William Mouw betting profile: 3M Open

Mouw has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished first with a score of 10-under.

Mouw has an average of 0.655 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.368 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.