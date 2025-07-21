PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Cameron Champ betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cameron Champ hits a tee shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 11, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Cameron Champ returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Champ looks to recapture his 2021 victory at this event, where he finished at 15-under.

    Latest odds for Champ at the 3M Open.

    Champ's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1269-70-71-63-11
    2022T1675-68-67-67-7
    2021169-67-67-66-15

    At the 3M Open

    • In Champ's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Champ's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished first at 15-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Champ's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT1467-69-74-67-328.303
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2765-67-70-70-1230.250
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1968-69-66-68-1743.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT962-66-71-67-1472.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-72+2--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1564-70-68-67-1546.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-72-5--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1668-68-73-64-1526.665
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC72-72+2--

    Champ's recent performances

    • Champ has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
    • Champ has an average of 1.120 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Champ has averaged 1.386 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Champ's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.9111.120
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.091-0.064
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.0840.000
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.5380.330
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.4571.386

    Champ's advanced stats and rankings

    • Champ has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.911 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 325.5 yards is impressive.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Champ is sporting a 0.091 mark. He has a 74.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Champ has delivered a 0.538 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.32, and he is breaking par 25.60% of the time.
    • Champ has accumulated 247 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 132nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

