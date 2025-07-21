Anders Albertson betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
Anders Albertson of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Anders Albertson returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Albertson looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Albertson's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-72
|+3
At the 3M Open
- In Albertson's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of three-over.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Albertson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|64
|70-70-74-71
|+1
|2.613
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|63-71-62-73
|-19
|7.250
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-79
|+3
|--
Albertson's recent performances
- Albertson had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 19-under.
- Albertson has an average of -0.221 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.311 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Albertson has averaged -1.039 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Albertson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.120
|-0.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.222
|-0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.452
|-0.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.441
|-0.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.235
|-1.039
Albertson's advanced stats and rankings
- Albertson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.120 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Albertson has sported a -0.222 mark. He has a 67.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Albertson has delivered a -0.441 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.22, and he breaks par 19.08% of the time.
- Albertson's average Driving Distance is 302.6 yards.
- He has accumulated 10 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 219th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Albertson as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.