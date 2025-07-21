Lanto Griffin betting profile: 3M Open

Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.010 (104th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.3 yards ranks 106th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sports a 0.132 mark that ranks 73rd on TOUR. He ranks 115th with a 64.88% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Griffin has delivered a -0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.15, and he ranks 138th by breaking par 20.34% of the time.