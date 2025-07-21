Cameron Champ betting profile: 3M Open
Cameron Champ hits a tee shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 11, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Cameron Champ returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Champ looks to recapture his 2021 victory at this event, where he finished at 15-under.
Champ's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T12
|69-70-71-63
|-11
|2022
|T16
|75-68-67-67
|-7
|2021
|1
|69-67-67-66
|-15
At the 3M Open
- In Champ's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Champ's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished first at 15-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Champ's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|67-69-74-67
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T27
|65-67-70-70
|-12
|30.250
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T19
|68-69-66-68
|-17
|43.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T9
|62-66-71-67
|-14
|72.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|64-70-68-67
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-72
|-5
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|68-68-73-64
|-15
|26.665
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
Champ's recent performances
- Champ has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
- Champ has an average of 1.120 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Champ has averaged 1.386 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Champ's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.911
|1.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.091
|-0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.084
|0.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.538
|0.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.457
|1.386
Champ's advanced stats and rankings
- Champ has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.911 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 325.5 yards is impressive.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Champ is sporting a 0.091 mark. He has a 74.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Champ has delivered a 0.538 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.32, and he is breaking par 25.60% of the time.
- Champ has accumulated 247 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 132nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the 3M Open.
