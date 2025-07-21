PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Trevor Cone betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Trevor Cone of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 15th hole during the second day of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 18, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)



    Trevor Cone returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Cone looks to improve upon his performance from the 2023 tournament where he finished tied for 64th at 3-under.

    Latest odds for Cone at the 3M Open.

    Cone's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T6466-71-71-73-3

    At the 3M Open

    • In Cone's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 64th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Cone's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT1467-70-68-72-328.303
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-70-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-70-3--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4271-73-72-76+1219.125
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5268-68-67-71-66.257
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-76-2--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC66-79+1--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-71+1--

    Cone's recent performances

    • Cone has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
    • Cone has an average of 0.455 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cone has averaged 0.586 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cone's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee790.1290.455
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green121-0.109-0.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green132-0.1190.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160-0.4530.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Total152-0.5520.586

    Cone's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cone posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.129 (79th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.1 yards ranked 11th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cone sported a -0.109 mark that ranked 121st on TOUR. He ranked 90th with a 66.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cone delivered a -0.453 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 160th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 170th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.86, and he ranked 140th by breaking par 20.28% of the time.
    • Cone has accumulated 69 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 181st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cone as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

