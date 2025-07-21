PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Lanto Griffin betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lanto Griffin of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 20, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

    Lanto Griffin returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Griffin looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 44th at 6-under.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the 3M Open.

    Griffin's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4468-66-76-68-6
    2023MC73-72+3
    2021MC72-69-1

    At the 3M Open

    • In Griffin's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Griffin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT6170-71-73-73+72.862
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC67-71-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5167-71-71-69-106.333
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC71-78+9--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2769-68-70-63-1026.556
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-75+5--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-70E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-72-3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-72-5--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipW/D74+2--

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 27th with a score of 10-under.
    • Griffin has an average of -0.204 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.068 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin has averaged -0.042 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1040.010-0.204
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green730.132-0.071
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green145-0.1890.301
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140-0.167-0.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Total133-0.215-0.042

    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.010 (104th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.3 yards ranks 106th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sports a 0.132 mark that ranks 73rd on TOUR. He ranks 115th with a 64.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Griffin has delivered a -0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.15, and he ranks 138th by breaking par 20.34% of the time.
    • Griffin has accumulated 198 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 144th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

