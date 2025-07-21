Webb Simpson betting profile: 3M Open
Webb Simpson of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Webb Simpson returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota from July 24-27, 2025. This marks Simpson's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the 3M Open
- This is Simpson's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Simpson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|70-67-71-70
|-10
|6.333
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|67-71-69-69
|-4
|36.500
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T49
|67-70-68-71
|-8
|8.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T16
|66-70-66-67
|-11
|49.000
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|T32
|71-70-68-72
|-7
|--
Simpson's recent performances
- Simpson has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 11-under.
- Simpson has an average of -0.022 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.253 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Simpson has averaged 0.313 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Simpson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.069
|-0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.215
|0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.531
|0.403
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.230
|-0.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.448
|0.313
Simpson's advanced stats and rankings
- Simpson has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.215 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Simpson has sported a 0.531 mark this season.
- On the greens, Simpson has delivered a -0.230 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season.
- Simpson has averaged 28.82 Putts Per Round this season.
- His Driving Distance average stands at 308.3 yards for the 2025 season.
- Simpson has accumulated 100 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 172nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Simpson as of the start of the 3M Open.
