Will Gordon betting profile: 3M Open

Will Gordon of the United States reacts after playing a shot on the first hole during the final round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 20, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Will Gordon returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Gordon looks to improve upon his recent performances at this tournament, where he has missed the cut in his last four appearances.

    Latest odds for Gordon at the 3M Open.

    Gordon's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC75-74+7
    2023MC77-75+10
    2021MC73-72+3
    2020MC69-74+1

    At the 3M Open

    • In Gordon's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Gordon has missed the cut in all four of his appearances at this event in the last five years.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Gordon's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT1468-69-71-69-328.303
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-72-1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5169-69-69-71-106.333
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC66-74E--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT564-72-66-65-1784.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-71-7--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-70+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-75+7--

    Gordon's recent performances

    • Gordon has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
    • Gordon has an average of 0.512 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.239 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Gordon has averaged 0.364 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee500.2430.512
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green830.1050.333
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green148-0.204-0.243
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting149-0.318-0.239
    Average Strokes Gained: Total127-0.1720.364

    Gordon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gordon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.243 (50th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.1 yards ranks 10th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gordon sports a 0.105 mark that ranks 83rd on TOUR. He ranks 10th with a 70.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Gordon has delivered a -0.318 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 175th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.21.
    • Gordon has accumulated 235 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 137th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

