6 yards ranks 21st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark is sporting a -0.417 mark that ranks 157th on TOUR. He ranks 102nd with a 65.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Clark is delivering a 0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.66, and he ranks 20th by breaking par 23.69% of the time.
    • Clark has accumulated 790 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 51st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Purse breakdown: What are the payouts for 3M Open?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for 3M Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    PGA TOUR Champions announces new event, Portugal Invitational

    Latest
    Official

    The Open Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    3

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T4

    CHN
    H. Li
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T7

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -7

    T10

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T10

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T14

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW