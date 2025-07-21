Lanto Griffin betting profile: 3M Open
Lanto Griffin of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 20, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Lanto Griffin returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Griffin looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 44th at 6-under.
Griffin's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T44
|68-66-76-68
|-6
|2023
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|2021
|MC
|72-69
|-1
At the 3M Open
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 6-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Griffin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T61
|70-71-73-73
|+7
|2.862
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|67-71-71-69
|-10
|6.333
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-78
|+9
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|69-68-70-63
|-10
|26.556
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-72
|-5
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 27th with a score of 10-under.
- Griffin has an average of -0.204 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.068 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has averaged -0.042 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|0.010
|-0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.132
|-0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|145
|-0.189
|0.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|140
|-0.167
|-0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|133
|-0.215
|-0.042
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.010 (104th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.3 yards ranks 106th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sports a 0.132 mark that ranks 73rd on TOUR. He ranks 115th with a 64.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Griffin has delivered a -0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.15, and he ranks 138th by breaking par 20.34% of the time.
- Griffin has accumulated 198 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 144th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the 3M Open.
