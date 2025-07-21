Will Chandler betting profile: 3M Open

Chandler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.009 (108th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.4 yards ranks 105th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Chandler is sporting a -0.848 mark that ranks 173rd on TOUR. He ranks 170th with a 60.90% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Chandler is delivering a -0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranks 161st by breaking par 19.29% of the time.