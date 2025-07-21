Will Chandler betting profile: 3M Open
Will Chandler of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Will Chandler tees off at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, for the 3M Open from July 24-27, 2025. This marks Chandler's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the 3M Open
- This is Chandler's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Chandler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T24
|71-67-73-67
|-2
|21.622
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-84
|+22
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|76
|72-68-74-73
|+7
|2.400
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T27
|64-69-71-72
|-8
|18.822
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-72
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T26
|66-68-75-72
|-7
|19.289
Chandler's recent performances
- Chandler had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 2-under.
- Chandler has an average of 0.436 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Chandler has averaged -1.050 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Chandler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|108
|-0.009
|0.436
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|173
|-0.848
|-0.979
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|77
|0.048
|-0.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|99
|-0.009
|-0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|162
|-0.818
|-1.050
Chandler's advanced stats and rankings
- Chandler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.009 (108th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.4 yards ranks 105th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Chandler is sporting a -0.848 mark that ranks 173rd on TOUR. He ranks 170th with a 60.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Chandler is delivering a -0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranks 161st by breaking par 19.29% of the time.
- Chandler has accumulated 165 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 153rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Chandler as of the start of the 3M Open.
