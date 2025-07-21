Trevor Cone betting profile: 3M Open

Cone posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.129 (79th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.1 yards ranked 11th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cone sported a -0.109 mark that ranked 121st on TOUR. He ranked 90th with a 66.02% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Cone delivered a -0.453 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 160th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 170th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.86, and he ranked 140th by breaking par 20.28% of the time.