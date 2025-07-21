PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Anders Albertson betting profile: 3M Open

Anders Albertson of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Anders Albertson returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Albertson looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Albertson at the 3M Open.

    Albertson's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-72+3

    At the 3M Open

    • In Albertson's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of three-over.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Albertson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC73-72+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC68-71-5--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic6470-70-74-71+12.613
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-70+1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2663-71-62-73-197.250
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-70E--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-70E--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC70-72-2--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC70-70-2--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-79+3--

    Albertson's recent performances

    • Albertson had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 19-under.
    • Albertson has an average of -0.221 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.311 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Albertson has averaged -1.039 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Albertson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.120-0.221
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.222-0.297
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.452-0.210
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.441-0.311
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.235-1.039

    Albertson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Albertson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.120 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Albertson has sported a -0.222 mark. He has a 67.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Albertson has delivered a -0.441 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.22, and he breaks par 19.08% of the time.
    • Albertson's average Driving Distance is 302.6 yards.
    • He has accumulated 10 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 219th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Albertson as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

