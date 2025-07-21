PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Will Chandler betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Will Chandler of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

    Will Chandler tees off at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, for the 3M Open from July 24-27, 2025. This marks Chandler's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Chandler at the 3M Open.

    At the 3M Open

    • This is Chandler's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Chandler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT2471-67-73-67-221.622
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-69-4--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC78-84+22--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-72E--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab Challenge7672-68-74-73+72.400
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2764-69-71-72-818.822
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-69-1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-72-8--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2666-68-75-72-719.289

    Chandler's recent performances

    • Chandler had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 2-under.
    • Chandler has an average of 0.436 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Chandler has averaged -1.050 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Chandler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee108-0.0090.436
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green173-0.848-0.979
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green770.048-0.250
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting99-0.009-0.257
    Average Strokes Gained: Total162-0.818-1.050

    Chandler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Chandler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.009 (108th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.4 yards ranks 105th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Chandler is sporting a -0.848 mark that ranks 173rd on TOUR. He ranks 170th with a 60.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Chandler is delivering a -0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranks 161st by breaking par 19.29% of the time.
    • Chandler has accumulated 165 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 153rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Chandler as of the start of the 3M Open.

