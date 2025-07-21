William Mouw betting profile: 3M Open
The 3M Open is set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota from July 24-27, 2025. This will be William Mouw's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the 3M Open
- This is Mouw's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Mouw's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|1
|67-73-69-61
|-10
|300.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T34
|67-69-68-71
|-13
|19.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T27
|69-69-69-69
|-8
|18.822
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|65-68-64-70
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T59
|70-70-74-74
|E
|3.049
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T33
|70-71-72-76
|+1
|20.071
Mouw's recent performances
- Mouw has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished first with a score of 10-under.
- Mouw has an average of 0.655 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.368 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mouw has averaged 0.752 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|27
|0.361
|0.655
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|151
|-0.322
|0.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|164
|-0.360
|0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|78
|0.098
|-0.368
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-0.223
|0.752
Mouw's advanced stats and rankings
- Mouw's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.361 ranks 27th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 309.5 yards ranks 34th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Mouw sports a -0.322 mark that ranks 151st on TOUR. He ranks 43rd with a 67.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mouw has delivered a 0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 78th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranks 68th by breaking par 22.11% of the time.
- Mouw has accumulated 442 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 84th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the 3M Open.
