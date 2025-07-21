Wyndham Clark betting profile: 3M Open

Clark has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.173 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.6 yards ranks 21st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark is sporting a -0.417 mark that ranks 157th on TOUR. He ranks 102nd with a 65.52% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Clark is delivering a 0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.66, and he ranks 20th by breaking par 23.69% of the time.