2H AGO

William Mouw betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    The 3M Open is set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota from July 24-27, 2025. This will be William Mouw's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Mouw at the 3M Open.

    At the 3M Open

    • This is Mouw's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Mouw's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO Championship167-73-69-61-10300.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-68-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3467-69-68-71-1319.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-70-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-75+8--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2769-69-69-69-818.822
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-75-1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1865-68-64-70-2115.542
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT5970-70-74-74E3.049
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3370-71-72-76+120.071

    Mouw's recent performances

    • Mouw has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished first with a score of 10-under.
    • Mouw has an average of 0.655 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.368 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Mouw has averaged 0.752 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee270.3610.655
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green151-0.3220.280
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green164-0.3600.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting780.098-0.368
    Average Strokes Gained: Total135-0.2230.752

    Mouw's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mouw's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.361 ranks 27th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 309.5 yards ranks 34th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Mouw sports a -0.322 mark that ranks 151st on TOUR. He ranks 43rd with a 67.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Mouw has delivered a 0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 78th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranks 68th by breaking par 22.11% of the time.
    • Mouw has accumulated 442 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 84th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

