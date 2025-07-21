PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
27M AGO

Webb Simpson betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Webb Simpson of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Webb Simpson of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Webb Simpson returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota from July 24-27, 2025. This marks Simpson's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Simpson at the 3M Open.

    At the 3M Open

    • This is Simpson's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Simpson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5170-67-71-70-106.333
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2267-71-69-69-436.500
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4967-70-68-71-88.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-71E--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT1666-70-66-67-1149.000
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC74-74+6--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC71-69-2--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipT3271-70-68-72-7--

    Simpson's recent performances

    • Simpson has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 11-under.
    • Simpson has an average of -0.022 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.253 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Simpson has averaged 0.313 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Simpson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.069-0.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.2150.185
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.5310.403
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.230-0.253
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.4480.313

    Simpson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Simpson has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.215 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Simpson has sported a 0.531 mark this season.
    • On the greens, Simpson has delivered a -0.230 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season.
    • Simpson has averaged 28.82 Putts Per Round this season.
    • His Driving Distance average stands at 308.3 yards for the 2025 season.
    • Simpson has accumulated 100 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 172nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Simpson as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Chris Gotterup betting profile: 3M Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Rickie Fowler betting profile: 3M Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Carson Herron betting profile: 3M Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    The Open Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    3

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T4

    CHN
    H. Li
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T7

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -7

    T10

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T10

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T14

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW