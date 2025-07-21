Will Gordon betting profile: 3M Open
Will Gordon of the United States reacts after playing a shot on the first hole during the final round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 20, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Will Gordon returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Gordon looks to improve upon his recent performances at this tournament, where he has missed the cut in his last four appearances.
Gordon's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|2023
|MC
|77-75
|+10
|2021
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|2020
|MC
|69-74
|+1
At the 3M Open
- In Gordon's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- Gordon has missed the cut in all four of his appearances at this event in the last five years.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Gordon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|68-69-71-69
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|69-69-69-71
|-10
|6.333
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|64-72-66-65
|-17
|84.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-71
|-7
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
Gordon's recent performances
- Gordon has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
- Gordon has an average of 0.512 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.239 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gordon has averaged 0.364 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|50
|0.243
|0.512
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.105
|0.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|148
|-0.204
|-0.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|149
|-0.318
|-0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.172
|0.364
Gordon's advanced stats and rankings
- Gordon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.243 (50th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.1 yards ranks 10th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gordon sports a 0.105 mark that ranks 83rd on TOUR. He ranks 10th with a 70.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gordon has delivered a -0.318 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 175th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.21.
- Gordon has accumulated 235 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 137th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the 3M Open.
