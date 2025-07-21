Trevor Cone betting profile: 3M Open
Trevor Cone of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 15th hole during the second day of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 18, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Trevor Cone returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Cone looks to improve upon his performance from the 2023 tournament where he finished tied for 64th at 3-under.
Cone's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T64
|66-71-71-73
|-3
At the 3M Open
- In Cone's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 64th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Cone's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|67-70-68-72
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T42
|71-73-72-76
|+12
|19.125
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T52
|68-68-67-71
|-6
|6.257
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|66-79
|+1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
Cone's recent performances
- Cone has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
- Cone has an average of 0.455 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cone has averaged 0.586 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cone's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|79
|0.129
|0.455
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|121
|-0.109
|-0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|132
|-0.119
|0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|160
|-0.453
|0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|152
|-0.552
|0.586
Cone's advanced stats and rankings
- Cone posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.129 (79th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.1 yards ranked 11th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cone sported a -0.109 mark that ranked 121st on TOUR. He ranked 90th with a 66.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cone delivered a -0.453 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 160th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 170th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.86, and he ranked 140th by breaking par 20.28% of the time.
- Cone has accumulated 69 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 181st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cone as of the start of the 3M Open.
